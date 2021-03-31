Connect with us

OPINION

Sarah Palin Has COVID and Now She’s Urging Americans to Mask Up – ‘It’s Better Than Doing Nothing to Slow the Spread’

Published

on

Sarah Palin has contracted COVID-19, and she’s urging all Americans to mask up. But the former Republican vice presidential nominee holds little sway in the new GOP, and her call to arms may not hold much weight.

“I strongly encourage everyone to use common sense to avoid spreading this and every other virus out there,” Palin told PEOPLE magazine in a statement. “There are more viruses than there are stars in the sky, meaning we’ll never avoid every source of illness or danger … But please be vigilant, don’t be frightened, and I advise reprioritizing some personal time and resources to ensure as healthy a lifestyle as you can create so when viruses do hit, you have at least some armor to fight it.”

“Through it all, I view wearing that cumbersome mask indoors in a crowd as not only allowing the newfound luxury of being incognito, but trust it’s better than doing nothing to slow the spread,” Palin says. “And history will show we Masked Singer visitors were masked before being masked was cool.”

“As confident as I’d like to be about my own health, and despite my joking that I’m blessed to constantly breathe in the most sterile (frozen!) air, my case is perhaps one of those that proves anyone can catch this,” the former Alaska governor told PEOPLE magazine.

Palin’s website has been publishing articles with an anti-mask stance.

The articles, written by “Staff,” have titles like “Looking Back: A Year Ago, Disgraced Doctor Anthony Fauci Told Us That We ‘Shouldn’t Be Walking Around With Masks’,” “Reporter Asks Cruz To Wear Mask At Presser — Demolishes Him With 8 Words: ‘You’re Welcome To Step Away If You’d Like’,” “CDC Makes Infuriating Announcement — Claim It’s ‘Too Early To Project When We Can Lose Our Masks’,” “Noem Savagely Lambasts Use Of Double Masks In Epic Rant — ‘That’s Not What America’s About’,” and “Dr. Anthony Fauci Makes Ridiculous Revelation — Masks Can Come Off When ‘The Level Of Virus Is So Low, It’s Not A Threat At All’.”

 

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

OPINION

Kemp Chose a ‘Monument to Georgia’s History of Brutal White Supremacy’ as a Backdrop When Signing His Voter Suppression Law: Columnist

Published

4 days ago

on

March 27, 2021

By

‘Signed Under the Image of a Notorious Slave Plantation’

The Philadelphia Inquirer‘s columnist Will Bunch went internet sleuthing after a picture of Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp surfaced showing the governor surrounded by a group of white lawmakers, presumably all Republicans as well, signing his voter suppression bill into law one hour after it passed the legislature.

In a Twitter thread, Bunch pointed out that readers should take note of the antebellum-style portrait behind Kemp as he signed the suppression law.

Crediting Twitter crowdsourcing, Bunch relates that the measure to limit Black voting was “signed under the image of a notorious slave plantation in Wilkes County, Georgia.”

On the painting, he notes, “you can see that the painting is clearly ‘Brickhouse Road — Callaway PLNT’ (PLNT for ‘Plantation…subtle, right?) by artist Olessia Maximenko from Wilkes County, GA’.”

A promotional website, ExploreGeorgia, lists the Callaway Plantation as “a 56-acre historic site where — as the website cheerily notes — tourists can get “a glimpse into the by-gone era of working plantations in the agricultural South.”

(That website is an “Official website of the Georgia Department of Economic Development,” and that page has since disappeared after Bunch’s post was published.)

Bunch points out that ExploreGeorgia glosses over the fact that by the time of the American Civil War, the Callaway Plantation “only thrived because of the back-breaking labor of more than 100 slaves who were held in cruel human bondage.”

“In short,” Bunch writes at The Philadelphia Inquirer, “the Callaway Plantation is a monument to Georgia’s history of brutal white supremacy that unfortunately didn’t disappear when Mariah Callaway and the other enslaved people were emancipated in 1865. By the 1890s, Georgia’s white ruling class enacted a series of harsh Jim Crow laws to segregate all public facilities and block most Black people from voting. The state, for all of Atlanta’s ‘Too Busy To Hate’ bluster, was a KKK hotbed in the 1960s’ civil rights era, and in the 1980s Georgia blazed a trail into the new era of mass incarceration and voter suppression, epitomized by Kemp and his purges of legitimate voters and other Jim Crow-inspired tactics.”

 

Image via Gov. Brian Kemp/Twitter

Continue Reading

OPINION

Senator Scorched for ‘Waxing Nostalgic’ About Illegal Drugs After Saying ‘20 Years Ago in Montana Meth Was Homemade’

Published

5 days ago

on

March 26, 2021

By

Senator Steve Daines Blames Decades-Old Illegal Drug Crisis on President Biden

Republican U.S. Senator Steve Daines‘ cause may have been just – denouncing illegal drugs crossing the border and especially the heightened potency of extremely dangerous meth made in Mexico, coming into his home state of Montana. But during a Friday press conference he sounded more like, as one person put it, “a Montana meth brand ambassador.”

Senator Daines on Friday also put the blame for the decades-old crisis on President Joe Biden.

Meth is not only dangerously addictive, it is deadly and Daines’ home state of Montana has been ravaged by the illegal drug that for decades has taken countless lives.

Which may be why so many on social media were perplexed about the Montana Senator’s choice of words after denouncing “the flood of Mexican meth, Mexican heroin, Mexican fentanyl.”

“20 years ago in Montana, meth was homemade – it was home grown,” he said emphatically, nearly with pride. One person said it sounded like he was “waxing nostalgic.”

“It had purity levels less than 30 percent,” Daines continued. “Today, the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel.”

Oddly, Daines gave the exact same speech to a local Billings, Montana newspaper Thursday, so this wasn’t a flub. Daines or one of his aides actually wrote this, and he must have practiced it before delivering it in front of the cameras Friday, presumably thinking it sounded good.

But Daines also blamed the illegal drugs that have been crossing the border for decades on President Biden, who has been in office two months and six days, calling it the “#BidenBorderCrisis,” which is just plain false.

In fact, here he is in 2019, before Biden was President, bragging about “bringing Vice President Mike Pence to Billings next Wednesday (6/12) for a firsthand look at Montana’s devastating meth crisis.”

Meanwhile, The Recount said the Montana Republican Senator was getting “a little nostalgic.”

Another social media user commented that Daines “sounds more upset that the meth production has been outsourced than the issue of meth still being so prevalent.”

Some expressed confusion about Daines’ intentions:

Others just totally mocked him:

Continue Reading

OPINION

‘Sue Them Out of Business’: Internet Cheers Dominion for $1.6 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against ‘Super Evil’ Fox News

Published

5 days ago

on

March 26, 2021

By

Dominion Voting Systems has filed a massive $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News, claiming the right wing cable channel “sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process,” the court document reads.

Dominion “was a target of misleading, false and bizarre claims spread by President Donald Trump and his allies in the aftermath of Trump’s election loss to Joe Biden,” according to the AP. “Those claims helped spur on rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a violent siege that left five people dead, including a police officer.”

On social media many cheered the news.

 

Image via Shutterstock

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.