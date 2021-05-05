Few Seem to Buy Pompeo Claim About a ‘Female Analyst’ Praising Him for Not Defining Her by Her ‘Sexuality’

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a 2024 GOP presidential hopeful, weighed in on the latest far right outrage, that the CIA is seeking diverse candidates. Pompeo, who served as CIA Director before Trump moved him to Foggy Bottom, insisted that he never saw color or “sexuality” in candidates, and told a story that few seemed to believe.

When I was Director of the CIA, we valued individuals based on their talent and skill, not their race or sexuality. I’ll never forget what one female analyst said to me: “Thank you for valuing me for my work. I want my abilities and achievements to define me, not my sexuality.” — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) May 4, 2021

Pompeo, a Christian right dominionist who believes in the Rapture but not in the separation of church and state, once delivered as speech bragging about “Being a Christian Leader.” After leaving office an Inspector General’s report blasted his handing of the State Dept.

He also tweeted: “We can’t afford to risk our national security to appease some liberal, woke agenda.”

He was roundly mocked, including by some who noted that if he did see “sexuality” why did he refer to the CIA employee as a “female analyst”?

Here’s what some said:

Was she running errands for you at the time? Working for your wife in violation of the ethics regulations? Searching for my gifts for your political dinners? No? You’re lying…as always. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 5, 2021

You’re a joke, saying “woke” over and over again like it’s a bad thing to have an open mind. You are so very very afraid of the very people you aim to disenfranchise. Pathetic. — Matt Mitovich (@MattMitovich) May 5, 2021

It’s saying that there’s zero value in ensuring you’ve hired people with different background and life experiences, who approach things from different view. It’s an appeal to advance homogeneity by making the celebration of the defiance of homogeneity an act that must be shamed. — Ruki Tanuki (@RukiTanuki) May 5, 2021

Yup, I always bring up my sexuality with my boss, makes work far more comfortable pic.twitter.com/vwAVVoz8uE — funnygurlscope (@funnygirlescope) May 5, 2021

“I went to college and worked my way through grad school to have the chance to carry @mikepompeo’s dirty laundry and make his wife’s hair appointments!” Sure, let’s listen to this guy’s management tips 😂😂😂 #Seditionist #Traitor — jellenp (@jellenp) May 5, 2021

Pretty sure being white and straight aren’t the criteria for finding the best and brightest. Look at the Trump administration as an example of how badly that goes. — Dawn Goetter (@dmbdmg) May 5, 2021

What a believable story pic.twitter.com/buz0MMuqN6 — Katie MacBride (@msmacb) May 5, 2021

Thank you for clarifying that you find huge swaths of people inherently unqualified or lesser because they belong to historically marginalized communities that have always seen their opportunities limited by bigots, which I’m sure is pure coincidence. — 𝔸𝕟𝕟𝕒𝕓𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕖 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕌𝕟𝕝𝕚𝕜𝕖𝕒𝕓𝕝𝕖 (@MsMoxyNYC) May 5, 2021

Seems like it would actually be better for intelligence gathering if CIA officers *don’t* all look the same. — Verity Pace 🌐 (@VerityPace) May 5, 2021

Pompeo publicly declares he’s a white supremacist. https://t.co/Ay9c5hwcUt — Darlene Langley (@rufusdrl) May 5, 2021