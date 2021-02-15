News
Watch: Brian Sims Announces Run for Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania – ‘We Need Adults in the Room’
In 2012 attorney and civil rights activist Brian Sims became Pennsylvania’s first openly-gay elected state lawmaker. He is now running to be the Keystone State’s Lt. Governor.
“I’M RUNNING,” Sims, a Democrat, says on Facebook “After 10 years in the State House, I’ve taken the lessons that my parents taught me and reinforced them in my work as a legislator: to take responsibility, commit to service, be courageous, and push for fairness.”
Sims first made national history by becoming the first NCAA football captain to come out as gay.
“We need adults in the room,” Sims says in the announcement for his 2022 run, “and I want to bring bold visionary leadership based on lived experience and shared values to the Commonwealth.”
Watch:
‘Stop the Steal’: Trump Defense Attorney Mocked After Appearing to ‘Pocket’ Coasters From Impeachment Trial (Video)
As the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump came to an end, with a 57-43 vote failing the two-thirds majority required to convict, the former president’s defense attorney appeared to “pocket” Senate coasters, which are not souvenirs.
“When it was over, there were no handshakes or any apparent interaction between the two panels of lawyers,” The Washington Post reported. “Van der Veen did return to the lectern, where he appeared to pocket Senate coasters.”
Trump's impeachment lawyer steals coasters from the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/JAbXjKBxBf
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) February 15, 2021
That would be Michael van der Veen, who “is best known for his law firm’s ubiquitous ads on local news radio station KYW-AM, which are reminiscent of East Coast electronics chain Crazy Eddie’s high-octane TV pitches from the 1980s,” an earlier Washington Post article revealed.
Van der Veen won few fans on the left after his outbursts and lies during the impeachment trial.
He was quickly mocked on social media.
‘Van der Veen did return to the lectern, where he appeared to pocket Senate coasters.’
On brand.
— Ian Bray (@IanABray) February 15, 2021
Did anyone else notice that Michael van der Veen took three Senate logo coasters from the table by the lectern when they were leaving the Senate chamber at the end of the proceedings? Do you think they’ll help him get more dog bite cases?@BWilliams
— Greg Smith (@ohdeafone) February 13, 2021
Did anyone else see Van der Veen swipe coasters from the senate floor? #ImpeachmentTrial #swipernoswiping!
— Denise (@DeeBeeRei) February 13, 2021
how fitting… an attorney for the #GrifterinChief is grifting from the Senate chamber. Of course, with Donald Trump’s history of not paying his bills, those coasters may be the only compensation Van der Veen gets.
— Bubba Jack (@BubbaJack16) February 14, 2021
Just another example of how very unfamiliar they were with all things federal. They wanted souvenirs just like tourists. Hopefully these coasters were just the pressed paper kind instead of ceramic. This guy will probably sell them on the internet.
— Catherine Bryant (@CathyFuquay) February 15, 2021
Seriously? Van der Veen stole Senate coasters!!! Holy ?!
— HorseplayGirl MBA (@HorseplayGirl) February 15, 2021
That’s a real classy move. ?
— Susan Medici ?? (@MediciSusan) February 15, 2021
He knows he’s a tourist. He knows he won’t ever be back.
He has no mature, experienced friends or mentors to remind him, “Act like you belong there.”
2 things: he has no friends; he doesn’t belong there.
— James Stone (@JamesSt68560053) February 15, 2021
Tacky AF. Right on brand for Trumpworld
— Sistermoon50 (@sistermoon50) February 15, 2021
Mike Pence Slammed by House Impeachment Manager for Pulling a Disappearing Act During Trump Trial
Speaking with CNN host Jake Tapper on Sunday morning after the failed attempt to convict Donald Trump of sedition on the Senate floor late Saturday, House impeachment manager Delegate Stacey Plaskett (D- Virgin Islands) slammed Mike Pence and Republicans for lacking the “spine” to do the right thing during the trial.
Asked why Democrats didn’t push harder for witnesses, she shot back, “We didn’t need more witnesses, we needed more senators with spines.”
“We did have eyewitnesses, remember, there were three police officers who gave their testimony by video during the hearing,” she continued. “To have individuals who were close to the senator — close to the president, former president, testify, would have required subpoenas. Recall that we’re still in court fighting over the [former White House counsel Don] McGahn testimony being admitted into the first impeachment trial. That’s a year later we still do not have his testimony that we wanted and we knew that these were hostile witnesses, they were not going to testify. Has anybody even heard from Vice President Pence? The man [Trump] tried to assassinate him and he still hasn’t come forward.”
Trump Acquitted of Incitement of Insurrection – Senate Republicans Lead Not Guilty Vote Despite Massive Evidence
Republicans in the U.S. Senate successfully denied the American people a guilty vote in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on incitement of insurrection. A two-thirds majority, or 67 Senators were needed to vote guilty. The final vote was 57-43. Seven Republicans joined 48 Democrats and two independents in pronouncing Trump “guilty.”
Democratic impeachment managers across the five days clearly made their case, with countless legal experts – both from the left and the right – agreeing the evidence proved Trump is guilty.
In the end, as it was clear from the beginning, most Republicans refused to break party lines to cross the one-term president who has vowed to fund primary races against anyone who opposed him.
There were a few surprises. Republican Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina, who is retiring at the end of his term, voted guilty.
Other Republican Senators voting guilty: Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.
Developing…
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
