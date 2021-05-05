'WHAT A BELIEVABLE STORY'
Few Seem to Buy Pompeo Claim About a ‘Female Analyst’ Praising Him for Not Defining Her by Her ‘Sexuality’
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a 2024 GOP presidential hopeful, weighed in on the latest far right outrage, that the CIA is seeking diverse candidates. Pompeo, who served as CIA Director before Trump moved him to Foggy Bottom, insisted that he never saw color or “sexuality” in candidates, and told a story that few seemed to believe.
When I was Director of the CIA, we valued individuals based on their talent and skill, not their race or sexuality. I’ll never forget what one female analyst said to me: “Thank you for valuing me for my work. I want my abilities and achievements to define me, not my sexuality.”
— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) May 4, 2021
Pompeo, a Christian right dominionist who believes in the Rapture but not in the separation of church and state, once delivered as speech bragging about “Being a Christian Leader.” After leaving office an Inspector General’s report blasted his handing of the State Dept.
He also tweeted: “We can’t afford to risk our national security to appease some liberal, woke agenda.”
He was roundly mocked, including by some who noted that if he did see “sexuality” why did he refer to the CIA employee as a “female analyst”?
Here’s what some said:
Was she running errands for you at the time? Working for your wife in violation of the ethics regulations? Searching for my gifts for your political dinners? No? You’re lying…as always.
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 5, 2021
You’re a joke, saying “woke” over and over again like it’s a bad thing to have an open mind. You are so very very afraid of the very people you aim to disenfranchise. Pathetic.
— Matt Mitovich (@MattMitovich) May 5, 2021
It’s saying that there’s zero value in ensuring you’ve hired people with different background and life experiences, who approach things from different view.
It’s an appeal to advance homogeneity by making the celebration of the defiance of homogeneity an act that must be shamed.
— Ruki Tanuki (@RukiTanuki) May 5, 2021
Yup, I always bring up my sexuality with my boss, makes work far more comfortable pic.twitter.com/vwAVVoz8uE
— funnygurlscope (@funnygirlescope) May 5, 2021
“I went to college and worked my way through grad school to have the chance to carry @mikepompeo’s dirty laundry and make his wife’s hair appointments!” Sure, let’s listen to this guy’s management tips 😂😂😂 #Seditionist #Traitor
— jellenp (@jellenp) May 5, 2021
Pretty sure being white and straight aren’t the criteria for finding the best and brightest. Look at the Trump administration as an example of how badly that goes.
— Dawn Goetter (@dmbdmg) May 5, 2021
What a believable story pic.twitter.com/buz0MMuqN6
— Katie MacBride (@msmacb) May 5, 2021
Thank you for clarifying that you find huge swaths of people inherently unqualified or lesser because they belong to historically marginalized communities that have always seen their opportunities limited by bigots, which I’m sure is pure coincidence.
— 𝔸𝕟𝕟𝕒𝕓𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕖 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕌𝕟𝕝𝕚𝕜𝕖𝕒𝕓𝕝𝕖 (@MsMoxyNYC) May 5, 2021
Seems like it would actually be better for intelligence gathering if CIA officers *don’t* all look the same.
— Verity Pace 🌐 (@VerityPace) May 5, 2021
Pompeo publicly declares he’s a white supremacist. https://t.co/Ay9c5hwcUt
— Darlene Langley (@rufusdrl) May 5, 2021
Your “glorious” military career ended with you running the motor pool, Mike.
And they let YOU in the @CIA!https://t.co/6FG0JFhbZp
— S-bart (@SalzenBart) May 5, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- FOX NEWS IS DANGEROUS TO DEMOCRACY2 days ago
Staffers Beg Fox News to Fire Tucker Carlson — but There’s a ‘Dirty Little Secret’ That Makes Him ‘Untouchable’
- News1 day ago
Washington Post Reporter Smacks Down Josh Hawley for Accusing Her of ‘Censoring, Canceling, and Silencing’ Him
- NO IT'S NOT2 days ago
Vaccinating People Is the ‘Modern Day Holocaust’ Says Anti-Vaxxer and Former GOP Congressional Candidate
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Anti LGBTQ Tennessee Lawmaker Blocks Resolution Honoring Gay Country Singer: ‘We Have Some Concerns’
- RACISM RACISM RACISM2 days ago
Fox News Thrilled Voters Just Elected ‘Anti-Woke’ Candidates to 75% White Wealthy Texas Town’s School Board
- CULTS1 day ago
QAnon Cultist Businessman Goes on Newsmax to Say ‘Trump Is President’ and JFK Jr. Is His Veep
- CRIME2 days ago
Florida Principal Under Investigation for Beating 6 Year Old With Wooden Paddle for Breaking $50 Computer Part
- IS THAT ALL THERE IS?1 day ago
Trump’s Big New Social Media ‘Platform’ Is a Message Board That Lets Him Write Words So Others Can Tweet Them