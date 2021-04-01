Gaetz Allegedly Took Ecstasy and Paid Women for Sex Using Cash Apps: NYT

Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz allegedly took the illegal drug ecstasy and paid women for sex by using various cash apps, sources say, according to the latest bombshell report in The New York Times.

The Dept. of Justice’s investigation is focusing on Gaetz’s relationship with a Florida tax collector, Joel Greenberg, “who was indicted last year on a federal sex trafficking charge and other crimes,” the Times reports.

Greenberg “initially met the women through websites that connect people who go on dates in exchange for gifts, fine dining, travel and allowances, according to three people with knowledge of the encounters. Mr. Greenberg introduced the women to Mr. Gaetz, who also had sex with them,” the Times reports, citing people close to the investigation.

The Times reports it “has reviewed receipts from two mobile cash apps “that show payments from Mr. Gaetz and Mr. Greenberg to one of the women, and a payment from Mr. Greenberg to a second woman. The women told their friends that the payments were for sex with the two men, according to two people familiar with the conversations.”

“Some of the men and women took ecstasy, an illegal hallucinogenic drug, before having sex, including Mr. Gaetz, two people familiar with the encounters said,” the Times also reports.

The Times’ reporting appears to echo what Rep. Gaetz told the Times earlier this week about the DOJ’s investigation.

“I only know that it has to do with women,” Gaetz said. “I have a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward.”