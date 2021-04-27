NY Post Reporter Who Penned Fake Article on Kamala Harris’ Book Says She Was ‘Ordered’ to Write It

In case anyone needed proof that Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News and New York Post are engaged in dishonest propaganda designed to fuel right wing rage all they need to do is read the tweets of a reporter who just quit.

Now-former New York Post reporter Laura Italiano wrote an article last week that has set the pro-Trump MAGA world aflame.

She says she was forced to pen the lie:

The Kamala Harris story — an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against — was my breaking point. — Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) April 27, 2021

“Kamala isn’t at the southern border — but migrant kids are getting Veep’s book,” was the title of Italiano’s article attacking Vice President Kamala Harris, when it was first published last Friday. The Post ran two versions of the piece, and Fox News picked up the falsehood and ran with it.

The article claimed the Biden administration is including copies of the book in welcome kits for migrant children crossing the border.

“Unaccompanied migrant kids brought from the U.S.-Mexico border to a new shelter in Long Beach, Calif., will be given a copy of her 2019 children’s book, “Superheroes are Everywhere,” in their welcome kits,” the piece reads.

That’s a lie, one debunked by The Washington Post on Tuesday after Fox News, and many Republicans exploded it despite it being obviously false. As it turns out one copy was donated by one person to the shelter after the city asked for help from local residents.

But guests and hosts on Fox News, even throughout today, despite the story being known to be false at least since this morning, suggested the Biden administration is using federal funds to purchase the book. Or that tax-exempt NGOs were spending money to buy the book instead of food.

Kamala Harris team admits she ‘wasn’t aware’ migrant kids were given her children’s book https://t.co/HKDBC8vi5K pic.twitter.com/7Qj7WG9AT6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 25, 2021

Here are some of the purveyors of the lie who to date refuse to remove their false claims or apologize:

RNC chair:

After learning officials are handing out Kamala Harris’ book to migrants in facilities at the border, it’s worth asking… Was Harris paid for these books? Is she profiting from Biden’s border crisis? — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) April 26, 2021

Kamala Harris can’t be bothered to visit the border – even after a month as crisis manager – but officials are handing out her book to migrants.https://t.co/gg2Y5NtEyl — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) April 25, 2021

House GOP minority whip:

WATCH → White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dodges and says “I hear it’s a good book” when asked if Kamala Harris is making money off her book being handed out at border facilities. Is Kamala Harris profiting off the border crisis? Americans deserve to know. pic.twitter.com/TAdBs7IdM6 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) April 27, 2021

GOP Senator:

The Biden administration’s weakness caused a surge of illegal immigration. Now they’re forcing taxpayers to buy Kamala Harris’s book to give to those illegal immigrants? https://t.co/pjpUmFRcnF — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) April 25, 2021

