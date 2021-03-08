'HOW VERY WHITE'
‘White Privilege Power Hour’: Fox & Friends ‘Tone Deaf’ Hosts Scorched for Ignoring Racism in Meghan and Harry Story
The hosts on “Fox & Friends” Monday morning discussed Oprah’s bombshell interview with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, by ignoring the heart-wrenching accusations of racism, revelation of mental health issues, and deep emotional pain the couple say they have experienced because of the British Monarchy.
Co-host Brian Kilmeade attacked the couple, saying “it’s kind of interesting they want to be out of the spotlight, they want their lives back, yet they do James Corden’s show, they do Oprah, and they’ve got this big podcast deal and Netflix deal.”
But it was co-host Ainsley Earhardt who managed to boil everything down to money.
“I’ll just say if I got a castle, and I got the jewels and a crown, I wouldn’t be leaving! I would not leave!”
Ainsley Earhardt, who says she watched the Meghan & Harry interview, says “if I got a castle, and I got the jewels and a crown, I wouldn’t be leaving! I would not leave!” pic.twitter.com/sCtChhx7xi
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 8, 2021
On social media many were furious at the “tone deaf” attitude and “white privilege” the co-hosts displayed.
A white panel discussing a black woman’s mental health … tone deaf what Meghan and Harry said about racism. Tabloid Christmas party at the Palace .. ask Andrew if that’s a conflict or if there’s preferential treatment. https://t.co/7tZyr9FYNa
— Tony Pan (@tpyow) March 8, 2021
TFW you completely miss the point in a conversation and accidentally reveal how empty and shallow your life is.
— KathleenFrances 🇮🇪🇺🇸 (@Kathlee71013772) March 8, 2021
Why privilege is not understanding what it means to be on the receiving end of racism. So, all you can think of is money and a fucking castle. https://t.co/PeIfL2YaeE
— #BHM (@ify_o_ma) March 8, 2021
It’s actually same group of people. The same that belong to a certain party in America, downplay racism too, they’re the ones that have taken this side. No surprises at all. https://t.co/FoJHW5NvWe
— Sody (@SodyHalliday) March 8, 2021
The reality is that you are not allowed to leave. To see your friends . To do what you want. You live for appearances only. A lonely life of servitude in an empty castle. Earnhardt is a typical conservative who thinks all joy and happiness is to be found in having things.
— M.J. Norgaard (@RepublicOfMark) March 8, 2021
“I have my ideas about certain ways of life from children’s movies and In Touch magazine, and nothing as trivial as actual testimony from someone who has lived that life is gonna change my mind!”
— waspuppet (@waspuppet) March 8, 2021
How many ways can fox be racist? They succeed every day to show just how racist they are!!!
— Julie Lininger (@JulieLininger) March 8, 2021
Coming up: the White Privilege Power Hour
— Dorsey Mc- get vaccinated, wear a mask💉😷 (@Baby50s) March 8, 2021
God.
A woman contemplated suicide & FOX
is yukking it up.
Damn, FOX is gross.
— 🌼💛 (@FlagGirlUSA) March 8, 2021
She don’t get it, mental health is soo much more important 😩🙏🏾
— M Lino (@monebyrd) March 8, 2021
Proof white people don’t know what racism is. Now stop telling us what it is.
— Damen Clegg (@YoungAmbition76) March 8, 2021
Could she be more shallow?
— Debra (@DebraDee57) March 8, 2021
How very white of her.
— Mrs. Apotheker 🇺🇸 (@arianejustine) March 8, 2021
