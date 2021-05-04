‘It’s a Blog’: Trump Mercilessly Mocked for His New ‘Dollar Store Twitter’ Platform

Donald Trump, the former president, on Tuesday launched what Fox News called a new “platform,” but in reality, as many are saying, is just a blog. It even sounds like what blogs were called in the early days of the medium: From the Desk of Donald J. Trump.

The site is part of his main site, which is now designed as a money-making/fundraising enterprise. It allows one-way communication, with Trump posting words, images, or video, and then supporters can tweet them or post them to Facebook. The “like” button does not currently work.

Many on social media mocked the former president.

It’s like his own personal twitter with absolutely NO way of responding. Essentially, EVERYONE is blocked. — Barbara Howard (@Barbarah1149) May 4, 2021

Reading that Trump is essentially starting a blog, I wonder if he will read @markos book “Crashing the Gates” in preparation for the vital 2006 midterms ….. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 4, 2021

45’s new Dollar Store Twitter looks like it will be more relentless petty attacks on Republicans. https://t.co/CU8wefekHn — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) May 4, 2021

So blogging is back? — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 4, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: Inside look at Trumps new online platform pic.twitter.com/3PhsB7dlv8 — Lucas Acosta (@LucasRAcosta) May 4, 2021

Trump’s new “blog” is all about the money. It even has the recurring donation box conveniently checked for you already. pic.twitter.com/nZGNNhMTAK — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 4, 2021

Is this the former President’s much heralded social network? Cause it seems like a blog to me. https://t.co/PtKLUILPOI — Nina Jankowicz (@wiczipedia) May 4, 2021

I’d just like to remind everyone that you probably don’t need to share Trump’s little blog posts like 99 percent of the time — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) May 4, 2021

It’s basically a blog: “The space will allow Trump to post comments, images, and videos” https://t.co/h4LfPVHczq — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) May 4, 2021

wait, so he already had a website and it took him ALL THIS TIME to put a fucking blog on it????https://t.co/hswHbl59DM — Master Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King (@commiegirl1) May 4, 2021

So basically Trump’s starting a blog hosted on Parscale’s CRM platform. Useful for fundraising, but fundamentally not very interesting. https://t.co/VwrJZpeg6G — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) May 4, 2021

Old man yells at cloud — on a blog! https://t.co/TJBUcG5ttL — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) May 4, 2021

This is honestly hilarious. Donald Trump has literally built a blog pic.twitter.com/WzPd52EiIu — Scott Nover (@ScottNover) May 4, 2021

A trump grifting platform where he can spew propaganda & spread racism. — Nancy Hernandez (@nanelvisfan) May 4, 2021

lmao at the stock image of trump taking notes off an antique surveyor’s map https://t.co/DQaVZiFlMF — lvl 46 dog-faced pony potus (@thetomzone) May 4, 2021

lol… Trump’s new “platform” was coded by a 10-year-old. I see several vulnerabilities that will be exploited by someone before the end of the night. pic.twitter.com/IdnGCfzCc3 — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) May 4, 2021

So like a blog? Trump is a blogger now https://t.co/yWx8hTC3AC — Perla Shaheen (@perlashaheen) May 4, 2021

Is anyone surprised that trumps new ‘communications platform’ is actually just a blog? I’m guessing he spent millions on what amounts to a WordPress page. — ℭ𝔯𝔞𝔦𝔤𝔬𝔯 𝔱𝔥𝔢 𝔅𝔞𝔯𝔟𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔫 (@PunCMD) May 4, 2021

Trump launching “Twitter but only for me” is so fucking funny, fuck. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) May 4, 2021