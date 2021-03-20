LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
Busted: Ted Cruz Caught Lying in Leaked Call About Critical Upcoming Senate Bill – Report
On Saturday, Business Insider reported that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was caught spreading falsehoods about the voting rights legislation advancing in the Senate.
“On an invitation-only call with GOP state lawmakers last week, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz falsely claimed Democrats are working to give ‘illegal aliens’ and ‘child molesters’ the right to vote, according to a recording of the call obtained by the Associated Press,” reported Kelsey Vlamis. “The call, which occurred amid an ongoing battle over voting rights, was organized by the American Legislative Exchange Council, a conservative group that recommends legislation to lawmakers.”
“H.R. 1′s only objective is to ensure that Democrats can never again lose another election, that they will win and maintain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate and of the state legislatures for the next century,” said Cruz on the call.
H.R. 1, the For the People Act, has a number of provisions designed to end partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, set a minimum standard of voter access in states that limits the number of restrictions individual states can pass, and broadly overhaul the country’s campaign finance system. It was recently passed by the House. A similar bill, S. 1, has been introduced in the Senate.
Neither bill is likely to overcome Republican opposition under current Senate rules, which has triggered intense debate on the future of the legislative filibuster rule.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
MSNBC’s Morning Joe Shreds Bill Barr After New ‘Perjury’ Exposed: ‘He Lied Through His Teeth’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough bashed former attorney general William Barr for “lying through his teeth” about foreign election interference last year, and said he should have been charged with perjuring himself during congressional testimony.
A newly declassified intelligence report found Russia tried to undermine President Joe Biden’s campaign ahead of the 2020 election, Iran tried to “undercut” Donald Trump’s re-election bid and China did not engage in efforts to interfere — but that’s not what the previous administration told Americans.
“The lying and politicization of intel was just breathtakingly dangerous,” Scarborough said. “You have Bill Barr, [national security adviser Robert] O’Brien and [director of national intelligence John] Ratcliffe who all lied and said — this is Ratcliffe pre-election, quote, ‘China is using a massive and sophisticated influence campaign.’ He knew that was a lie, O’Brien knew that was a lie. Barr said, ‘Oh, I looked at the intelligence,’ and he lied through his teeth.”
“The attorney general of the United States, going out of his way to lie through his teeth about intel, all for political purposes, all for political purposes,” Scarborough added, “and now we find out this week that not only were they being liars at the time, but you had people in the intel community who were nervous about the fact that they were going to use their work, go out, twist it out of its proper context, and start spreading lies for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign — and that’s what the attorney general and the head of the intel community and trump’s national security adviser, all three, did. Deeply shameful, deeply dangerous.”
Scarborough still doesn’t understand why Barr never paid a price for lying to Congress and the public about a number of matters.
“He took the Mueller report, in the words of William Rehnquist, he wrenched their words from their proper context, he lied in front of the House and the Senate, committed perjury,” Scarborough said. “I never really figured out why they didn’t try to charge him for that.”
Scarborough said all of that made Barr the worst attorney general to ever serve.
“He claims to have seen intelligence and lied about it, spread lies about what the intel community had been found along with Ratcliffe and O’Brien, saying that China was basically trying to do the same thing that Russia was doing,” Scarborough said. “We found out that Iran was doing it. Why did they feel like they had to lie about China? Here’s Bill Barr, again, Bill Barr again showing why he’s the worst attorney general ever. John Mitchell looks like Atticus Finch compared to Bill Barr.”
Trump Lies He Had ‘Many Meetings’ About Helping Dogs After Taking $1.8 Million From Animal Rescue Charity
President Donald Trump, Lara Trump, and the Trump family were lambasted this weekend amid reports he and daughter-in law Lara have taken about $2 million from an animal rescue charity, donations that were made presumably to help the group rescue dogs, not to help the former president’s finances.
At an event for the charity this weekend, hosted at Mar-a-Lago, Trump told donors to the Big Dog Ranch Rescue he’s a big supporter of helping dogs.
“What you’re doing is so important. It’s so great and so important. And I’m with you 100 percent,” Trump, at Mar-a-Lago, says in the video below.
“And we had many meetings in the White House, in the Oval Office having to do with saving and helping dogs. And that’s what we wanted to do.”
That’s a lie.
