Connect with us

News

Watch: Brian Sims Announces Run for Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania – ‘We Need Adults in the Room’

Published

on

In 2012 attorney and civil rights activist Brian Sims became Pennsylvania’s first openly-gay elected state lawmaker. He is now running to be the Keystone State’s Lt. Governor.

“I’M RUNNING,” Sims, a Democrat, says on Facebook “After 10 years in the State House, I’ve taken the lessons that my parents taught me and reinforced them in my work as a legislator: to take responsibility, commit to service, be courageous, and push for fairness.”

Sims first made national history by becoming the first NCAA football captain to come out as gay.

“We need adults in the room,” Sims says in the announcement for his 2022 run, “and I want to bring bold visionary leadership based on lived experience and shared values to the Commonwealth.”

Watch:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

‘Stop the Steal’: Trump Defense Attorney Mocked After Appearing to ‘Pocket’ Coasters From Impeachment Trial (Video)

Published

6 hours ago

on

February 15, 2021

By

As the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump came to an end, with a 57-43 vote failing the two-thirds majority required to convict, the former president’s defense attorney appeared to “pocket” Senate coasters, which are not souvenirs.

“When it was over, there were no handshakes or any apparent interaction between the two panels of lawyers,” The Washington Post reported. “Van der Veen did return to the lectern, where he appeared to pocket Senate coasters.”

That would be Michael van der Veen, who “is best known for his law firm’s ubiquitous ads on local news radio station KYW-AM, which are reminiscent of East Coast electronics chain Crazy Eddie’s high-octane TV pitches from the 1980s,” an earlier Washington Post article revealed.

Van der Veen won few fans on the left after his outbursts and lies during the impeachment trial.

He was quickly mocked on social media.

 

Continue Reading

News

Mike Pence Slammed by House Impeachment Manager for Pulling a Disappearing Act During Trump Trial

Published

1 day ago

on

February 14, 2021

By

Speaking with CNN host Jake Tapper on Sunday morning after the failed attempt to convict Donald Trump of sedition on the Senate floor late Saturday, House impeachment manager Delegate Stacey Plaskett (D- Virgin Islands) slammed Mike Pence and Republicans for lacking the “spine” to do the right thing during the trial.

Asked why Democrats didn’t push harder for witnesses, she shot back, “We didn’t need more witnesses, we needed more senators with spines.”

“We did have eyewitnesses, remember, there were three police officers who gave their testimony by video during the hearing,” she continued. “To have individuals who were close to the senator — close to the president, former president, testify, would have required subpoenas. Recall that we’re still in court fighting over the [former White House counsel Don] McGahn testimony being admitted into the first impeachment trial. That’s a year later we still do not have his testimony that we wanted and we knew that these were hostile witnesses, they were not going to testify. Has anybody even heard from Vice President Pence? The man [Trump] tried to assassinate him and he still hasn’t come forward.”

 

Continue Reading

News

Trump Acquitted of Incitement of Insurrection – Senate Republicans Lead Not Guilty Vote Despite Massive Evidence

Published

2 days ago

on

February 13, 2021

By

Republicans in the U.S. Senate successfully denied the American people a guilty vote in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on incitement of insurrection. A two-thirds majority, or 67 Senators were needed to vote guilty. The final vote was 57-43. Seven Republicans joined 48 Democrats and two independents in pronouncing Trump “guilty.”

Democratic impeachment managers across the five days clearly made their case, with countless legal experts – both from the left and the right – agreeing the evidence proved Trump is guilty.

In the end, as it was clear from the beginning, most Republicans refused to break party lines to cross the one-term president who has vowed to fund primary races against anyone who opposed him.

There were a few surprises. Republican Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina, who is retiring at the end of his term, voted guilty.

Other Republican Senators voting guilty: Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

 

Developing…

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.