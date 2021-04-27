RUPERT MURDOCH'S AMERICA
NY Post Reporter Who Penned Fake Article on Kamala Harris’ Book Says She Was ‘Ordered’ to Write It
In case anyone needed proof that Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News and New York Post are engaged in dishonest propaganda designed to fuel right wing rage all they need to do is read the tweets of a reporter who just quit.
Now-former New York Post reporter Laura Italiano wrote an article last week that has set the pro-Trump MAGA world aflame.
She says she was forced to pen the lie:
The Kamala Harris story — an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against — was my breaking point.
— Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) April 27, 2021
“Kamala isn’t at the southern border — but migrant kids are getting Veep’s book,” was the title of Italiano’s article attacking Vice President Kamala Harris, when it was first published last Friday. The Post ran two versions of the piece, and Fox News picked up the falsehood and ran with it.
The article claimed the Biden administration is including copies of the book in welcome kits for migrant children crossing the border.
“Unaccompanied migrant kids brought from the U.S.-Mexico border to a new shelter in Long Beach, Calif., will be given a copy of her 2019 children’s book, “Superheroes are Everywhere,” in their welcome kits,” the piece reads.
That’s a lie, one debunked by The Washington Post on Tuesday after Fox News, and many Republicans exploded it despite it being obviously false. As it turns out one copy was donated by one person to the shelter after the city asked for help from local residents.
But guests and hosts on Fox News, even throughout today, despite the story being known to be false at least since this morning, suggested the Biden administration is using federal funds to purchase the book. Or that tax-exempt NGOs were spending money to buy the book instead of food.
Kamala Harris team admits she ‘wasn’t aware’ migrant kids were given her children’s book https://t.co/HKDBC8vi5K pic.twitter.com/7Qj7WG9AT6
— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 25, 2021
Here are some of the purveyors of the lie who to date refuse to remove their false claims or apologize:
RNC chair:
After learning officials are handing out Kamala Harris’ book to migrants in facilities at the border, it’s worth asking…
Was Harris paid for these books? Is she profiting from Biden’s border crisis?
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) April 26, 2021
Kamala Harris can’t be bothered to visit the border – even after a month as crisis manager – but officials are handing out her book to migrants.https://t.co/gg2Y5NtEyl
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) April 25, 2021
House GOP minority whip:
WATCH → White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dodges and says “I hear it’s a good book” when asked if Kamala Harris is making money off her book being handed out at border facilities.
Is Kamala Harris profiting off the border crisis?
Americans deserve to know. pic.twitter.com/TAdBs7IdM6
— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) April 27, 2021
GOP Senator:
The Biden administration’s weakness caused a surge of illegal immigration.
Now they’re forcing taxpayers to buy Kamala Harris’s book to give to those illegal immigrants? https://t.co/pjpUmFRcnF
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) April 25, 2021
Fox News contributor and Fox Nation host:
Tammy Bruce: “Migrant children get to read Kamala Harris’s kid’s book, it’s included in what can only be called a welcome pack, given to unaccompanied minors at the border, propaganda aimed even to children.” pic.twitter.com/6Li07FEIaX
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 27, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News1 day ago
Andrew Brown Jr., Unarmed Black Man Shot by Police, Died From ‘Penetrating Gunshot Wound of the Head’: CNN
- 'CONSEQUENCE CULTURE'1 day ago
Watch: LeVar Burton Schools Meghan McCain on Dr. Seuss and ‘Cancel Culture’
- 'QUACKS LIKE A RACIST'1 day ago
‘Fascist’ Ron DeSantis Burned to the Ground by Florida Reporter for His Latest Trump-Like Move
- LOL – NOTHING1 day ago
Jen Psaki Smacks Down CBN Reporter Who Asked What Biden Not Meeting With House Minority Leader Says ‘About Unity?’
- INSURRECTION2 days ago
Watch: Kevin McCarthy Squirms as Chris Wallace Grills Him on Trump’s Seditious Behavior on Jan. 6
- News8 hours ago
CEO Fired After Allegedly Harassing Teenaged Boy Wearing a Dress to Prom in Viral Video
- 'EMBRACING AUTHORITARIANISM'1 day ago
‘Extortion’: Rubio Slammed After Threatening Companies He Claims Are ‘Bending a Knee to Woke Progressive Craziness’
- GUNS GUNS GUNS AND MORE GUNS1 day ago
‘Guns Apocalypse’: Legal Experts Deliver Warnings After Supreme Court Decides to Take Up Big Second Amendment Case