“And tremendous progress has been made,” he continued. “We’ve had many meetings actually on it and things that I never even would think is possible in terms of some of the cruelty and the horrible things that happen. And we’ve turned them around and made them great things.”
President Trump’s surprise speech at @BDRRescue‘s fundraiser. pic.twitter.com/xfVcgDtigG
— T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) March 12, 2021
NCRM searched the archives of the Trump White House and found many references to dogs, few positive, and none involving meetings about helping save dogs.
The Washington Post agrees.
“A review of Trump’s calendar as president reveals no other events or meetings focused on dogs or pets,” the Post’s Philip Bump reports. “It is certainly the case that Trump’s days were often filled with informal conversations in person and on the phone, some of which may have included discussion of the subject.”
HuffPost reported this weekend, that a “dog rescue charity with links to Lara Trump has spent as much as $1.9 million at former President Donald Trump‘s properties over the last seven years and will drop an additional quarter-million at his Mar-a-Lago country club this weekend.”
Here are a few of the items about dogs we found in the archives of the Trump White House.
January 10, 2018: “The drugs, for a lot of reasons, are far more dangerous than they’ve ever been. Even the dogs can’t track them down. If they track them, they die. The dogs die just from the scent. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. So you imagine what it does to people,” Trump said at a bill signing.
August 13, 2020: “And then you look at what happened in Virginia, where they have 500,000 applications sent out at random to people that have no idea what happened. And they admitted they made a mistake. And many were sent to dead people and many were sent to — a number was sent — I guess, two — that at least two, three, four were sent to dogs. One was sent to a cat,” Trump said in a briefing published that day.
August 18, 2020: “You have to get voting — voting right. You can’t have millions and millions of ballots sent all over the place — sent to people that are dead; sent to dogs, cats; sent to everyone. I mean, this is a serious situation. This isn’t games,” Trump said at the signing of a Proclamation on the 100th Anniversary of the Ratification of the 19th Amendment.
The Post adds, “People who failed or whom Trump wanted to depict as impotent had ‘choked like dogs’ or were ‘fired like dogs’ or couldn’t be elected dogcatcher. The dogs he liked were ones that caught drug dealers (far better than drug detection technologies, Trump would often say, crediting anonymous law enforcement officials) or the military dog that was credited with trapping the leader of the Islamic State before he killed himself.”
“In fact, I love dogs,” Trump said at event celebrating Conan, the dog credited with taking out an Islamic State leader, “but they gave the dog full credit.”
“They didn’t give me any credit,” he added, “but that’s okay.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene Lies Pending LGBTQ Equality Bill Has ‘Completely Canceled Women’ and ‘Destroyed Women’s Rights’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Monday used her time to address the House of Representatives by lying to her colleagues and attacking the LGBTQ Equality Act.
The legislation, which passed the House but has not been debated in the Senate or even voted on, much less signed into law, “has completely destroyed women’s rights,” and “has completely canceled women,” the QAnon Congresswoman lied.
The Equality Act, she continued, “has taken away women’s rights in sports,” which is also false.
“It has completely canceled women and I think it’s a terrible thing that’s happened to the women in America who have come so far, our grandmothers and mothers worked so hard to achieve our rights. And now with the passage of the Equality Act they have put men in our little girls bathrooms, sports, locker rooms, playing fields, and seem to care less about women’s rights whatsoever.”
Again the Equality Act has only passed the House, not the Senate, nor has it been signed into law, so it has not been enacted.
“They’ve also completely destroyed religious freedoms and and violated our freedoms and rights in every single way,” she insisted, not naming who “they” are.
“The Equality Act is atrocious and evil,” she said, repeating the false claim she has made several times. “It completely erases gender, that God created us ‘male and female in his image.’ He created us. Women deserve their rights, we deserve our sports, we deserve our privacy, and should not have the invasion of biological men in any of these areas.”
Green has been trying to remake herself from a conspiracy theorist and QAnon promoter to a far right religious extremist anti-choice activist. Her diatribe on International Women’s Day did little to advance that goal, or any other cause.
Watch:
On International Women’s Day, I rose to condemn the so-called “Equality” Act.
This disgusting bill destroys the rights of women and girls across America and sets a horrific precedent for the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/qswerFcnhH
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 8, 2021
