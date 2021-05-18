'PATHETIC'
‘I’m Pissed’: Top House Dem Blasts McCarthy’s ‘Character and Fitness to Lead’ After Opposing Jan. 6 Commission
The top Democrat on the powerful House Rules Committee is furious with Kevin McCarthy after the Republican Minority Leader on Tuesday pulled his support for a January 6 Commission Tuesday. McCarthy had initially supported one and even set demands on how it should be structured. Democrats honored McCarthy’s demands but he pulled the rug out from them anyway.
“I’m pissed to be honest with you,” Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) told reporters, after reading McCarthy’s statement, as Talking Points Memo reports.
“What’s frustrating to me is that this does not seem to be a disagreement over substance or policy,” Chairman McCarthy added. “I do think this is an issue of character and fitness to lead.”
“I assume what happened is that Trump got wind of what we were doing and called up the minority leader and said ‘I don’t like it,’” McGovern said with “disgust,” TPM reports, calling it “pathetic.”
Fox News notes McGovern said he was ‘stunned” and called McCarthy’s statement “alarming.”
“If there’s anybody in this chamber who doesn’t believe it’s important to get to the truth about what happened on the sixth, or who wants to make believe that what happened on the sixth didn’t happen on the sixth, like a typical tourist day on the Capitol, they are not fit to serve in this chamber,” McGovern said.
Fox News report he was “raising his voice,” and added: “It is pathetic.”
McGovern wasn’t done. On Twitter he blasted McCarthy even more.
“We gave him what he asked for. But now? He’s going back on his word. He cares more about worshiping Trump & spreading The Big Lie than upholding his oath.”
Here’s a letter @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy sent Democratic leadership stipulating his requests for a January 6th Commission.
We gave him what he asked for. But now? He’s going back on his word. He cares more about worshiping Trump & spreading The Big Lie than upholding his oath. https://t.co/0E9O5LdFA7
— Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) May 18, 2021
Some political experts are calling McCarthy’s move an “open-air cover up” and “a replay of the GOP attempt to scuttle the Russia investigation.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY2 days ago
Franklin Graham Serves Up Massively Hypocritical Claims on Vaccines, Trump and the Press in Axios Interview
- News2 days ago
‘Complicit’: Liz Cheney Nails Kevin McCarthy for Withholding ‘Important Information’ About Jan. 6
- News1 day ago
‘Ineptitude’: Maricopa County Destroys Top AZ GOP Senator’s Recount Company as ‘Grifters and Con-Artists’
- FASCISM1 day ago
‘Gross Abuse of Power’: Legal Experts Blast Barr DOJ’s Use of Secret Grand Jury to Unmask Anti-Trump Twitter Account
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene Team Up to Push ‘Unhinged’ Trump-Promoted Conspiracy Theory to DOJ
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘RIP Roe v. Wade’: Legal Experts Warn on SCOTUS Decision to Take Up ‘Biggest Abortion Case in More Than a Generation’
- CRIME2 days ago
Joel Greenberg’s Plea Deal Spells Doom for Matt Gaetz and Shows Prosecutors ‘Have the Goods’: CNN Legal Analyst
- FACTS ARE FACTS13 hours ago
CNN Anchor Decimates Franklin Graham for His Blatant Election Disinformation: ‘Do You Stand Corrected?’