‘This You?’: McCarthy Destroyed for Threatening Maxine Waters With Censure – ‘She Didn’t Incite an Insurrection’

House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is under fire after threatening U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), the chair of the Financial Services Committee, with censure and claiming she “broke the law.” Waters is being used by the right as a straw man after she traveled to Minnesota to speak with Black Lives Matter protestors and telling them they must continue confrontations.

“We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business,” Waters said on Saturday as activists protested the killing of 20-year old Daunte Wright by a Brooklyn Center police officer.

Waters on Monday clarified her remarks after right wing uproar.

“I talk about confronting the justice system, confronting the policing that’s going on, I’m talking about speaking up. I’m talking about legislation. I’m talking about elected officials doing what needs to be done to control their budgets and to pass legislation.”

But McCarthy and his far right wing extremists, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, went on the attack, with Greene saying she wanted to expel Waters.

“This weekend in Minnesota, Maxine Waters broke the law by violating curfew and then incited violence,” McCarthy falsely claimed. “Speaker Pelosi is ignoring Waters’ behavior—that’s why I am introducing a resolution to censure Rep. Waters for these dangerous comments.”

McCarthy’s motion is being seen as pure partisan politics and fundraising fodder. Social media users were furious.

Hi congressman. Anything on censuring your members for trying to create a white nationalist caucus? Or what about Matt Gaetz, given the very serious investigation relating to him? He’s still on Judiciary, right? https://t.co/N00yPmJqEO — Joy-Ann Pro-Democracy & Masks Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 19, 2021

The same republican party voted against impeaching Trump for inciting violence and plotting a coup pic.twitter.com/1WaETxwgwa — ERIC JEM🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@mubazieric) April 19, 2021

She didn’t incite or support an insurrection or try to overturn the results of a valid election like you and many members of your caucus did. Nor did she storm the capital. Nor did she kill Americans by disparaging and undermining basic public health measures like wearing masks. — Jinx in TN (@grrenshaw) April 19, 2021

Didn’t Matt from Florida travel all the way to Liz Cheney’s home state to degrade his colleague? Hmmm — debbie hermens (@debbiehermens) April 19, 2021

Insurrection-excuser and MAGA riot enabler Kevin McCarthy proposing to censure Maxine Waters is laughable. Take the beam out of your own eye first, Republicans. Your caucus has party members that have approved of KILLING members of the opposite party. https://t.co/DmstOXCFJA pic.twitter.com/3Un3tiXG9e — AJ (@Wavinator) April 19, 2021

This you with the Big Insurrectionist Liar, Kev? pic.twitter.com/HsnJTKPQVZ — George “WEAR A MASK & WASH YOUR HANDS” Scriban (@scriban2) April 19, 2021

And you’ve ignored Gym Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Devin Nunes, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Green, and countless other’s in your caucus. So how about you stay in your lane and fix yourself. https://t.co/LI3ICrp7IG — Nicholas Elavsky (@Th3N1ck) April 19, 2021

He’s just deflecting so people miss the fact that Russia collusion was verified last week. pic.twitter.com/Kn1MMh2FM8 — 🌎🌍🌏 (@thisreallyis) April 19, 2021

You were there when riots happened at the Capitol, traitor. https://t.co/2JqH32enIJ — For the love of Falkor (@Culinary_orgasm) April 19, 2021

Sit this one out, Kevin. https://t.co/CM3Txfk4Id — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) April 19, 2021

These people are always quick to attempt to silence black women every chance they get. Shameful. But you cannot shame the shameless. https://t.co/Cv1ZZB1BR6 — José Angel (@gastlichu) April 19, 2021