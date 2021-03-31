OPINION
Sarah Palin Has COVID and Now She’s Urging Americans to Mask Up – ‘It’s Better Than Doing Nothing to Slow the Spread’
Sarah Palin has contracted COVID-19, and she’s urging all Americans to mask up. But the former Republican vice presidential nominee holds little sway in the new GOP, and her call to arms may not hold much weight.
“I strongly encourage everyone to use common sense to avoid spreading this and every other virus out there,” Palin told PEOPLE magazine in a statement. “There are more viruses than there are stars in the sky, meaning we’ll never avoid every source of illness or danger … But please be vigilant, don’t be frightened, and I advise reprioritizing some personal time and resources to ensure as healthy a lifestyle as you can create so when viruses do hit, you have at least some armor to fight it.”
“Through it all, I view wearing that cumbersome mask indoors in a crowd as not only allowing the newfound luxury of being incognito, but trust it’s better than doing nothing to slow the spread,” Palin says. “And history will show we Masked Singer visitors were masked before being masked was cool.”
“As confident as I’d like to be about my own health, and despite my joking that I’m blessed to constantly breathe in the most sterile (frozen!) air, my case is perhaps one of those that proves anyone can catch this,” the former Alaska governor told PEOPLE magazine.
Palin’s website has been publishing articles with an anti-mask stance.
The articles, written by “Staff,” have titles like “Looking Back: A Year Ago, Disgraced Doctor Anthony Fauci Told Us That We ‘Shouldn’t Be Walking Around With Masks’,” “Reporter Asks Cruz To Wear Mask At Presser — Demolishes Him With 8 Words: ‘You’re Welcome To Step Away If You’d Like’,” “CDC Makes Infuriating Announcement — Claim It’s ‘Too Early To Project When We Can Lose Our Masks’,” “Noem Savagely Lambasts Use Of Double Masks In Epic Rant — ‘That’s Not What America’s About’,” and “Dr. Anthony Fauci Makes Ridiculous Revelation — Masks Can Come Off When ‘The Level Of Virus Is So Low, It’s Not A Threat At All’.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Kemp Chose a ‘Monument to Georgia’s History of Brutal White Supremacy’ as a Backdrop When Signing His Voter Suppression Law: Columnist
‘Signed Under the Image of a Notorious Slave Plantation’
The Philadelphia Inquirer‘s columnist Will Bunch went internet sleuthing after a picture of Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp surfaced showing the governor surrounded by a group of white lawmakers, presumably all Republicans as well, signing his voter suppression bill into law one hour after it passed the legislature.
In a Twitter thread, Bunch pointed out that readers should take note of the antebellum-style portrait behind Kemp as he signed the suppression law.
1. You’ve probably seen this picture of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his gaggle of white men signing the state’s voter suppression law — the new, new Jim Crow. But there’s a shocking angle to this story that you haven’t heard. Sit down for this one… pic.twitter.com/edHPmyeoiu
— Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) March 26, 2021
Crediting Twitter crowdsourcing, Bunch relates that the measure to limit Black voting was “signed under the image of a notorious slave plantation in Wilkes County, Georgia.”
On the painting, he notes, “you can see that the painting is clearly ‘Brickhouse Road — Callaway PLNT’ (PLNT for ‘Plantation…subtle, right?) by artist Olessia Maximenko from Wilkes County, GA’.”
3. If you scroll about halfway down this PDF link, you can see that the painting is clearly “Brickhouse Road — Callaway PLNT” (PLNT for “Plantation…subtle, right?) by artist Olessia Maximenko from Wilkes County, GA https://t.co/rnUGyhs9wR pic.twitter.com/mkd04jbXs5
— Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) March 26, 2021
A promotional website, ExploreGeorgia, lists the Callaway Plantation as “a 56-acre historic site where — as the website cheerily notes — tourists can get “a glimpse into the by-gone era of working plantations in the agricultural South.”
(That website is an “Official website of the Georgia Department of Economic Development,” and that page has since disappeared after Bunch’s post was published.)
Bunch points out that ExploreGeorgia glosses over the fact that by the time of the American Civil War, the Callaway Plantation “only thrived because of the back-breaking labor of more than 100 slaves who were held in cruel human bondage.”
