Biden Warns GOP: Republicans Have to Decide if They Want to Work Together or ‘Continue the Politics of Division’
President Joe Biden wasted no time in his first press conference drawing a line in the sand, responding to his first question by saying the GOP is going to have to decide if they want to work with him, and making clear he will accomplish his goals regardless of what they decide to do.
President Biden on bipartisanship: “I think my Republican colleagues are going to have to determine whether or not we want to work together or … continue the politics of division.”
He adds: “I was hired to solve problems, not create division.” pic.twitter.com/dPpI2DUKfg
— The Recount (@therecount) March 25, 2021
“I’ve been hired to solve problems, to solve problems, not create divisions,” Biden told reporters.
“I’ve been hired to solve problems, not create division,” Biden says at 1st press conference.
Asked if his presidency can be a success without progress on climate change, immigration reform, gun control: “I plan on making progress on all of them.” pic.twitter.com/0cAlXN7Ea2
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 25, 2021
Fox News’s Kayleigh McEnany and other “Fox & Friends” co-hosts Thursday morning claimed President Biden would refuse to answer questions, and would just dodge and pivot. They claimed he was in hiding because White House aides “don’t want to show how badly he is declining.”
He did anything but hide, refuse to answer questions, dodge, or pivot away.
Halfway into answering his second question, PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor interrupted him because he was going so far into detail.
“Am I giving you too long an answer? … Maybe I’ll stop there,” says Biden, who is on the 2nd questioner, 12 minutes in at his press conference. pic.twitter.com/3BzfO8klFI
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 25, 2021
Biden gets into some of the complexities surrounding immigration and the border, then asks @Yamiche, “am I giving you too long an answer? … I don’t know how much detail you want about immigration.” pic.twitter.com/vmKCzt6uOn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 25, 2021
Mom of Trump Advisor’s Child Posts Docs and Calls Him a ‘Deadbeat’ After Report Says He ‘Misled Court to Dodge Child Support’
The mother of the young son of a top Trump advisor is speaking out after a bombshell report alleges he “concealed work for PR firm and misled” the “court to dodge child support” payments.
That report, published by The Guardian on Thursday revealed that top Trump advisor Jason Miller (photo) signed a “secret deal to stay with” his employer “after ‘resigning’ and then appeared to misrepresent [his] employment status.”
According to The Guardian, Miller alleges he resigned from the PR firm Teneo, but that same day signed a contract to be paid the same amount as his base salary – half a million dollars a year – and secretly continue his work with the D.C.-based firm while then telling a court he could not afford to make child support payments because his employment status changed.
“Miller’s departure from Teneo was a sham,” The Guardian reports. “Previously undisclosed confidential records from inside Teneo show that on the same day Miller signed a formal ‘separation agreement and general release’ from Teneo, he signed a new contract with the firm, whereby Teneo agreed to secretly engage Miller as a consultant, through a hastily formed LLC, at the very same base compensation of nearly $500,000 doing the very same work.”
Miller has long been tied to Trump. He was Trump’s chief spokesman during the 2016 presidential campaign and transition, and was picked to become White House Communications Director but quickly resigned after his affair with another Trump campaign official, attorney A.J. Delgado, was revealed.
He served as a senior adviser to the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, and reportedly continues to serve in that role to the now-former president. He is also a contributor at the far right Newsmax TV.
Miller and Delgado have a son together, for whom he appears to be refusing to fulfill his child support obligations. Delgado has publicly and repeatedly charged him with being a “deadbeat” dad, as she did earlier today:
He has spent more on that appeal than just paying what the judge ordered him to pay.
But this is a man who “takes his responsibilities seriously.” He’s a deadbeat, a sex criminal, and a vexatious litigant.
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) March 25, 2021
In a series of tweets Thursday Delgado blasted Miller, and posted the “receipts” she says prove her accusations:
Hey all, in response to Miller telling The Guardian that he takes his responsibilities seriously, he’s lying.
Here’s a screenshot of his child support payments to William, during months where Miller was making as high as $99,000 *PER MONTH.* He sent William… $500 per month. pic.twitter.com/Sk85ryZLXr
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) March 25, 2021
Here she accused Miller of “lying to the court”:
???
Miller lying to the Court (one of many examples)#Teneo secretly hired Miller the same day they (wink wink) fired him, in late June 2019, for the same salary ($500,000/year).
Here’s Miller, three weeks later, on July 15th, lying to the Court and saying he’s unemployed pic.twitter.com/P1AugE42Or
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) March 25, 2021
More:
Ask yourself if a guy making THESE amounts is a “responsible” father when he sends… wait for it… $500 per month… (And, of course, during those months, the live-in nanny for his daughter was being paid thousands…)
He thinks it’s funny.https://t.co/TJcOWVTp5R
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) March 25, 2021
Here he is in September 2019, with his attorney telling the Court that Miller “has not been working”. (He was, in reality, making nearly $42,000 per month and three months into a new agreement with Teneo.)
