LOL – NOTHING
Jen Psaki Smacks Down CBN Reporter Who Asked What Biden Not Meeting With House Minority Leader Says ‘About Unity?’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki again was forced to deal with a right wing reporter trying to inflame American politics by dredging up old GOP talking points.
David Brody, a reporter for Pat Robertson’s Christian Broadcasting Network, asked Psaki what President Joe Biden not yet meeting with House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says about “unity.”
“I guess the question is,” Brody said, President Biden “has not met with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, according to Kevin McCarthy. What does that say about unity?”
Brody continued, saying “there are some other legislative issues as it relates to HR1 and a commission to study, packing the Supreme Court as you would say.”
The White House would not describe right-sizing the Supreme Court as “packing” it, that’s a GOP talking point, just as is twisting Biden’s remarks about wanting unity.
“And there’s a lot of other lists as well, budget reconciliation, so there’s a lot of folks who talk about tens of millions of people, they’re concerned about that this doesn’t seem like unity at all,” Brody complained.
Unfazed, Psaki asked Brody, “Do you think tens of millions of people are concerned about him not meeting with Kevin McCarthy?”
Brody pushed back, claiming “tens of millions of people are concerned about HR1, budget reconciliation and going with a 50 vote threshold,” he claimed.
“I don’t think the polling bears that out,” Psaki said, correctly.
At least two-thirds of Americans (68%) support HR1, the For the People Act, a voting rights and election reform bill. That number includes a solid majority, 57%, of Republicans. And a majority of Americans support killing the filibuster to advance HR1 and a $15 minimum wage.
“I will say that the President’s view is that bringing the country together is bringing the American people together,” Psaki continued. “So when I say he’s, he is focused on bringing you know, bringing people together, bringing Democrats or Republicans together, he’s not talking about solving bipartisanship in ‘this zip code here.'”
Watch:
Psaki: Do you think tens of millions of people are concerned about him not meeting with Kevin McCarthy? pic.twitter.com/UmdysVn4e6
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 26, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Arrested Florida Rioter Thought He Was Breaking Into the White House and Not the Capitol
- NOPE NOPE NOPE2 days ago
Caitlyn Jenner’s Campaign Announcement ‘Landed With a Thud’: MSNBC
- INSURRECTION1 day ago
Watch: Kevin McCarthy Squirms as Chris Wallace Grills Him on Trump’s Seditious Behavior on Jan. 6
- 'QUACKS LIKE A RACIST'13 hours ago
‘Fascist’ Ron DeSantis Burned to the Ground by Florida Reporter for His Latest Trump-Like Move
- 'EMBRACING AUTHORITARIANISM'11 hours ago
‘Extortion’: Rubio Slammed After Threatening Companies He Claims Are ‘Bending a Knee to Woke Progressive Craziness’
- News7 hours ago
Andrew Brown Jr., Unarmed Black Man Shot by Police, Died From ‘Penetrating Gunshot Wound of the Head’: CNN
- GUNS GUNS GUNS AND MORE GUNS9 hours ago
‘Guns Apocalypse’: Legal Experts Deliver Warnings After Supreme Court Decides to Take Up Big Second Amendment Case
- 'CONSEQUENCE CULTURE'8 hours ago
Watch: LeVar Burton Schools Meghan McCain on Dr. Seuss and ‘Cancel Culture’