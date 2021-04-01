CRIME
Feds Have Evidence Connecting Matt Gaetz to Fake ID Scheme in Florida: Report
New details continue to emerge about the federal sex trafficking investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).
“Federal investigators looking into Rep. Matt Gaetz’s relationships with young women have examined whether any federal campaign money was involved in paying for travel and expenses for the women, a person briefed on the matter said. Investigators are examining whether the Florida Republican engaged in a relationship with a woman that began when she was 17 years old and whether his involvement with other young women broke federal sex trafficking and prostitution laws, according to that source and another person briefed on the matter,” CNN reported Thursday.
Cash and drugs may also be involved.
“Information that may connect Gaetz to a fake ID scheme at the center of the case against that second Florida politician, Joel Greenberg, was presented to federal investigators in a meeting early last year, according to two other people familiar with the matter,” CNN reported. “In the meeting, which has not been previously reported, a witness provided evidence linking Gaetz to Greenberg, the former tax collector in Seminole County, Florida, who was arrested last year on charges that include sex trafficking of a minor and fabricating fake IDs.”
There is reportedly video evidence.
Matt Gaetz Allegedly Showed Photos of Nude Women He Said He Had Sex With to Lawmakers: CNN
“According to one of the people familiar with the matter, an employee at the tax collector’s office saw Greenberg and Gaetz on internal office surveillance video looking through driver licenses on a weekend evening,” CNN reported. “In a text message exchange shared with CNN that the source said was between Greenberg and the employee, Greenberg confirmed he was in the office ‘showing congressman Gaetz what our operation looked like.’ That witness shared the information with prosecutors from the local US attorney’s office and US Secret Service agents investigating Greenberg’s case in January 2020, the person familiar with the matter said.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
CRIME
Matt Gaetz Sex Trafficking Scandal Now Includes ‘Cash and Drugs’ Focus: CNN
The sex trafficking investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is not just focused on the money, but also potentially drugs, CNN reported Thursday.
CNN is also reporting that Gaetz showed nude pictures to members of Congress that he said depicted women he had slept with.
“Tonight, more allegations of wrongdoing against republican congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida, following reports he’s being investigated for engaging in a sexual relationship with a minor,”” CNN’s Wolf Blitzer reported.
He interviewed CNN senior legal correspondent Paula Reid.
“We have new details about about the scope of the criminal investigation into representative Gaetz,” Reid reported. “Investigators are looking into his involvement with at least one underage girl and whether he violated sex trafficking or prostitution laws with other young women and whether he used federal campaign funds on his alleged victims.”
“Tonight, new details on the sex trafficking investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz, CNN has learned prosecutors are looking into a relationship with a woman that began when she was just 17 and whether his involvement with other young women broke sex trafficking and prostitution laws, according to two sources briefed on the matter. Those sources say investigators are also pursuing allegations that Gaetz may have used cash and drugs in his dealings with young women and also whether any federal campaign money was involved in paying for travel and expenses,” Reid reported.
Watch:
CRIME
‘Flailing Around on Fox News’: Former DOJ Officials Slam Matt Gaetz – ‘Panicking’ and ‘Desperately Needs a Lawyer’
Former Dept. of Justice officials on Wednesday criticized Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for how he’s handling the news he is reportedly under a DOJ investigation for a possible sexual relationship with a teenaged girl and possible sex trafficking of a minor.
“The way he has behaved in the last 24 hours since this news broke, kind of flailing around on Fox News, and in multiple interviews with reporters, kind of, you know, implicating himself or raising charges that haven’t been publicly alleged against him, trying to implicate Tucker Carlson and his own behavior shows you a person who is panicking under the spotlight,” former Dept. of Justice Chief Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on MSNBC’s “Deadline White House.”
Host Nicolle Wallace added that “it looked like Tucker Carlson might have been wondering that, did he become a witness, if Matt Gaetz was saying ‘you saw me with this girl we had dinner with you and your wife.'”
Wallace and Miller were referring to Congressman Gaetz’s interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News Tuesday night, hours after the bombshell story broke. On-air, immediately after, Carlson called it the strangest interview he had ever conducted.
Related: Gaetz Claims $25 Million ‘Extortion Effort Against My Family’ – Denies Allegations of Sexual Relationship With Teen
“It was really hard to tell what Gaetz was trying to do in that interview,” former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance told Wallace. “He looked a lot like someone who desperately needs a lawyer to make sure he doesn’t put himself into more trouble than he’s already in.”
“Something that fascinated me in the interview, Nicolle, was at one point he talked about FBI agents, trying to interview this supposed girlfriend, and he used language that has nothing to do with sex trafficking. He said that they wanted to talk with her about ‘pay to play.’ That’s language that prosecutors use when they’re talking about public corruption, about politicians who insist on being paid or compensated in order to take official action. So, nothing that we heard in the interview with Tucker Carlson really made sense and it certainly didn’t benefit Gaetz.”
Related: ‘Read the Room’: Gaetz Mocked, Condemned After Office Posts Notice Looking for College Interns
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
CRIME
Investigation Into Matt Gaetz Approved at ‘Highest Levels’ of DOJ – Began at ‘End of Last Summer’: NY Times Reporter
Tuesday night’s bombshell report that Congressman Matt Gaetz is under DOJ investigation for a possible relationship with a 17-year old took another wild turn when New York Times reporter Katie Benner revealed Attorney General Bill Barr or his office approved the investigation.
Benner also went further in the interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Tuesday night, revealing that the investigation began not late last year, but earlier, at the end of last summer, “so it’s been going on for more than six months.”
“This is a serious investigation that was serious enough that even the highest levels of the Justice Department, including the Office of the Attorney General Bill Barr, said that it should continue,” Benner explained.
She also questioned why Rep. Gaetz went public with specific details after the New York Times published its report, Tuesday, saying that by doing so the Florida Republican congressman “blew up” the FBI’s investigation by naming the former DOJ official Gaetz claims is blackmailing him and his family in a $25 million “extortion” scheme.
“I think one of the reasons why he has talked publicly about this extortion and one of the reasons why he’s publicly said that the FBI has asked his own father to wear a wire is in order to try to get people to not pay attention to the fact there was in fact the Trump administration thought it worthy to investigate him,” Benner said.
“In publicly talking about the extortion plot that he’s described and publicly saying his father wore a wire, he’s basically destroying and blowing up the FBI investigation, which is in itself something you would think would be against his own interest,” Benner added.
Gaetz is denying he did anything wrong, including denying having a sexual relationship with a 17-year old girl, and instead blamed the former DOJ official. But Benner said both stories could be true: there is an investigation into his actions authorized at the highest levels of the DOJ, and that a former DOJ official found out and is blackmailing him. She did not state Gaetz’s extortion claim was true, only that it is possible.
Watch:
Katie Benner ( @ktbenner ), who is bylined on tonight’s NYT reporting on Matt Gaetz, explains the timeline of the investigation of Gaetz and how Gaetz’s claim of an extortion plot fits into the longer timeline of the investigation.
(Very clarifying!) pic.twitter.com/G44cqSZjEy
— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) March 31, 2021
