‘My Predecessor … Oh God, I Miss Him’: Biden Laughs at and Throws Shade at Trump

President Joe Biden in what continues to be a lengthy and extremely detailed press conference took a swipe at former President Donald Trump, who has never officially conceded or called Biden to congratulate him on winning the 2020 election.

CBS News reporter Nancy Cordes, in what has become one of the most-panned questions in modern presidential press conferences, asked Biden if he will be running for re-election in 2024.

“You haven’t set up a re-election campaign yet, as your predecessor had by this time,” Cordes noted.

“My predecessor needed to,” Biden, chuckling, quipped.

As he continued to laugh, Biden added, “My predecessor … oh God, I miss him,” he deadpanned.

And he answered the question.

“My plan is to run for re-election,” President Biden announced, adding later that Vice President Kamala Harris is doing a great job and will be on the 2024 ticket with him.

Watch: