Watch: Donald Trump Hijacks Mar-a-Lago Wedding Reception to Rant About Biden

In a video obtained by TMZ, former president Donald Trump was filmed complaining about the man who replaced him in the White House during an appearance at a wedding reception at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday night.

As TMZ reports, “Check out this video we got of the former President all tux’d up for a reception that went down Saturday night at Trump’s fortress of solitude, Mar-a-Lago, where the former chief himself got on the mic at one point to say a few words for the happy couple, John and Megan Arrigo … but this speech would have nothing to do with the couple… it’s all about him.”

In video Trump can be heard ranting about Joe Biden, Iran and the border situation to a crowd that politely laughs after he hijacked the reception proceedings.

Watch below via TMZ: