Connect with us

'HOW VERY WHITE'

‘White Privilege Power Hour’: Fox & Friends ‘Tone Deaf’ Hosts Scorched for Ignoring Racism in Meghan and Harry Story

Published

on

The hosts on “Fox & Friends” Monday morning discussed Oprah’s bombshell interview with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, by ignoring the heart-wrenching accusations of racism, revelation of mental health issues, and deep emotional pain the couple say they have experienced because of the British Monarchy.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade attacked the couple, saying “it’s kind of interesting they want to be out of the spotlight, they want their lives back, yet they do James Corden’s show, they do Oprah, and they’ve got this big podcast deal and Netflix deal.”

But it was co-host Ainsley Earhardt who managed to boil everything down to money.

“I’ll just say if I got a castle, and I got the jewels and a crown, I wouldn’t be leaving! I would not leave!”

On social media many were furious at the “tone deaf” attitude and “white privilege” the co-hosts displayed.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.