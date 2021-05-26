CRIME
Prosecutors in Trump Criminal Investigation Have Instructed at Least One Witness to Prepare to Testify: Report
Prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office have instructed at least one witness to prepare to testify before a grand jury. The Manhattan DA recently empaneled a special grand jury that is slated to serve six months, hear evidence, and determine if Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, or any Trump Organization employees, including family members, should be charged with crimes.
Calling it “a signal that the lengthy investigation is moving into an advanced stage,” CNN reports the “development suggests that the Manhattan district attorney’s office is poised to transition from collecting evidence to presenting what is likely a complex case to a grand jury, one that could result in the jury considering criminal charges.”
Vance’s investigation began in 2018, so his office has had the better part of three years to compile evidence, especially amid a very active (now former) president who reportedly is facing at least 14 civil and criminal cases, according to Just Security.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Former Federal Prosecutor: ‘Fair to Say’ Charges in Trump Criminal Investigation ‘Are on the Horizon’
Noted former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti says it is “fair to say” that “charges are on the horizon” in the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation into the Trump Organization, which possibly could include Donald Trump, employees of his business, and/or members of his family.
Mariotti warns that Tuesday’s news of Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance, Jr. impaneling a special grand jury does not mean that anyone will be charged.
“The mere fact that a special grand jury was empaneled does not mean that any particular person will be charged. It does not necessarily mean that Trump himself will be charged,” Mariotti said on Twitter.
“But it is fair to say that Vance’s investigation is far along and that charges are on the horizon.”
Those words echo The Washington Post’s reporting, which said the “move indicates that District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.’s investigation of the former president and his business has reached an advanced stage after more than two years,” and: “It suggests, too, that Vance believes he has found evidence of a crime — if not by Trump then by someone potentially close to him or by his company.”
He also says today’s news “is the second sign in recent days that Vance’s investigation has entered the home stretch. Recently, NY AG Tish James announced that her office would investigate Trump ‘along’ with the Manhattan DA. This just means that some of her staff are joining the DA’s effort.”
5/ Reports suggest that the investigation is expansive and includes potential tax charges and false statements in financial statements.
This is consistent with reports that Vance is investigating others within the Trump Organization, such as long-time CFO Allen Weisselberg.
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) May 25, 2021
On the issue of possible fraud, Mariotti says “Fraud is just when you lie to people to get their money. So the case usually comes down to whether the defendant knew the statements in the documents were false.”
“It’s easier to prove knowledge for people involved in preparing or authorizing the documents, like Weisselberg.”
And he cautions on jumping to conclusions, one way or another.
9/ It looks like the DA is moving quickly, and today’s announcement and the AG’s recent decision to publicly join the criminal investigation suggests the investigation is in an advanced stage.
But charges could be months away, and we don’t know who will be named first. /end
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) May 25, 2021
Kansas GOP Lawmaker Kicked Student in the Testicles on ‘Instructions From God’: Police
A Republican Kansas state representative who was caught on camera earlier this year melting down during a side gig as a substitute teacher is now being accused of kicking one of his students in the testicles.
The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas State Rep. Mark Samsel is facing three misdemeanor assault charges for physically attacking two teen students, including one who told police that Samsel kicked him in the crotch.
Court records released this week show that Samsel told police that he didn’t mean to hurt any of his students and he speculated that one student whom he grabbed came away with bruises because they bruised “softly.”
The Kansas City Star also notes that Samsel told investigators that he was acting on “instructions from God” in physically disciplining the students.
The Star’s report recounts damning testimony given by one of the students to police about Samsel’s behavior.
“The student, whose name is redacted, said that Samsel threatened to ‘kick him in the balls,’ which he initially ignored ‘because he did not believe a teacher would ever do that,'” the paper writes. “About 10 minutes later, he said Samsel did kick him in the testicles.”
Video taken that day and posted on the internet did not show Samsel kicking the student in the groin, though it did show him leveling angry threats at students while ranting at length about homosexuality, suicide, and masturbation.
Trump Kids’ ‘Shady Schemes’ Could Get Caught Up in Criminal NY AG Probe: Biographer
News that the New York Attorney General’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation into the Trump Organization has sparked speculation about whether former President Donald Trump is in legal jeopardy.
However, Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio believes that the president’s three eldest children shouldn’t be sleeping easily either.
During an appearance on CNN, D’Antonio discussed the possibility that Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump could also get caught up in the sweeping criminal probe of their father’s business.
“There’s no doubt that the Trump children have participated in pretty shady schemes,” D’Antonio said. “The Manhattan D.A. Vance let them off the hook about five years ago when it came to a property where they were offering condominiums with false claims, and so I would be surprised if there isn’t some culpability for them if not criminal liability.”
D’Antonio said, however, that it was Trump himself who was in the greatest peril because his signature was always on the bottom line of the kind of documents the AG is investigating as potentially fraudulent.
What’s more, he said that the announcement of a criminal probe would put pressure on longtime Trump Organization employees to spill what they know.
“I think there are a great many people within the organization who know where the bodies are buried and are now contemplating whether to flip,” he said.
Watch the video below.
