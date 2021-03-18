Fox News Slammed for Whitewashing Georgia Spa Shooter as “‘Remorseful’ Sex Addict?”

The front page of Fox News’ website Thursday offered a graphic for its story about the 21-year old Georgia man who has been charged with shooting to death eight people, including seven women, six of whom are Asian American. The graphic’s headline reads “‘Remorseful’ Sex Addict?”

“Atlanta suspect had rehab, felt ‘shame ‘ over addiction, ex-roommates say,” the sub-head reads.

The title has changed multiple times. On the Fox News homepage it now reads: “Ex-roommates of Atlanta massacre suspect says he attended rehab for sex addiction, felt extreme guilt.” The article itself says: “Atlanta shooting suspect attended rehab for sex addiction, felt ‘remorse and shame,’ former roommates say.”

Here’s how it appeared on the Fox News front page at 3:54 PM:

Those who are supporting Robert Aaron Long and insisting his supposed “addiction” made him do it likely don’t understand growing up in some Christian evangelical homes, according to Religion Dispatches’ Chrissy Stroop.

The person who most often conveys this message is the youth pastor—Long’s dad in this case. Long’s sex drive was likely normal, but he was taught it was evil and needed to be repressed until marriage. This leads many evangelical boys to think they have sex or porn “addictions.” — Chrissy Stroop (@C_Stroop) March 17, 2021

Online outrage over Fox News protecting the white killer of mostly Asian women, was palpable.

“The “remorseful” sex addict?” We need to purge Fox News pic.twitter.com/vC8DvzqDtT — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) March 18, 2021

If you had any doubt about how evil Fox News can be, this is one of their website headlines today: Sadly this is not a joke. “The “remorseful” sex addict. Atlanta suspect had rehab, felt ‘shame’ over addiction, ex-roommates say” — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) March 18, 2021

The murderer that killed 8 people in GA is a terrorist. He’s not a “man who had a bad day”. He’s not a “good boy that attended church”. He’s not a “sex addict with a mental problem”. He’s a fucking “white supremacist terrorist”. @cnn @Reuters @nypost @FoxNews — ΔDЯƐWC!FƐЯΔ (@BurnzGTM) March 18, 2021

“Osama Bin Laden, remorseful sex addict, former roommates say.” I wonder how that would’ve played on Fox News? — Kurt Vonnegut’s Sphincter (@kurtssphincter) March 18, 2021

The media’s effort to turn this terrorist into a sympathetic figure is an utter disgrace. https://t.co/SzWd0ZbTmJ — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) March 18, 2021

Fox News Logic: ATL Shooter – Remorseful sex addict George Floyd – “Probably high” https://t.co/Ffcrs8ncPN — Kyle Morse (@Kyle_A_Morse) March 18, 2021