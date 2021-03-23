JESUS WOULD HAVE BAKED THE CAKE
Colorado Christian Baker Back in Court After Refusing to Bake Birthday Cake for Transgender Woman
Jack Phillips, the Colorado Christian baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple and won a very narrow victory in the U.S. Supreme Court – which was quickly misused by the Trump administration to expand anti-LGBTQ discrimination – is back in court this week.
Phillips, who owns Masterpiece Cakeshop, refused to bake a birthday cake for a transgender woman back in 2017. It was to be pink on the inside, blue on the outside, “intended to celebrate her gender transition,” as Law & Crime reports.
That, too, violates his religious beliefs, Phillips claimed, refusing to serve the woman, attorney Autumn Scardina. In court documents Phillips in 2018 said he could not “promote the idea that a person’s sex is anything other than an immutable God-given biological reality.”
He also expressed frustration, suggesting he is the victim is all this.
“It seems I’m the only person in the state of Colorado who can’t live out my beliefs,” he told an ultra-conservative anti-LGBTQ think tank, the Heritage Foundation. “A gender-transition cake is not something I’ve ever made, and it’s not an event I could celebrate.”
But as Law & Crime suggests, Phillips may have a problem.
“Throughout the [wedding cake] litigation, Phillips maintained that if the cake was for a different, non-religious occasion, he would have accommodated the couple.”
A birthday, it could be argued, is a non-religious occasion.
Phillips and his attorney, Sean Gates, on Monday were in state court, virtually, the AP reports. Gates “said his refusal to make Scardina’s cake was about its message, not discriminating against Scardina, echoing assertions made in Phillips’ legal battle over his refusal to make a wedding cake for Charlie Craig and Dave Mullins in 2012.”
“The message would be that he agrees that a gender transition is something to be celebrated,” said Gates, who noted later that Phillips had objected to making cakes with other messages he opposed, including Halloween items.
It’s important to note that Phillips’ 7-2 Supreme Court victory was only for him, and not because the justices believed bakers should be allowed to discriminate against same-sex couples. The court ruled that the lower “court,” or more specifically, the Colorado commission charged with deciding discrimination cases, acted with “hostility” towards Phillips.
The Supreme Court opinion specifically stated the rights of LGBT people in the marketplace must be protected.
Immediately, the Trump administration took that ruling, and twisted it, expanding its already virulent anti-LGBTQ programs.
Related:
5 Things You Need to Know About the Supreme Court Ruling in the Gay Wedding Cake Case
Trump Labor Dept. Moves to Enable ‘Religion-Exercising Organizations’ to Discriminate Against LGBTQ Workers
Trump Official Defends New Anti-LGBT ‘Religious Freedom’ Regulation – Says ‘Patients Want Doctors Who Match Their Values’
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- OPINION2 days ago
‘Nazi’ Punches Wheelchair-Bound Man and Assaults Wife With Flagpole at ‘Freedom Rally’: Report
- News3 days ago
Chris Wallace Nails Tom Cotton for Voting Record Under Trump After He Opposes Biden Relief Checks
- 'A WHOLE LOT WHITER NOW'2 days ago
‘America’s Dumbest Senator’: Ron Johnson Dragged for ‘Incredibly Ignorant’ Claim About How Greenland Got Its Name
- News2 days ago
Watch: Fox News Host Wrongly Announces Live on Air DHS Secretary ‘Has Resigned’ in Interview With Trump
- FRAUD1 day ago
‘Should Be Disbarred’: Internet Furious After Sidney Powell Insists ‘No Reasonable Person’ Would Have Believed Her
- UNDERMINING DEMOCRACY2 days ago
Shadowy Group Behind Brett Kavanaugh’s Confirmation Spending Big to Undermine Biden’s Justice Department
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Sweeping Legislation Allowing LGBTQ Patients to Be Refused Healthcare Services Over ‘Conscience’ on Governor’s Desk
- '2ND AMENDMENT COSPLAY'15 hours ago
‘Soulless Ghoul’: Colorado’s Boebert Slammed for Invoking God After Mass Shooting Then Fundraising Off Their Deaths