Sarah Palin Has COVID and Now She’s Urging Americans to Mask Up – ‘It’s Better Than Doing Nothing to Slow the Spread’

Sarah Palin has contracted COVID-19, and she’s urging all Americans to mask up. But the former Republican vice presidential nominee holds little sway in the new GOP, and her call to arms may not hold much weight.

“I strongly encourage everyone to use common sense to avoid spreading this and every other virus out there,” Palin told PEOPLE magazine in a statement. “There are more viruses than there are stars in the sky, meaning we’ll never avoid every source of illness or danger … But please be vigilant, don’t be frightened, and I advise reprioritizing some personal time and resources to ensure as healthy a lifestyle as you can create so when viruses do hit, you have at least some armor to fight it.”

“Through it all, I view wearing that cumbersome mask indoors in a crowd as not only allowing the newfound luxury of being incognito, but trust it’s better than doing nothing to slow the spread,” Palin says. “And history will show we Masked Singer visitors were masked before being masked was cool.”

“As confident as I’d like to be about my own health, and despite my joking that I’m blessed to constantly breathe in the most sterile (frozen!) air, my case is perhaps one of those that proves anyone can catch this,” the former Alaska governor told PEOPLE magazine.

Palin’s website has been publishing articles with an anti-mask stance.

The articles, written by “Staff,” have titles like “Looking Back: A Year Ago, Disgraced Doctor Anthony Fauci Told Us That We ‘Shouldn’t Be Walking Around With Masks’,” “Reporter Asks Cruz To Wear Mask At Presser — Demolishes Him With 8 Words: ‘You’re Welcome To Step Away If You’d Like’,” “CDC Makes Infuriating Announcement — Claim It’s ‘Too Early To Project When We Can Lose Our Masks’,” “Noem Savagely Lambasts Use Of Double Masks In Epic Rant — ‘That’s Not What America’s About’,” and “Dr. Anthony Fauci Makes Ridiculous Revelation — Masks Can Come Off When ‘The Level Of Virus Is So Low, It’s Not A Threat At All’.”

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license