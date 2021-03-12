News
‘I’m Not Going to Resign’ Defiant Cuomo Says After Dozens of Democrats Demand His Resignation
New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo is refusing to resign in the face of growing accusations of sexual misconduct, amid the backdrop of his administration hiding coronavirus death toll numbers in senior nursing homes, and dozens of state and national Democrats calling on him to resign.
“I’m not going to resign,” Cuomo, sounding less enthusiastic than he has in the recent past, told reporters Friday afternoon.
“I did not do what has been alleged,” Cuomo added. He urged reporters to allow the two investigations into his actions to be completed. He also suggested there are many possible “motivations” for people accusing him.
Gov. Cuomo called all the lawmakers – currently approximately 70 – who are calling for his resignation “reckless and dangerous,” and said the people “know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture, and the truth.”
“The people of the state have known me for 40 years,” said, noting he has been in the public eye since he was 23 years old.
One year ago Cuomo was a national hero, offering not only New Yorkers but the entire country the only concrete leadership as President Donald Trump all but totally ignored the coronavirus and the fears associated with the pandemic.
As of Friday morning 59 elected Democrats in the state legislature have signed a letter calling for Cuomo to resign. Another 11 congressional Democrats, including most recently U.S. Reps. Jerry Nadler and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also called for Cuomo’s resignation.
Congressman Nadler, who serves as the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, was seen by some as the tipping point for Cuomo to resigning, a point that was expected but did not come Friday.
New York Democrats noticeably missing from the calls for Cuomo’s resignation have been U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.
New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie authorized an impeachment investigation. The move comes, the Rochester City Newspaper reports, “after new allegations were reported in the Albany Times Union that Cuomo ‘aggressively groped’ a female aide. Five other women have said the governor either sexually harassed or inappropriately touched them.”
As a result New York Attorney General Letitia James has opened an investigation into Cuomo’s actions.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story may be updated.
Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Won’t Seek Re-Election – Leaving Trump Probe to Successor
The Manhattan prosecutor who’s leading the dramatically intensifying investigation into former president Donald Trump’s business dealings will not seek re-election.
Cy Vance Jr. told his staff early Friday morning that he will not seek another term as Manhattan district attorney, leaving the sprawling investigation in the hands of his successor, reported The New Yorker‘s Jane Mayer.
The investigation has intensified since Trump left office in January and the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the following month that his accountants must turn over his tax returns and other records to Vance’s office, which had subpoenaed the documents.
“It’s like night and day,” one insider told Mayer. Another said: “They mean business.”
Biden in First National Address Slams Trump, Offers Help, Health, Hope and Asks Americans to ‘Do Your Part’
President Joe Biden said his predecessor let the coronavirus “spread unchecked,” then spoke to the hopes and heartaches, dreams and deaths, loss and loves the American people have experienced over the past year in his first address to the nation, which marked the one-year anniversary the coronavirus was declared a pandemic.
Biden announced he is instructing states to make all adult Americans eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine by May 1. He predicts by that point two million people a day will be able to get vaccinated. He announced the rollout of a national website to make finding a provider to vaccinate Americans easier.
Biden said, “I need you,” urging everyone to get vaccinated and “do your part” so American can begin a return back to normal.
He said he wants July 4 to not only mark our independence, but our independence from the virus.
“Beating this virus and getting back to normal depends on national unity,” he said, but warned if it doesn’t happen restrictions may have to be re-introduced.
A few video excerpts:
“A year ago we were hit with a virus that was met with silence, and spread unchecked. Denials for days, weeks, then months. That led to more deaths” — Biden begins his big coronavirus speech by taking shots at Trump pic.twitter.com/gljYpCMLv5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2021
“We all lost something, a collective suffering, a collective sacrifice,” Pres. Biden says in characterizing a year of American life amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The past year has been “filled with the loss of life and the loss of living,” Pres. Biden says. pic.twitter.com/zmsfkttXXV
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 12, 2021
“I need you. I need you to get vaccinated when it’s your turn … if we do all this … by July the 4th, there’s a good chance you, your families and friends, will be able to get together in your backyard or your neighborhood and have a cookout.” — Biden pic.twitter.com/znuSagwnsn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2021
Pres. Biden: “We lost faith in whether our government and our democracy can deliver on really hard things for the American people. But as I stand here tonight, we’re proving once again…it’s never, ever a good bet to bet against the American people. America is coming back.” pic.twitter.com/iSiyJRmtOz
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 12, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story may be updated.
Biden in Speech to Announce All Americans Will Be Eligible for COVID Vaccine by May 1, Small Gatherings by July 4
President Joe Biden at 8 PM Thursday night will announce all adult Americans will be able to get the coronavirus vaccine by May 1, after he has purchased hundreds of millions more doses of the drug since taking office just six weeks ago.
The President is also expected to announce Americans can look forward to being able to gather in small groups by July 4, CNBC reports, citing an administration official.
“We believe that if we do our part we’ll be in a much better place by Independence Day, and we can start to resume more of our normal activities,” that official says.
Tonight, President Biden will announce the deployment of more than 4,000 active duty troops to support vaccination efforts, bringing the total to over 6,000 in all.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 12, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
