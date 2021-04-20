‘Very Bad News for Chauvin’: Legal Expert Weighs in on Jurors Having Reached a Verdict So Quickly in Murder Trial

The House of Representatives has just voted against censuring U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA) for remarks she made at a Black Lives Matter rally on Saturday. Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy filed the resolution.

The vote to table the resolution was, as expected, along party lines, 216-210.

McCarthy’s resolution to censure Waters says she “joined protestors” in Minnesota “who were gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department,” which is not unlawful and is a First Amendment right.

It also says she said: “We’re looking for a guilty verdict” in the Chauvin trial.

And it says if the jury does not find Chauvin guilty protestors should “Stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational, we’ve got to make sure they know we mean business.”

He also cited remarks made by the judge in the Chauvin case, who denounced Waters’ remarks.

Waters’ remarks were not illegal, nor did they incite violence, contrary to what many Republicans have alleged. McCarthy never attempted to censure President Donald Trump, nor did he vote to impeach him.