This is the honest, “responsible” person. pic.twitter.com/QXk5BnDLgA
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) March 25, 2021
And no, Miller has not brought those payments up to date at any point.
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) March 25, 2021
Delgado claims most of the mainstream media has ignored this story because Miller leaks to them and they value the access:
Some honest American journalists have covered it, including @DailyBeast‘s (formerly @Salon) @SollenbergerRC and Washington Press’s @GrantStern, but most have not bc Miller leaks to them.https://t.co/jLGWg0xAV7
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) March 25, 2021
This tweet is pinned to the top of her Twitter page:
— A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) December 1, 2019
Right Wing Pundit Hammers GOP Senate Candidate Accused of ‘Half Rape’ in Off-the-Rails Interview
Far right pundit Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday interviewed former Missouri Republican governor Eric Greitens, who was forced to resign in disgrace amid a series of sex and blackmail scandals including being accused of “half rape.” Greitens is running for a U.S. Senate seat.
“Greitens, a Republican, resigned office in 2018 in the face of multiple scandals, including allegations he had photographed a woman without her consent while she was nude, bound and blindfolded in an effort to keep her from speaking about an extramarital affair,” The Kansas City Star reports Wednesday about Hewitt’s interview. “In sworn testimony deemed credible by a GOP-led investigative committee, the woman alleged that after taking her photo Greitens forced her to perform oral sex.”
That would be an allegation of rape presumably in most states, not “half rape,” but Hewitt did not create it. The Star notes that phrase was “used by the woman’s ex-husband on an audio recording that made the allegations public.”
“They’re going to read into the record witness 1, 2, 3, and 4 in front of the Missouri legislature accusing you of ‘half rape,’ of taking photographs,” Hewitt told Greitens. “They’re going to do that. How are you going to survive that? How are you not going to be Todd Akin?”
Hewitt pounded Greitens but not from a journalistic perspective.
“You’re talking to a Republican,” Hewitt said. “I just want to win the Senate.”
“What are you going to do when the ads attack you of ‘half rape’?”
Watch:
Hugh Hewitt to Eric Greitens:
“You’ll be Todd Akin 2.0… You were accused by a witness of half-rape.” #mosen pic.twitter.com/tpdEAH1ON3
— danny (@dabbs346) March 24, 2021
Ted Cruz Says He’s Been at ‘Too Damn Many’ Mass Shootings – Then Rages at Dems Despite His Voting Record on Guns
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared saddened then angry Tuesday morning during a Senate committee hearing when he lamented that there have been “too damn many” mass shootings, even in Texas, after a 21-year old gunman was arrested and charged with murdering 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket Monday.
It was a speech he’s delivered before.
“We’ve had far too many tragedies in our country,” Cruz declared Tuesday morning. “Once again we wake up to a horrific act of mass murder. All of us lift up in prayer, the families, Boulder, Colorado, families in Atlanta that lost their lives, including the police officer in Boulder, Colorado. I can tell you in Texas we’ve seen far too many of these. I was in Santa Fe, the morning of that shooting. Santa Fe high school’s less than an hour from my house. I was in El Paso at the Walmart for yet another senseless mass murder. I was in Dallas where five police officers were murdered by a radical. I was in Sutherland Springs in that beautiful sanctuary where a monster murdered innocent people. I attended too damn many of these.”
“It is time for us to do something,” Cruz insisted, saying he agrees with Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal. But that is where the agreement ended.
“Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater where this committee gets together and proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders,” he said, falsely. Mass shootings skyrocketed after Republicans refused to allow the assault weapons ban to be renewed, legislation seven out of 10 Americans, including a majority of Republicans support.
Cruz went on to attack Blumenthal, saying, “Senator Grassley and I together introduced legislation Grassley Cruz targeted at violent criminals targeted at felons targeted at fugitives targeted at those with serious mental disease to stop them from getting firearms to put them in prison, when they try to illegally buy guns.”
Cruz voted to condemn preventing social security recipients with “marked subnormal intelligence, or mental illness, incompetency, condition, or disease” from owning guns.
Cruz has voted against keeping suspected terrorists from being able to purchase guns and voted against expanding background checks. He’s voted against closing the gun show loophole.
An angry Ted Cruz says “what happens in this committee after every mass shooting is Democrats propose taking away guns from law abiding citizens.” pic.twitter.com/DXaixXxdyp
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2021
He then blasted Democrats for criticizing lawmakers who offer “thoughts and prayers” while voting against gun reform:
“I don’t apologize for thoughts or prayers” — Ted Cruz pic.twitter.com/ngtcNM4hOc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2021
