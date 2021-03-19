CRIME
DOJ Charges 19 Year Old in Attempted Plot to Kidnap, Murder and Eat Gay Men: Reports
Local Police Initially Refused to Pursue Hate Crime Charges
The U.S. Dept. of Justice has charged 19-year old Chance Seneca of Louisiana in an “overarching scheme” to kidnap, murder, and eat gay men, “dismember” them, and save parts of their bodies as trophies, the AP and The Daily Beast report. Seneca said he used the gay dating app Grindr as a “hunting ground.”
Seneca, the DOJ’s indictment alleges, last year, “attempted to kidnap one man and successfully kidnapped two other men through his use of Grindr, a dating application for gay and bisexual men. The indictment further alleges that the defendant attempted to murder one of these men because of his gender and sexual orientation, and that the defendant intended to dismember and keep parts of the victim’s body as trophies, mementos and food.”
Buzzfeed posted the criminal complaint, which includes gruesome details. It claims Seneca slit his 18-year old vicim’s wrists “to the bone,” and was going to save the hands as trophies but could not complete the act. He repeatedly told his victim, “let go…I’m setting you free.”
Last year Towleroad reported “Seneca’s Facebook profile has featured an image of Jeffrey Dahmer, the serial killer who murdered 17 men and boys from 1978-91.”
Despite all the evidence, including the use of Grindr, the Dahmer profile photo, and Seneca’s alleged admission he was setting the victim “free” by trying to kill him, “Lafayette police had initially declined to pursue hate crime charges against Seneca, saying there was not enough evidence,” Buzzfeed notes. “Authorities then reversed course in January.”
Seneca, the DOJ adds, “tried to cover up his actions by deleting communications between himself and the victim of the attempted murder.”
Additionally, he “possessed a firearm in furtherance of the hate crime, and that he tried to cover up his actions by deleting communications between himself and the victim of the attempted murder.”
He is being charge with six felonies, including hate crime charges, kidnapping, firearm, and obstruction charges.
Image: Lafayette County Sheriff
Georgia Sheriff’s Office on Asian Spa Shooter: ‘Yesterday Was a Really Bad Day for Him’
Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that a man who admitted murdering 8 people at two Asian spas had a “really bad day.”
At a press conference in Atlanta, Baker said that he saw no indications that 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long had racial motivations for the killings that left six Asian people dead.
“The suspect did take responsibility for the shootings,” Baker explained. “He does claim that it was not racially motivated. He apparently has an issue, what he considers sex addiction and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places and it’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate.”
Baker said that investigators believe Long understands the gravity of his actions.
“He was pretty much fed up and kind of at the end of his rope and yesterday was a really bad day for him,” he observed. “And this is what he did.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Georgia Spa Shooting Massacre Suspect Was ‘Big Into Religion’ Says 21-Year Old’s Former Schoolmate: Report
A Georgia man who has been accused of killing eight people in an apparent attack targeting Asian women described himself as deeply religious in social media posts before the string of shootings.
Aaron Long, of Woodstock, was seen on surveillance video at the Atlanta-area massage parlors and was stopped by law enforcement on Interstate 75 two hours away, but social media posts and past acquaintances offered few clues for the apparently racist shooting spree, reported The Daily Beast.
“Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God,” read the tagline in an Instagram account that appears to belong to the alleged shooter. “This pretty much sums up my life. It’s a pretty good life.”
A student who graduated from Sequoyah High with the 21-year-old Long in 2017 saw no sign of the violence he would allegedly commit just a few years later.
“He was very innocent seeming and wouldn’t even cuss,” the classmate told The Daily Beast. “He was sort of nerdy and didn’t seem violent from what I remember. He was a hunter and his father was a youth minister or pastor. He was big into religion.”
Other social media posts attest to Long’s interest in religion, including a since-deleted video posted on the Facebook page for Crabapple First Baptist Church shows him discussing his baptism.
“As many of you may remember, when I was 8 years old I thought I was becoming a Christian, and got baptized during that time, and I remember a lot of the reason for that is a lot of my friends in my Sunday school class were doing that,” Long says in the video. “And after that time, there wasn’t any fruit from the root that is our salvation.”
The fatal shooting spree — which left six Asian women, a white woman and a white man dead and a Hispanic man wounded — comes amid a wave of random violence against Asian-Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, but investigators said they could not yet determine whether Long would be charged with hate crimes.
“Nothing is going to be ruled out,” said Cherokee County sheriff ‘s Capt. Jay Baker. “Wherever the investigation leads us, that’s where we are going to go.”
8 People Dead After Shootings in Atlanta-Area Spas That Employ Asian Workers
Eight Atlanta-area people are dead Tuesday evening after a gunman opened fire at three different spas known to employ Asian workers.
A suspect Robert Aaron Long, 21, was captured by police about 150 miles south of Atlanta after the mass shooting spree, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
“Officials have said it is too early to tell whether the incidents are connected, but the shootings took place at spas where a majority of the employees are Asian. Atlanta police said that all four victims on Piedmont Road appeared to be Asian women.”
Four people were killed and another injured at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in Cherokee County.
“Less than two hours later, four more people were killed in shootings at two separate massage parlors near one another on Piedmont Road, according to interim Atlanta police Chief Rodney Bryant.”
UPDATE via AJC. The 4 dead mentioned below are at one location. Death toll remains at eight currently:
#BREAKING: 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, the accused gunman in today's Cherokee County spa shooting, has been apprehended in Crisp County, Georgia. The news comes as officials announce a fourth person has died: https://t.co/1spPrt8Hco pic.twitter.com/XnUnsUhWcw
— AJC (@ajc) March 17, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
