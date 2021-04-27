News
FBI Opens Federal Civil Rights Investigation Into Fatal Police Shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.
Less than 24 hours after the family of Andrew Brown, Jr. was shown a mere 20 seconds of video from one of the eight bodycams police wore when they shot and killed the unarmed 42-year old man whose hands were on the steering wheel, the FBI has announced it will open a federal civil rights investigation into actions of police in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
Brown was killed, according to an autopsy and death certificate, by a bullet shot into the back of his head on April 21. That was one of five bullets that hit Brown during what was police say was an attempt to carry out and arrest and search of Brown’s home. News reports say the bullet that killed Brown came from a Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputy.
“Agents will work closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice to determine whether federal laws were violated,” FBI spokesperson Shelley Lynch says, according to The News & Observer’s Danielle Battaglia.
The State newspaper also reported the investigation.
The family’s attorneys are calling the fatal police shooting an “execution.”
The news of the civil rights investigation comes just one day after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the DOJ has opened an investigation into the Louisville, Kentucky Police Dept., which shot and killed Breonna Taylor, a Black, unarmed medical worker. Taylor was sleeping when police forced entry into her home.
Image via Shutterstock
News
CEO Fired After Allegedly Harassing Teenaged Boy Wearing a Dress to Prom in Viral Video
18-year old Dalton Stevens wore a bright red dress to a high school prom on Saturday in Franklin, Tennessee. Sam Johnson, the CEO of a telehealth company saw him at the Harpeth Hotel and allegedly harassed him, as video that went viral shows.
Johnson, VisuWell says, has been “terminated” from his job.
“We unequivocally condemn the behavior exhibited by Sam Johnson in a recent video widely circulated on social media. After investigating the matter and speaking to individuals involved, the VisuWell BOD has chosen to terminate Mr. Johnson from his position as CEO, effective immediately,” the company said in a statement.
Official Statement pic.twitter.com/cMYoAEbI9d
— Visuwell (@VisuWell) April 27, 2021
Heavy reported that Stevens’ boyfriend Jacob Geittmann, “originally posted the video on TikTok and then on Twitter. He said his boyfriend, Dalton Stevens, wore the dress ‘for his senior prom to kind of break the stigma around men wearing dresses. He looked gorgeous, everybody loved it and nobody had a problem with it.'”
Geitmann added, ‘We went to this hotel close to where we live and we got a lot of good photos and we were there for about an hour and right as we were about to leave we standing outside in this little middle area with a bunch of buildings surrounding us. This man comes up and he’s about an inch away from my boyfriend and he says, ‘What are you wearing?’ And he’s like, ‘A dress, why?’ And he’s like, ‘Why are you wearing that? You shouldn’t be wearing that.’”
Geitmann said his boyfriend responded, “because I can and I want to.” According to Geitmann, Johnson then started “going on and on” and was “throwing insults at him … ‘You look disgusting, you look ridiculous, you look like an idiot. Men shouldn’t be wearing this.’ All this homophobic banter.”
Johnson told Newsweek he did not harass Stevens and his comments were “edited” to make them appear to be about the dress.
“I have no ill will towards anyone or their personal choices, so long as it does not harm me or my family,” Johnson said.
This copy of the video has been viewed 1.2 million times.
Homophobic POS in Tennessee harasses a teenager for wearing a dress to prom pic.twitter.com/Ftt2a184jX
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) April 26, 2021
News
New York Just Lost a Seat in Congress Because 89 People Did Not Complete the Census
Blue States Lost Seats, Red States Gained Seats
New York State will lose a seat in Congress because of just 89 people.
“If 89 people more had been counted in New York, the state would not have lost a congressional seat,” USA Today/Gannett reporter Mike Ellis reports.
If 89 people more had been counted in New York, the state would not have lost a congressional seat.
— Mike Ellis (@MikeEllis_AIM) April 26, 2021
Voting rights and statistics experts confirm the news:
New York was 89 people away from not losing a Congressional seat. Wow
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) April 26, 2021
Wait, wait: the Census Bureau says if New York had *89* more people in its population count, it would not have lost *ANY* congressional seat (& electoral vote).
‼️
— Taniel (@Taniel) April 26, 2021
Wow. Minnesota beat out New York for the 435th seat in the House by 89 (!) people.
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) April 26, 2021
Here’s a map of the winners and losers. Overall, blue states lost seats, red states gained seats.
Texas gained two seats in the House. Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, Montana, and Oregon gained one each.
States losing one seat each: California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
Not a good time to want the House of Reps to worry about the Great Lakes (states in purple all losing a seat in Congress) pic.twitter.com/cUfXaGTHM8
— Herb Jackson (@HerbNJDC) April 26, 2021
Census Bureau just released these short videos:
The Census Bureau just released the first #2020Census results, which included the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives. Here are the results 👇 https://t.co/RHvocjkXow #Apportionment #CensusBureau pic.twitter.com/2QuyrHccDJ
— U.S. Census Bureau (@uscensusbureau) April 26, 2021
Apportionment is the process of calculating how many seats each state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives.
To learn more about how apportionment works, check out this video and visit https://t.co/4JSTdJ3jjn. pic.twitter.com/qZRmL0V1Kq
— U.S. Census Bureau (@uscensusbureau) April 26, 2021
Image: US Census Bureau screenshot
News
Crump and Sellers Blast County After Family of Andrew Brown Jr. Allowed to See Only ‘20 Seconds’ of Bodycam Video
Attorneys Benjamin Crump and Bakari Sellers at a press briefing currently ongoing blasted North Carolina county attorneys after the family of Andrew Brown, Jr. were able to see only a portion of what they say is edited police body cam video, repeatedly saying they were only shown 20 seconds.
Sellers, who is also a CNN analyst, accused the county attorney of telling him “he was not fucking going to be bullied” by Sellers.
“One body cam, 20 seconds, execution,” Sellers said, describing the video. “One body cam, 20 seconds, and execution.”
“As we’re going through this process we told the family that they would have their attorneys in there at some conference. We went back and forth and I just want you to say I’ve never been talked to like I was talking to him.”
Deputies in Elizabeth City, North Carolina shot and killed Brown on April 21. CNN reports the death certificate says Brown died from a “penetrating gunshot wound of the head.”
Attorney Crump called the police shooting of Brown an “execution.”
Wow pic.twitter.com/b6bTIp7Dwj
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 26, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
