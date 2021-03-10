IT'S BIPARTISAN BECAUSE 70% SUPPORT IT
McEnany Slammed for Attacking Psaki, Dems on Lack of ‘Bipartisanship’ After No Republican Voted for COVID Relief
Former White House press secretary and Trump campaign advisor Kayleigh McEnany wasted no time once President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package passed on Wednesday, attacking Democrats for “promising bipartisanship” only to have her successor , Jen Psaki, describe the bill as “one of the most consequential and most progressive pieces of legislation in American history.”
The bill could have been bipartisan. Republicans time and time again had opportunities to contribute, and they offered hundreds of amendments in what is called a “vote-a-rama.”
No Senate Republican and no House Republican voted for any version of the COVID relief bill, known more formally as the American Rescue Act.
As the progressive group Indivisible notes, all Republicans voted against these benefits the bill provides:
❌ Boosts to unemployment insurance
❌ Vaccine distribution, testing, and tracing
❌ Cutting child poverty in HALF
❌ $1,400 survival checks
❌ Funding for schools and local governments
❌ Rental and mortgage assistance
— Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) March 8, 2021
“Instead,” the group adds, “Republicans authored hundreds of amendments to weaken the bill, and even to demonize immigrants and attack transgender youth.”
McEnany’s attack did not go over well.
I’d say 75% approval of the American population is bipartisan. Trump never even broke 50% on any damn thing. Also we fired him and you byproxy so #STFU. 🤷🏼♀️🖕🏼 https://t.co/q8dcrYfQul
— JamieNT (@jamient1776) March 10, 2021
Biden mistakenly thought Republicans would come together in a time of crisis and have Americans’ best interests at heart.
He was wrong.
So he did for Americans what the GOP refused to do.
— Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) March 10, 2021
In her world bipartisan means doing whatever the gop wants you to do https://t.co/cNWZ90Gdyx
— Michael777 (@__Powerr__) March 10, 2021
And boy are we HAPPY about it!!!!
Thanks for announcing that it’s
“THE MOST PROGRESSIVE bill in American history”!
We’re damn tired of going backwards.😀😀😀🇺🇸 https://t.co/b6a5F2BTpq
— wearealltroydavis (@weRtroydavis) March 10, 2021
You can’t be bipartisan with people that only want bipartisan when they are in control & they benefit. The GOP are spoiled brats! Take your marbles, Go home & read Dr Suess book & play with Mr. Potato Head
PLAY BY SAME RULES! https://t.co/oWXKo74ju8
— Ann Savickas (@ann_savickas) March 10, 2021
It could be bipartisan if Republicans would stop being mad that their party lost the election and actually work with the president.
— GayMouthOfTheSouth (@gaymouthofsouth) March 10, 2021
bipartisanship kinda requires good faith you know? https://t.co/Z1onZzr7QU
— Ashton Spencer (@AshtonBSpencer) March 10, 2021
Imagine thinking “progress” was partisan.
— Santa Maria (@briansantamaria) March 10, 2021
It was bipartisan. 70% of the public wanted it passed, including numerous GQP governors. The only ones against it are the GQP members of congress. By next week, they’ll be out in their districts lying to their constituents by claiming they were responsible for getting it done.
— Sharon🌊Ruthless🇺🇸Treehugger🐈🌴 (@SharonShaman) March 10, 2021
The bill is supported by 59% of Republican voters. Sounds bipartisan to me. pic.twitter.com/T2WJRM1yoZ
— Rob (@KavaRob) March 10, 2021
