‘That’s Not Normal’: DeSantis Signs Voter Suppression Bill Into Law – Bars All Local News but Gives Fox ‘Exclusive’
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis Thursday morning signed a voter suppression bill into law that massively restricts access to the ballot box, following the lead of Georgia GOP Governor Brian Kemp. DeSantis, a Trump acolyte rumored to be a possible vice presidential choice should the former president decide and be able to run in 2024, barred all local news outlets from covering the event for Florida citizens.
We’ve been at the Hilton since 4 this morning, only to be told we can’t go in to hear the governor speak or sign the elections bill. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/qRjURITTcl
— Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) May 6, 2021
Reporters waiting outside DeSantis event in West Palm. We are being told it’s a Fox News exclusive and private ticketed event. Expecting him to sign controversial elections law today but won’t be able to show you @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/z15QXAE5Cx
— Danielle Waugh (@DanielleCBS12) May 6, 2021
But the Florida Governor did allow one media entity to broadcast the signing: Fox News, as Media Matters’ Matthew Gertz notes:
Definitely not a GOP propaganda network just the network getting exclusive access to a Republican governor’s signing ceremony for a bill to curtail voting so he can do it during a live Fox & Friends interview. pic.twitter.com/2FQp0zqxVQ
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 6, 2021
Jay O’Brien, reporter for CBS12 News covering Florida politics:
Confirmed: @CBS12 News is not allowed into the event where @GovRonDeSantis will sign a controversial elections bill into law, per @MadelineTV who is outside.
We were a pool camera, assigned to feed this event to affiliates nationwide.
Now, the only camera will be Fox News
— Jay O’Brien (@jayobtv) May 6, 2021
This isn’t a story about the press being locked out of an event. It’s about Floridians who had their eyes and ears in that room cut off. @GovRonDeSantis signed a law today that will impact ALL Floridians. And only some viewers were allowed to see it.
That’s not normal.
— Jay O’Brien (@jayobtv) May 6, 2021
Voting rights expert, Mother Jones’ Ari Berman, called the move “extremely telling.”
It’s extremely telling that DeSantis claims new Florida voter suppression law intended to boost “election integrity” but barred all media except Fox News from covering bill signing. It was a Fox & Friends “exclusive” pic.twitter.com/NLLPEMcHmj
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) May 6, 2021
Here’s DeSantis signing the bill on Fox News:
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) just signed the state’s new restrictive voting bill live on Fox News (after barring local press from the bill’s signing). pic.twitter.com/hR2ZXooABy
— The Recount (@therecount) May 6, 2021
Reporters caught DeSantis exiting the hotel through a back door. He bragged about him signing the bill on “national news.”
There goes the Governor. He Said the event wasn’t secret, “it was on national news” pic.twitter.com/YWs82cDPjB
— Danielle Waugh (@DanielleCBS12) May 6, 2021
Michigan Republican Who Met With Trump Pushes ‘Constitutional Crisis’ to Overturn Election on Fox News
Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R) on Sunday explained how a constitutional crisis could mean a win for President Donald Trump despite losing the popular vote in his state.
In an interview with Fox News host Pete Hegseth, Chatfield defended his recent meeting with Trump. Prior to the meeting, critics warned that it gave the current president an opportunity to push Michigan lawmakers not to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
“When the president of the United States calls, you take that meeting,” Chatfield insisted. “There was this outrage that the president was going to ask us to break the law and he was going to ask us to interfere. And that simply didn’t happen.”
The Michigan lawmaker went on to outline Trump’s path to victory in his state, which began with a Republican Party request to delay certification of the election for two weeks.
“We have 71 percent of the precincts in Wayne County, their absentee ballots books don’t match what is on the rolls,” he said. “That’s why the legislature, we’ve been doing our own investigations.”
“If there were to be a 2-2 split on the state Board of Canvassers, it would then go to the Michigan Supreme Court,” Chatfield continued. “If they didn’t have an order that it be certified, well now we have a constitutional crisis in the state of Michigan. It’s never occurred before because as the federal constitution says, this is left up to the state legislatures. The state legislature decided long ago to do it this way.”
“What if the state legislature is mixed on whether or not they have confidence in who won the greater number of votes?” Hegseth replied. “Then you’re in a interesting place.”
“It’s a place I really don’t want to be in,” Chatfield remarked. “There’s reports of irregularities, reports of fraud. The fact is, no Republican or Democrat should be upset about an investigation done by the legislature. And we’ve begun those investigations.”
Democratic state Rep. Matt Koleszar responded to Chatfield on Twitter.
“Mr. Speaker continues to use vague language in his interviews and statements about safeguarding the election,” Koleszar said. “The constitutional crisis has already begun sir. It began the day you and other leaders refused to stand behind our clerks and election process.”
“This is the crisis,” he added.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
