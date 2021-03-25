Connect with us

PRICELESS

‘My Predecessor … Oh God, I Miss Him’: Biden Laughs at and Throws Shade at Trump

Published

on

President Joe Biden in what continues to be a lengthy and extremely detailed press conference took a swipe at former President Donald Trump, who has never officially conceded or called Biden to congratulate him on winning the 2020 election.

CBS News reporter Nancy Cordes, in what has become one of the most-panned questions in modern presidential press conferences, asked Biden if he will be running for re-election in 2024.

“You haven’t set up a re-election campaign yet, as your predecessor had by this time,” Cordes noted.

“My predecessor needed to,” Biden, chuckling, quipped.

As he continued to laugh, Biden added, “My predecessor … oh God, I miss him,” he deadpanned.

And he answered the question.

“My plan is to run for re-election,” President Biden announced, adding later that Vice President Kamala Harris is doing a great job and will be on the 2024 ticket with him.

Watch:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.