7. “…[T]here were some slaves who were unruly; so the master built a house off to itself and called it the Willis jail. Here he would keep those whom he had to punish. I have known some slaves to run away on other plantations and the hounds would bite plugs out of their legs.”
— Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) March 26, 2021
“In short,” Bunch writes at The Philadelphia Inquirer, “the Callaway Plantation is a monument to Georgia’s history of brutal white supremacy that unfortunately didn’t disappear when Mariah Callaway and the other enslaved people were emancipated in 1865. By the 1890s, Georgia’s white ruling class enacted a series of harsh Jim Crow laws to segregate all public facilities and block most Black people from voting. The state, for all of Atlanta’s ‘Too Busy To Hate’ bluster, was a KKK hotbed in the 1960s’ civil rights era, and in the 1980s Georgia blazed a trail into the new era of mass incarceration and voter suppression, epitomized by Kemp and his purges of legitimate voters and other Jim Crow-inspired tactics.”
14… that took place behind the placid scenery of Brickhouse Road in Wilkes County, to the suppression now hidden behind a phony facade of “voter integrity.” This legacy is a crime against humanity, and it cannot stand – 30 –
— Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) March 26, 2021
Image via Gov. Brian Kemp/Twitter
Senator Scorched for ‘Waxing Nostalgic’ About Illegal Drugs After Saying ‘20 Years Ago in Montana Meth Was Homemade’
Senator Steve Daines Blames Decades-Old Illegal Drug Crisis on President Biden
Republican U.S. Senator Steve Daines‘ cause may have been just – denouncing illegal drugs crossing the border and especially the heightened potency of extremely dangerous meth made in Mexico, coming into his home state of Montana. But during a Friday press conference he sounded more like, as one person put it, “a Montana meth brand ambassador.”
Senator Daines on Friday also put the blame for the decades-old crisis on President Joe Biden.
Meth is not only dangerously addictive, it is deadly and Daines’ home state of Montana has been ravaged by the illegal drug that for decades has taken countless lives.
Which may be why so many on social media were perplexed about the Montana Senator’s choice of words after denouncing “the flood of Mexican meth, Mexican heroin, Mexican fentanyl.”
“20 years ago in Montana, meth was homemade – it was home grown,” he said emphatically, nearly with pride. One person said it sounded like he was “waxing nostalgic.”
“It had purity levels less than 30 percent,” Daines continued. “Today, the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel.”
Oddly, Daines gave the exact same speech to a local Billings, Montana newspaper Thursday, so this wasn’t a flub. Daines or one of his aides actually wrote this, and he must have practiced it before delivering it in front of the cameras Friday, presumably thinking it sounded good.
But Daines also blamed the illegal drugs that have been crossing the border for decades on President Biden, who has been in office two months and six days, calling it the “#BidenBorderCrisis,” which is just plain false.
Meth is coming across our border and heading straight to Montana. It’s tearing Montana families apart and destroying communities. We are a northern border state with a southern border crisis—we must end the #BidenBorderCrisis now. pic.twitter.com/xCjOprv3RB
— Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) March 26, 2021
In fact, here he is in 2019, before Biden was President, bragging about “bringing Vice President Mike Pence to Billings next Wednesday (6/12) for a firsthand look at Montana’s devastating meth crisis.”
Meanwhile, The Recount said the Montana Republican Senator was getting “a little nostalgic.”
Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) gets a little nostalgic when talking about how Mexican meth has overtaken homemade Montana meth. pic.twitter.com/IriCk8BEt8
— The Recount (@therecount) March 26, 2021
Another social media user commented that Daines “sounds more upset that the meth production has been outsourced than the issue of meth still being so prevalent.”
Some expressed confusion about Daines’ intentions:
Did he…did he really…I mean what? Daines is upset that Mexican meth replaced local homegrown meth? I’m not sure this is the direction they wanted go. I guess we should say thank you?
— Dawn M. (@dawn_macc) March 26, 2021
Others just totally mocked him:
Steve Daines is upset that Mexico has usurped good old American meth with purer product. https://t.co/KppU002fyL
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) March 26, 2021
“We had our own meth. Montana meth. It was lousy, but by God it was ours. Now you have this purer Mexican meth. My God, how is a man supposed to earn a living against that?”
