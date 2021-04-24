News
Arrested Florida Rioter Thought He Was Breaking Into the White House and Not the Capitol
According to the Orlando Sentinel, a QAnon-obsessed Trump supporter from Ocala, Florida recently turned in by his family for storming the Capitol on January 6 didn’t even know the difference between the Capitol and the White House, and thought that he was breaking into the latter.
“Kenneth Kelly, 58, also sent text messages saying he entered the Capitol by breaking windows, an affidavit said. He turned himself in Friday at the Middle District of Florida U.S. Attorney’s Office in Ocala. He’s facing charges including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” reported David Harris. “Pictures from surveillance video and text messages provided to the FBI show Kelly inside the Capitol, which he kept referring to as the White House, the affidavit said.”
“Inside the White house via breaking in windows,” said one of Kelly’s text messages. “Tree of liberty was watered today.”
According to the Sentinel, more than two dozen Floridians are among those charged in the Capitol riot. Others include a music student from Winter Park who allegedly bludgeoned a Capitol Police officer with a skateboard.
News
CDC: No Restrictions Needed for Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus Vaccine, Panel Advises US Resume Use
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Friday afternoon announced a CDC panel has determined no restrictions are necessary on the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, and advised use of the vaccine be resumed. CDC halted use of the vaccine temporarily amid reports of six cases of blood clots in women 18 to 48 years old.
“The recommendation, which was adopted 10-4 with one abstention, by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, will pave the way for U.S. regulators to lift their recommended pause on using the J&J shot as early as this weekend,” CNBC reports. “The single shot is a critical tool in getting lifesaving vaccines to hard-to-reach places that may not have reliable refrigeration, such as tribal lands, poorer neighborhoods and rural communities, as well as to people who may not be able to come back for a second dose, U.S. health officials say.”
The rate of vaccination in the U.S. dropped dramatically over the past week, by 11%, as health care experts work to reduce vaccine hesitancy.
Anti-science groups on Facebook, and lawmakers like Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) are being blamed for extending the pandemic and allowing the coronavirus time to mutate.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
‘Craziest and Most Surreal Moment I Had Ever Witnessed’: Americans Remember Trump’s Bleach Injection Press Conference
One year ago today, April 23, President Donald Trump, live, in a nationally televised press conference from the White House suggested an injection of household disinfectant might be a cure for coronavirus.
“For me, it was the craziest and most surreal moment I had ever witnessed in a presidential press conference,” ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jon Karl tells Politico.
Trump’s remarks caused an increase in reported emergency room calls by people who misused bleach and other household cleaning products.
“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute,” Trump said, standing at the podium with several White House logos behind him. “One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So, that, you’re going to have to use medical doctors with. But it sounds — it sounds interesting to me.”
Here’s the video from that moment, posted by Vox’s Aaron Rupar:
“The disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning. It gets in the lungs” — Trump seems to suggests that injecting disinfectant inside people could be a treatment for the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/amis9Rphsm
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2020
Here’s how some are “commemorating” that dangerous, jaw-dropping moment:
Followed by: https://t.co/Ud3Dxv4ctN
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 23, 2021
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 23, 2021
Many laughs. https://t.co/oyYWjwVBCZ
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 23, 2021
Not so funny, though: https://t.co/eolB4Wdbie
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 23, 2021
I’m a little tired of the daily reminders of this guy. By this time last year the public was largely immune to his reckless and dangerous statements. This one though broke through because it was moronic even for him. This one helped turn an election. https://t.co/iFxafIWLIR
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 23, 2021
Happy Bleach Remembrance Daypic.twitter.com/XTyFy3bXCS
— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) April 23, 2021
Yes, today is in fact the one-year anniversary of Trump’s suggesting we should be injecting bleach into humans.
How long ago does that remark *feel* to you?
— The Recount (@therecount) April 23, 2021
1 year ago: local cult leader advises his followers to inject themselves w/ bleach to defend themselves from COVID-19: local newspaper initially amplified message, to demonstrate loyalty to cult, but later retracted to due public concern. Cult leader as since moved to Florida. https://t.co/h56pvwQFKH
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) April 23, 2021
Imagine if a year ago Trump had centeted science instead of telling us that we could drink bleach to "clean" the lungs of COVID. And Dr. Scarf Lady sat and said nothing. https://t.co/TKPkhzjq2I
— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) April 23, 2021
Dr. Birx should’ve stood up the moment Captain Dumbass mentioned disinfectant, threw her hands in the air, and shouted to the room, and the world, “ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME? THAT WOULD NOT WORK. THAT IS TOTALLY STUPID!!!” That she didn’t is something she will have to live with.
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 23, 2021
Happy Bleach Injection Day, for those who celebrate.
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) April 23, 2021
One year ago, President Trump told us to inject bleach into our veins to prevent COVID.
Today, over two hundred million Americans are vaccinated because of the leadership President Biden.
This is why you vote blue.
— Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) April 23, 2021
News
Insider Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Scramble to Stop Trump From Rambling About Miracle Bleach Cure
It’s been one year since former President Donald Trump suggested that scientists investigate the possibility of injecting people with disinfectants to cure the novel coronavirus, and one former Trump official tells Politico that they saw that particular public relations trainwreck coming from a mile away.
The former official, who insisted on anonymity in order to be candid, said they were wary of letting Trump talk at the daily coronavirus briefing on April 23rd, 2020 because he had just been briefed on how quickly disinfectant could kill the virus.
In fact, the official said they went so far as to implore fellow aides to stop the president from taking the podium.
“A few of us actually tried to stop it in the West Wing hallway,” they said. “I actually argued that President Trump wouldn’t have the time to absorb it and understand it. But I lost, and it went how it did.”
Another former Trump official tells Politico that many White House staffers secretly mocked Trump for rambling about the possibility of miracle bleach cures.
“People joked about it inside the White House like, ‘Are you drinking bleach and injecting sunlight?’ People were mocking it,” the official explained. “It honestly hurt. It was a credibility issue… It was hurting us even from an international standpoint, the credibility at the White House.”
