‘They Don’t Care’: Republicans Blasted for Refusing to Applaud for Cutting Child Poverty in Half

In his Joint Address to Congress Wednesday night President Joe Biden worked to sell his vision for the future and for America.

Republicans refused to offer support.

Unlike years past, for Joint Addresses or State of the Union Addresses, this was a socially-distanced affair, with just 200 people in the chamber that can hold 535 lawmakers and their guests. So it was exceptionally easy to see the Republicans who did their best to defeat Biden’s goals and thwart his achievements as he shared them with the nation.

Biden mentioned children more than 20 times in his address. Republicans couldn’t have cared less. When he talked about child poverty, they sat, refusing to stand or applaud.

Biden announced, “thanks to the American Rescue Plan, we are on track to cut child poverty in America in half this year.”

Republicans sat, stonefaced.

BIDEN: We’re gonna cut child poverty in half. DEMOCRATS: 👏 REPUBLICANS: 🤷#BidenAddress pic.twitter.com/eCmWsLB6cw — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) April 29, 2021

Their refusal to offer any support for children did not go unnoticed.

Why do Republicans love child poverty so much? — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) April 29, 2021

Congressional Republicans staying seated and refusing to clap as the president announces a *halving of child poverty* in America tells you everything you need to know about the Republican Party. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 29, 2021

By not applauding, Republicans are showing us that they don’t support Vaccine success ❌

Fixing infrastructure ❌

Lower drug costs ❌

Equal pay for women ❌

Lower healthcare costs ❌

Public education ❌

Buying American ❌

Living wage for Americans ❌ And we’re not done yet! — Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) April 29, 2021

Republicans refused to applaud clean water and cutting child poverty in half. Would they applaud if some dude with horns kicked down the door again? https://t.co/uleSowyWhP — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 29, 2021

Weird to not applaud cutting child poverty in half. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 29, 2021

Democrats stand and applaud when Biden mentions cutting child poverty in half. Republicans do not. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 29, 2021

It seems like some people are not happy about cutting child poverty pic.twitter.com/Wsgdxy1Tvf — Acyn (@Acyn) April 29, 2021

It’s a bit jarring that when Biden talks about cutting child poverty in half in America this year, Republicans remained seated. Are they in favor of it staying as is? — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) April 29, 2021

Not clapping for cutting child poverty in half is actually a pretty good summation of where the GOP is these days. — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) April 29, 2021

i realize you don’t like the guy, but how do you not stand for cutting a child poverty in half? — Evan Smith (@evanasmith) April 29, 2021

McConnell & Republicans can’t even clap for the positive impact of reducing child poverty? We must keep mobilizing the vote & make sure they never hold a majority again. — Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II (@RevDrBarber) April 29, 2021

Republicans didn’t applaud cutting child poverty in half. If they can’t applaud that, then that tells us everything about how much they care about helping America. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) April 29, 2021