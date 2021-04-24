Connect with us

News

Arrested Florida Rioter Thought He Was Breaking Into the White House and Not the Capitol

Published

on

According to the Orlando Sentinel, a QAnon-obsessed Trump supporter from Ocala, Florida recently turned in by his family for storming the Capitol on January 6 didn’t even know the difference between the Capitol and the White House, and thought that he was breaking into the latter.

“Kenneth Kelly, 58, also sent text messages saying he entered the Capitol by breaking windows, an affidavit said. He turned himself in Friday at the Middle District of Florida U.S. Attorney’s Office in Ocala. He’s facing charges including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” reported David Harris. “Pictures from surveillance video and text messages provided to the FBI show Kelly inside the Capitol, which he kept referring to as the White House, the affidavit said.”

“Inside the White house via breaking in windows,” said one of Kelly’s text messages. “Tree of liberty was watered today.”

According to the Sentinel, more than two dozen Floridians are among those charged in the Capitol riot. Others include a music student from Winter Park who allegedly bludgeoned a Capitol Police officer with a skateboard.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

CDC: No Restrictions Needed for Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus Vaccine, Panel Advises US Resume Use

Published

21 hours ago

on

April 23, 2021

By

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Friday afternoon announced a CDC panel has determined no restrictions are necessary on the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, and advised use of the vaccine be resumed.  CDC halted use of the vaccine temporarily amid reports of six cases of blood clots in women 18 to 48 years old.

“The recommendation, which was adopted 10-4 with one abstention, by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, will pave the way for U.S. regulators to lift their recommended pause on using the J&J shot as early as this weekend,” CNBC reports. “The single shot is a critical tool in getting lifesaving vaccines to hard-to-reach places that may not have reliable refrigeration, such as tribal lands, poorer neighborhoods and rural communities, as well as to people who may not be able to come back for a second dose, U.S. health officials say.”

The rate of vaccination in the U.S. dropped dramatically over the past week, by 11%, as health care experts work to reduce vaccine hesitancy.

Anti-science groups on Facebook, and lawmakers like Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) are being blamed for extending the pandemic and allowing the coronavirus time to mutate.

This is a breaking news and developing story. 

Continue Reading

News

‘Craziest and Most Surreal Moment I Had Ever Witnessed’: Americans Remember Trump’s Bleach Injection Press Conference

Published

1 day ago

on

April 23, 2021

By

One year ago today, April 23, President Donald Trump, live, in a nationally televised press conference from the White House suggested an injection of household disinfectant might be a cure for coronavirus.

“For me, it was the craziest and most surreal moment I had ever witnessed in a presidential press conference,” ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jon Karl tells Politico.

Trump’s remarks caused an increase in reported emergency room calls by people who misused bleach and other household cleaning products.

“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute,” Trump said, standing at the podium with several White House logos behind him. “One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So, that, you’re going to have to use medical doctors with. But it sounds — it sounds interesting to me.”

Here’s the video from that moment, posted by Vox’s Aaron Rupar:

Here’s how some are “commemorating” that dangerous, jaw-dropping moment:

 

Continue Reading

News

Insider Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Scramble to Stop Trump From Rambling About Miracle Bleach Cure

Published

1 day ago

on

April 23, 2021

By

It’s been one year since former President Donald Trump suggested that scientists investigate the possibility of injecting people with disinfectants to cure the novel coronavirus, and one former Trump official tells Politico that they saw that particular public relations trainwreck coming from a mile away.

The former official, who insisted on anonymity in order to be candid, said they were wary of letting Trump talk at the daily coronavirus briefing on April 23rd, 2020 because he had just been briefed on how quickly disinfectant could kill the virus.

In fact, the official said they went so far as to implore fellow aides to stop the president from taking the podium.

“A few of us actually tried to stop it in the West Wing hallway,” they said. “I actually argued that President Trump wouldn’t have the time to absorb it and understand it. But I lost, and it went how it did.”

Another former Trump official tells Politico that many White House staffers secretly mocked Trump for rambling about the possibility of miracle bleach cures.

“People joked about it inside the White House like, ‘Are you drinking bleach and injecting sunlight?’ People were mocking it,” the official explained. “It honestly hurt. It was a credibility issue… It was hurting us even from an international standpoint, the credibility at the White House.”

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.