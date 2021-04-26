‘Extortion’: Rubio Slammed After Threatening Companies He Claims Are ‘Bending a Knee to Woke Progressive Craziness’

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) has decided to crown himself the leader of what he calls the GOP’s “work of rebuilding — and rebalancing — the relationship between our nation and its large corporations” that he claims are “waging a merciless war against traditional values.”

In a New York Post op-ed titled “Corporations that undermine American values don’t deserve GOP support,” the Florida Republican threatens American companies with increased regulation and taxes, merely for exercising their First Amendment rights, now that they no longer support the Republican Party’s far-right extremism on social issues.

“No policymaker would allow a company to dump toxic waste into a river upstream of a thriving town he is charged with governing,” wrote Rubio, who just five years ago said addressing climate change was “just not good public policy.”

“Yet corporate America eagerly dumps woke, toxic nonsense into our culture, and it’s only gotten more destructive with time. These campaigns will be met with the same strength that any other polluter should expect,” he said, to tremendous push back and mockery on social media.

“Our nation needs a thriving private economy. And patriotic business leadership has historically underwritten the American Dream. But lawmakers who have been asleep at the wheel for too long, especially within my own party, need to wake up. America’s laws should keep our nation’s corporations firmly ordered to our national common good.”

Rubio, who every morning posts a quote from the Bible, is literally threatening corporations that do not embrace Republican policies, something other GOP lawmakers have done in recent weeks after Major League Baseball pulled the All-Star Game out of Atlanta.

He adds, “taking aggressive positions on woke cultural issues that tear at our national fabric might seem like an easy way to avoid boycotts from activists. But those of us charged with keeping America strong recognize that these positions are the greatest threat to our long-term viability,” which is demonstrably false.

Writing in the New York Post instead of the Sun Sentinel strongly signals Rubio is preparing for yet another presidential run, despite promising after the last one he would never run for any political office again, including his own Senate seat. He later recanted.

Rubio’s attempt to threaten companies and position himself as the nation’s moral leader did not go over well.

Here’s Rubio making the case that the *government* should regulate speech because he disagrees with it https://t.co/37EYDVRFIg — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 26, 2021

Actually, letting a company dump its toxic waste upstream of town is *exactly* something the GOP has been doing, literally. — Andrei Taranchenko (@andrenaleen) April 26, 2021

The funniest part of this is that Rubio uses regulating environmental polluters pollution to justify government punishing speech he disagrees with (1st amendment anyone?), but the comparison fails because Rubio has a terrible record on the environment https://t.co/dDpup4zDNs pic.twitter.com/VqP3edSW7t — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 26, 2021

Welp…Under Trump the GOP literally rolled back the protections that would stop corporations from toxic waste upstream from our towns, so his argument kind of breaks down right there.https://t.co/Ysz37Em3ER — Teapot Dome was Amateur Hour! (@HarrenGWarding) April 26, 2021

Rubio literally lets companies poison Florida water supply, so what the fuck is he even on about? — we_must_go_on (@ChrundleTheGrt) April 26, 2021

Suddenly he cares about pollution. — Alex (@alex_00082) April 26, 2021

Rubio’s speech certainly qualifies as pollution. — don_br (@don_br) April 26, 2021

This is basically a badly written extortion letter from Rubio https://t.co/1wOmY1H1Gk — Ryan (@RyMB) April 26, 2021

So I guess he’s saying this will blow over with some well placed donations. — Snark Tank (@trueglib) April 26, 2021

This is profoundly stupid. https://t.co/cszbmMiuEt — Keen Observer (@Hammbear) April 26, 2021

“Get the government out of business” was always a lie. https://t.co/xGCDIVQzEe — (aka LARRY) #Team🦄 (@LarryKness) April 26, 2021

I don’t know but as Speaker of the Florida House Marco Rubio denied allocation of funds to deal with the looming Piney Point toxic waste dump and several years later it started leaking, polluting groundwater and forcing 315 families to evacuate so he knows plenty about that topic https://t.co/u7Jolxj906 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 26, 2021

contrasting rubio on “woke polluters” vs rubio on “actual polluters” https://t.co/4fXUGlqCbg pic.twitter.com/AeiJEd5Uds — Lauren L Walker (@ActNormalOrElse) April 26, 2021

For Rubio, American values are undermined when corporations press pause on their massive support of his party (when his party leads and encourages a violent insurrection) until they think no one is paying attention. You can’t make this stuff up. https://t.co/3fS9lMjXFV — Eric Blanchard (@BlanchardIR) April 26, 2021

Politicians that celebrate mob political violence don’t deserve our support:

‘We Love What They Did’: Florida Sen. Marco Rubio Supports Pro-Trump Caravan That Swarmed Biden Bushttps://t.co/WCaxIyqRkN — Dick Holden (@telecam1) April 26, 2021

Common good? And who pray tell gets to decide that? Congress, who is owned by corporations..like Rubio is owned by the NRA and Kremlin!? — Norrin Radd (@NorrinR06303580) April 26, 2021

Rubio and the seditionist Republicans are seriously embracing authoritarianism. https://t.co/JFdHbjLXNl — Patrick Nova (@PatrickNova6) April 26, 2021

Rubio: “Open your faux Bible to Hypocrites 24-7 and your hymnal to 365.” — Bobby Don Welch (@Bobby_Don_Welch) April 26, 2021

The way I read this is Rubio is cool with dumping toxic waste (real and otherwise) downstream so it affects other people. https://t.co/clq0l0M2y5 — Josh Walker (@joshwalkerlive) April 26, 2021

1) Rubio needs to read the First and Fourteenth Amendments.

2) Rubio needs to be schooled on what American values are, including everyone getting to vote. — Steve ***GET YOUR DAMN SHOTS*** Magruder (@steve_magruder) April 26, 2021

Image via Shutterstock