— Sir Humphrey (@bdquinn) March 26, 2021
Make American Meth Great Again
There’s a @SethAMandel joke in here but I can’t quite get it https://t.co/d1DGO7jwmn
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 26, 2021
Steve Daines: I’m here at the border to sound the alarm on the crisis of imported meth.
Whatever happened to meth that’s MADE IN AMERICA, amiright? https://t.co/OZeDxBUzsP
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 26, 2021
“The good ole days — back when we made our OWN meth.” https://t.co/PXtmUgw26J
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 26, 2021
Big “they took our jobs” energy here https://t.co/gHYDax5yA8
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 26, 2021
Republicans will bring meth manufacturing jobs back to America! https://t.co/N0ArEl1jYP
— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) March 26, 2021
Buy American https://t.co/Uo0eaLkRzx
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 26, 2021
‘Sue Them Out of Business’: Internet Cheers Dominion for $1.6 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against ‘Super Evil’ Fox News
Dominion Voting Systems has filed a massive $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News, claiming the right wing cable channel “sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process,” the court document reads.
Dominion “was a target of misleading, false and bizarre claims spread by President Donald Trump and his allies in the aftermath of Trump’s election loss to Joe Biden,” according to the AP. “Those claims helped spur on rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a violent siege that left five people dead, including a police officer.”
On social media many cheered the news.
Don’t settle this case. Go to trial. Don’t settle this case. Go to trial. Don’t settle this case. Go to trial. Don’t settle this case. Go to trial. Don’t settle this case. Go to trial. Don’t settle this case. Go to trial. Don’t settle this case. Go to trial.
— Good Trouble (@Ontheotherhand) March 26, 2021
Waking up to see the hero(Dominion Voting System) drag super evil villains Fox News to court. #FridayMotivation #FightForDemocracy https://t.co/jtuPVx7gnj
— Sista T (@SistaLyrics) March 26, 2021
Breaking: the only way to stop Fox from lying or spreading disinformation and propaganda is to sue them out of business. Because no matter how many cases they lose or pay big settlements of $millions in the past they always remain committed to lying. https://t.co/clSYzEPDfP
— John Oberlin (@OMGno2trump) March 26, 2021
Lies have consequences @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/JWcrgZHoBr
— Lola (@lmnysf) March 26, 2021
Dominion Voting Systems now slapped Fox News with $1.6 billion lawsuit.
Wondering if they’re going to use same weak defense as Sidney Powell “No reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact..”
Next up…the #FormerGuy?
— 🖤🦋Rowan Moon🦋🖤 (@oXxRowanxXo) March 26, 2021
Such an important lawsuit against Fox News’ fascist and reckless reporting! Fox News sued by Dominion Voting for $1.6 billion over election fraud claims https://t.co/eDh4S6Mv7f
— Cecilie Holter (@holter_cecilie) March 26, 2021
Yes! Go get em! Dominion sues Fox News for $1.6 billion – The Washington Post https://t.co/XTfZI40v8a
— T-Rex (@SpartanInNY) March 26, 2021
Fox News slapped with massive $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems.
God, I hope this is a successful lawsuit with full damages awarded. It’s the only way to put this joke of a network in check. #FoxPropagandaNetwork
— 🇨🇦Golden POTUS 🌊 (@rjcrock2003) March 26, 2021
Fox finally sued for lying. It’s only 20 years overdue. Hope Dominion takes them to the bank! They should sue Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo, Judge Pirro, Tucker Carlson, and Lou Dons, many more individually. #FoxIsNotNews #FauxNews
— Deep Thought ⚪️ (@webperez) March 26, 2021
Their so-called hosts should also be sued for false information on this, and all the unnecessary sickness and death they caused with misinformation on the pandemic.
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 26, 2021
Indeed, sue them out of business would be the best gift to the world
— 🌸𝓙𝓪𝓬𝓺𝓾𝓲𝓙𝓾𝓼𝓽𝓚𝓮𝓹𝓽𝓖𝓸𝓲𝓷𝓰🌸 (@JacquiVotesBlue) March 26, 2021
Image via Shutterstock
