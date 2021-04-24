Arrested Florida Rioter Thought He Was Breaking Into the White House and Not the Capitol

One year ago today, April 23, President Donald Trump, live, in a nationally televised press conference from the White House suggested an injection of household disinfectant might be a cure for coronavirus.

“For me, it was the craziest and most surreal moment I had ever witnessed in a presidential press conference,” ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jon Karl tells Politico.

Trump’s remarks caused an increase in reported emergency room calls by people who misused bleach and other household cleaning products.

“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute,” Trump said, standing at the podium with several White House logos behind him. “One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So, that, you’re going to have to use medical doctors with. But it sounds — it sounds interesting to me.”

Here’s the video from that moment, posted by Vox’s Aaron Rupar:

“The disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning. It gets in the lungs” — Trump seems to suggests that injecting disinfectant inside people could be a treatment for the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/amis9Rphsm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2020

Here’s how some are “commemorating” that dangerous, jaw-dropping moment:

I’m a little tired of the daily reminders of this guy. By this time last year the public was largely immune to his reckless and dangerous statements. This one though broke through because it was moronic even for him. This one helped turn an election. https://t.co/iFxafIWLIR — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 23, 2021

Happy Bleach Remembrance Daypic.twitter.com/XTyFy3bXCS — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) April 23, 2021

Yes, today is in fact the one-year anniversary of Trump’s suggesting we should be injecting bleach into humans. How long ago does that remark *feel* to you? — The Recount (@therecount) April 23, 2021

1 year ago: local cult leader advises his followers to inject themselves w/ bleach to defend themselves from COVID-19: local newspaper initially amplified message, to demonstrate loyalty to cult, but later retracted to due public concern. Cult leader as since moved to Florida. https://t.co/h56pvwQFKH — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) April 23, 2021

Imagine if a year ago Trump had centeted science instead of telling us that we could drink bleach to "clean" the lungs of COVID. And Dr. Scarf Lady sat and said nothing. https://t.co/TKPkhzjq2I — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) April 23, 2021

Dr. Birx should’ve stood up the moment Captain Dumbass mentioned disinfectant, threw her hands in the air, and shouted to the room, and the world, “ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME? THAT WOULD NOT WORK. THAT IS TOTALLY STUPID!!!” That she didn’t is something she will have to live with. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 23, 2021

Happy Bleach Injection Day, for those who celebrate. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) April 23, 2021