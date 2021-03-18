FAR RIGHT EXTREMISTS
‘Special Guest’ Stephen Miller to Join Far Right ‘War on Whites’ Congressman for Expected Senate Run Announcement
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) is expected to announce he is running for the U.S. Senate next week in an event with a special guest: former top Trump advisor and white nationalist Stephen Miller.
Brooks infamously and repeatedly warned about a “war on whites,” has staunchly supported President Donald Trump including making false claims about voter fraud. He has also falsely claimed mail in voting is “unconstitutional” and that Trump actually won the Electoral College vote by a wide margin.
Miller, the architect of some of Trump’s most racist polices, including his migrant child separation policy, has been appearing on right wing conservative shows to attack President Joe Biden and defend former President Donald Trump. Brooks met with Trump to discuss his upcoming election bid.
Brooks was among those who helped to incite the January 6 insurrection. He later would blame the attack by MAGA supporters on “fascist Antifa,” an oxymoron, despite delivering this speech (below) that day:
Please, don’t be like #FakeNewsMedia, don’t rush to judgment on assault on Capitol. Wait for investigation. All may not be (and likely is not) what appears. Evidence growing that fascist ANTIFA orchestrated Capitol attack with clever mob control tactics.
Evidence follows:
— Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 7, 2021
Rep. Mo Brooks was the first speaker at the Trump rally on Wednesday just before the mob attack on the Capitol. He urged Trump supporters to start “kicking ass.” pic.twitter.com/hduaCMYcRd
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 9, 2021
In 2019 Brooks read from Adolf Hitler’s autobiography, Mein Kampf, on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, in an attack on Democrats and the media.
Brooks has also dismissed domestic violence as “soap opera news.”
Wow — Rep Brooks dismisses domestic violence as “soap opera news” pic.twitter.com/n984fjntJU
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 12, 2018
Brooks’ expected announcement event will take place Monday at Huntsville, Alabama’s Bullet & Barrel shooting range.
Stephen Miller will join Mo Brooks for what is likely his kick-off for US Senate. pic.twitter.com/7PfTBoPqnU
— Kyle Whitmire (@WarOnDumb) March 18, 2021
