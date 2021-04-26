News
Andrew Brown Jr., Unarmed Black Man Shot by Police, Died From ‘Penetrating Gunshot Wound of the Head’: CNN
Andrew Brown, Jr., a 42-year old unarmed Black man shot to death by police in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, died from a “penetrating gunshot wound of the head,” according to his death certificate, CNN reports. Brown was killed by police one day after a jury handed down a guilty verdict in the police killing of George Floyd.
A copy of Andrew Brown’s death certificate obtained by CNN says Brown died as a result of a “penetrating gunshot wound of the head” and died within “minutes” of being shot.
The certificate goes on to categorize Brown’s death as a homicide. pic.twitter.com/wvZ45tVICJ
— Victor Blackwell CNN (@VictorBlackwell) April 26, 2021
Police, who were trying to serve a warrant to Brown, reportedly unloaded at least ten shots as he drove away from his home.
North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper last week had urged police to allow the family view the video but only now has the city agreed to allow they to see it, and not until after police have edited the video.
As of 1:40 PM CNN’s updated reporting says Brown’s family still has not been allowed to view the video.
Elizabeth City officials Monday morning declared a state of emergency ahead of the video being viewed.
Earlier reports stated Brown had been shot in the back.
Raleigh, North Carolina’s News & Observer on Sunday published a lengthy piece looking at the shooting from the point of view of a neighbor of Brown’s, Michael Gordon.
“One of the shots deputies fired tore through Gordon’s house,” the paper reports. “Above the numbers next to his front door was a small hole where a bullet entered.”
The bullet “shattered the glass of a clock on the other side of the wall. The bullet went from there through a picture frame on the opposite wall, above a chair where Gordon’s wife often sits in the living room. From there the bullet continued through the kitchen.”
“It hit my Crockpot,” Gordon said in a matter-of-fact way, pointing at it on Thursday, “and landed on the floor.”
…
“That’s the right height of my damn head,” he said, looking at the broken glass of his clock.
“Normally,” the paper adds, “Gordon would have been home Wednesday morning, at the time of the shooting, and a day later he was still thanking God that he had not been home — that his wife hadn’t been, either; or that the grandkids hadn’t been over to visit.”
New York Just Lost a Seat in Congress Because 89 People Did Not Complete the Census
Blue States Lost Seats, Red States Gained Seats
New York State will lose a seat in Congress because of just 89 people.
“If 89 people more had been counted in New York, the state would not have lost a congressional seat,” USA Today/Gannett reporter Mike Ellis reports.
If 89 people more had been counted in New York, the state would not have lost a congressional seat.
— Mike Ellis (@MikeEllis_AIM) April 26, 2021
Voting rights and statistics experts confirm the news:
New York was 89 people away from not losing a Congressional seat. Wow
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) April 26, 2021
Wait, wait: the Census Bureau says if New York had *89* more people in its population count, it would not have lost *ANY* congressional seat (& electoral vote).
??
— Taniel (@Taniel) April 26, 2021
Wow. Minnesota beat out New York for the 435th seat in the House by 89 (!) people.
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) April 26, 2021
Here’s a map of the winners and losers. Overall, blue states lost seats, red states gained seats.
Texas gained two seats in the House. Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, Montana, and Oregon gained one each.
States losing one seat each: California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
Not a good time to want the House of Reps to worry about the Great Lakes (states in purple all losing a seat in Congress) pic.twitter.com/cUfXaGTHM8
— Herb Jackson (@HerbNJDC) April 26, 2021
Census Bureau just released these short videos:
The Census Bureau just released the first #2020Census results, which included the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives. Here are the results ? https://t.co/RHvocjkXow #Apportionment #CensusBureau pic.twitter.com/2QuyrHccDJ
— U.S. Census Bureau (@uscensusbureau) April 26, 2021
Apportionment is the process of calculating how many seats each state gets in the U.S. House of Representatives.
To learn more about how apportionment works, check out this video and visit https://t.co/4JSTdJ3jjn. pic.twitter.com/qZRmL0V1Kq
— U.S. Census Bureau (@uscensusbureau) April 26, 2021
Image: US Census Bureau screenshot
Crump and Sellers Blast County After Family of Andrew Brown Jr. Allowed to See Only ‘20 Seconds’ of Bodycam Video
Attorneys Benjamin Crump and Bakari Sellers at a press briefing currently ongoing blasted North Carolina county attorneys after the family of Andrew Brown, Jr. were able to see only a portion of what they say is edited police body cam video, repeatedly saying they were only shown 20 seconds.
Sellers, who is also a CNN analyst, accused the county attorney of telling him “he was not fucking going to be bullied” by Sellers.
“One body cam, 20 seconds, execution,” Sellers said, describing the video. “One body cam, 20 seconds, and execution.”
“As we’re going through this process we told the family that they would have their attorneys in there at some conference. We went back and forth and I just want you to say I’ve never been talked to like I was talking to him.”
Deputies in Elizabeth City, North Carolina shot and killed Brown on April 21. CNN reports the death certificate says Brown died from a “penetrating gunshot wound of the head.”
Attorney Crump called the police shooting of Brown an “execution.”
Wow pic.twitter.com/b6bTIp7Dwj
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 26, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Arrested Florida Rioter Thought He Was Breaking Into the White House and Not the Capitol
According to the Orlando Sentinel, a QAnon-obsessed Trump supporter from Ocala, Florida recently turned in by his family for storming the Capitol on January 6 didn’t even know the difference between the Capitol and the White House, and thought that he was breaking into the latter.
“Kenneth Kelly, 58, also sent text messages saying he entered the Capitol by breaking windows, an affidavit said. He turned himself in Friday at the Middle District of Florida U.S. Attorney’s Office in Ocala. He’s facing charges including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” reported David Harris. “Pictures from surveillance video and text messages provided to the FBI show Kelly inside the Capitol, which he kept referring to as the White House, the affidavit said.”
“Inside the White house via breaking in windows,” said one of Kelly’s text messages. “Tree of liberty was watered today.”
According to the Sentinel, more than two dozen Floridians are among those charged in the Capitol riot. Others include a music student from Winter Park who allegedly bludgeoned a Capitol Police officer with a skateboard.
