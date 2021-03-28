NOT A PATRIOT
Watch: Donald Trump Hijacks Mar-a-Lago Wedding Reception to Rant About Biden
In a video obtained by TMZ, former president Donald Trump was filmed complaining about the man who replaced him in the White House during an appearance at a wedding reception at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Saturday night.
As TMZ reports, “Check out this video we got of the former President all tux’d up for a reception that went down Saturday night at Trump’s fortress of solitude, Mar-a-Lago, where the former chief himself got on the mic at one point to say a few words for the happy couple, John and Megan Arrigo … but this speech would have nothing to do with the couple… it’s all about him.”
In video Trump can be heard ranting about Joe Biden, Iran and the border situation to a crowd that politely laughs after he hijacked the reception proceedings.
Watch below via TMZ:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- FOX FAIL2 days ago
Psaki Swats Fox Reporter Complaining He Doesn’t Get Called on: ‘We’re Here Having a Conversation, Aren’t We?’
- 'THE RIGHT'S GOING TO TAKE DRASTIC MEASURES'3 days ago
Fox News Guest Says GOP May Be Forced to ‘Pick a Fascist’ for President in Next 10 Years – and Tucker Carlson Agrees
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
GOP Lawmaker Pushes Bill to Ban Books ‘Normalizing’ LGBTQ ‘Lifestyles’ From Schools to Not Offend Christians
- OPINION3 days ago
‘Sue Them Out of Business’: Internet Cheers Dominion for $1.6 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against ‘Super Evil’ Fox News
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Arkansas Governor Signs Pro-Religious Discrimination Bill Allowing Doctors to Refuse to Treat LGBTQ Patients
- POWER GRAB2 days ago
GOP Consultant Goes Down in Flames Trying to Defend Georgia Ban on Giving Water to Voters in Line
- OPINION2 days ago
Senator Scorched for ‘Waxing Nostalgic’ About Illegal Drugs After Saying ‘20 Years Ago in Montana Meth Was Homemade’
- OPINION1 day ago
Kemp Chose a ‘Monument to Georgia’s History of Brutal White Supremacy’ as a Backdrop When Signing His Voter Suppression Law: Columnist