‘It’s a Blog’: Trump Mercilessly Mocked for His New ‘Dollar Store Twitter’ Platform

Donald Trump, the former president, on Tuesday launched what Fox News called a new “platform,” but in reality, as many are saying, is just a blog. It even sounds like what blogs were called in the early days of the medium: From the Desk of Donald J. Trump.

The site is part of his main site, which is now designed as a money-making/fundraising enterprise. It allows one-way communication, with Trump posting words, images, or video, and then supporters can tweet them or post them to Facebook. The “like” button does not currently work.

Many on  social media mocked the former president.

 

 

