NOT HOW THIS WORKS
Trump Political Appointee and Anti-LGBTQ Christian Right Activist Sues Biden After Refusing to Resign
Roger Severino, a former Trump appointee at the Dept. of Health and Human Services who targeted LGBTQ Americans in his religious crusade as head of the Office of Civil Rights is suing the Biden administration for firing him from his appointment by the former president to an obscure but powerful federal government agency known as ACUS.
He is refusing to resign, despite being a political appointee.
“President Biden’s attempt to remove me contrary to law exposes his lofty promises of healing and uniting all Americans as nothing more than cynical manipulation,” Severino defiantly told Newsweek.
“Because I am not one to be bullied, not even by the President himself, I will not resign my duly commissioned post and look forward to seeing how President Biden tries to justify his vindictive actions in court.”
Severino’s lawsuit claims that “President Biden has no constitutional authority under Article II to terminate Mr. Severino’s appointment to the Council.”
“The Council” is the Administrative Conference of the United States (ACUS), which holds sway over how U.S. government regulatory agencies operate.
Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern, who covers the courts and the law, writes on Twitter that “Severino’s substantive argument … seems to suggest that ACUS is part of no branch of government, but instead sits outside the executive branch on some heavenly plane.”
He calls the lawsuit “bonkers, BONKERS, just eye-melting galaxy-brain-level drivel.”
What’s especially pathetic, though, is that federal law doesn’t even protect Roger Severino from removal. He’s an at-will employee! He wants the federal judiciary to go beyond the text of the statute and find, in its penumbra, an implicit protection against removal. It is insane.
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) February 4, 2021
Severino spent his four years in the Trump administration working tirelessly to kill protections, many installed by the Obama administration, for LGBTQ patients, effectively promoting discrimination based on gender and sexual orientation. He also expanded opportunities for people of faith to claim anti-religion discrimination by creating the Conscience and Religious Freedom Division at HHS.
At HHS Severino called Obama-era protections for transgender patients “unnecessary.”
And in defending an anti-LGBTQ “religious freedom” regulation, Severino told reporters, “Patients want doctors who match their values.”
As NCRM has previously reported, Severino has been called a “radical” anti-LGBTQ religious right activist by the Human Rights Campaign. He once served as CEO and counsel for the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a religious right non-profit that opposes separation of church and state. He has also served as the Director of the DeVos family’s Center for Religion and Civil Society in the Institute for Family, Community, and Opportunity.
He is married to Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network, which spent millions to install President Donald Trump’s extremist judges, including reportedly tens of millions of dollars to help secure Trump’s three Supreme Court nominees.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
NOT HOW THIS WORKS
‘How Can You Have Unity if You’re Taking Away Everything We Like?’: Fox News Blasts Biden for Scrapping Trump Policies
Conservatives all over the country have been using President Joe Biden’s call for unity to attack him by criticizing the new president’s decision to implement policies different from his predecessor. Nowhere was that more prevalent than on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning, which devoted several segments to the claim that Biden shouldn’t change anything Trump did if he really wants unity.
“Our country’s got to come together,” the Fox News morning show’s cohost Ainsley Earhardt told viewers, “and Joe Biden said yesterday, ‘I want unity.’ He talked about that in his speech, but the first thing he does, the first order of business is to walk in, sit down at the table, and he has 17 executive orders really wiping away much of what President Trump did. So, his supporters are saying, ‘How can we have unity if you’re taking away everything that we like?'”
Crooked Media’s editor in chief sums up Republicans’ false argument:
Conservatives will pretend “unity” means Democrats have to let them keep ill-gotten gains, leave saboteurs in positions of power, but nobody has to pretend to believe them. pic.twitter.com/wE8ueBlR4r
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) January 21, 2021
Watch:
Ainsley Earhardt whines that “Joe Biden said yesterday, ‘I want unity’ … but the first thing he does” is “17 executive orders really wiping away much of what President Trump did.” pic.twitter.com/A3Z1pEuGU3
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 21, 2021
NOT HOW THIS WORKS
Fox News Orders On-Air Anchors to Not Call Joe Biden ‘President-Elect’ When They Call the Election: CNN
Fox News has ordered its on-air anchors and hosts to not call Joe Biden the “President-Elect” when the conservative cable network calls the race for the Democratic former vice president.
CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcey reports he and CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter have obtained internal Fox News memos that “say Fox should ‘stay away’ from using the description.”
“The memos emphasized that Fox should report moves by Trump’s legal teams to challenge the results. ‘We will report both sides until there is further guidance,’ one memo said.”
"The Murdochs are ultimately responsible," @BrianStelter notes. "Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch are responsible for what is on this network in the coming hours."@JakeTapper says if you're a Fox reporter who obeys the instruction, "You might as well hand in your press credential." pic.twitter.com/LlwvkorXLS
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 6, 2020
NOT HOW THIS WORKS
Where Is Betsy DeVos? Education Secretary Hiding in ‘Sprawling’ Michigan Mansion While Demanding Schools Reopen: Report
Where is Betsy DeVos? The Education Secretary is under fire for demanding schools reopen while not giving them the assistance they need to protect students, teachers, administrators, and staff, yet she is working remotely from her “sprawling” 22,000 square foot “waterfront estate with a round-the-clock security detail paid for by taxpayers,” NBC News reports. That security cost taxpayers $25 million over the past year.
DeVos “insists that it isn’t her job to help localities determine how to [re-open] safely.”
The Education Secretary’s’ public schedule “has been mostly empty for the past several weeks, including no events on her public schedule for this week,” NBC’s Heidi Przybyla reveals.
Yet DeVos “has been holding events not listed on her public calendar, including several sponsored by the conservative Federalist Society, according to Federalist Society postings. She has also participated in a few events related to private schools and advocacy for vouchers, including a roundtable July 23 at a private Christian school in Ohio and two events in the Carolinas with Vice President Mike Pence.”
Przybyla says DeVos is “not touring those public schools that she’s demanding reopen.”
.@HeidiNBC: “Even as DeVos is following Trump in demanding that schools reopen, Mika, she has a public schedule that has been empty for weeks … She’s not touring those public schools that she’s demanding reopen.” pic.twitter.com/KFZxkpidXa
— DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) August 11, 2020
The Education Secretary also “declined to appear at a House coronavirus subcommittee hearing on safely reopening K-12 schools ‘so she could explain why she is pressuring schools to fully reopen, despite the risks,’ James Clyburn of South Carolina, the No. 3 House Democrat, said Thursday.”
Here’s what some are saying:
Going AWOL during a national school crisis means another guaranteed grade of “F” for Secretary DeVos https://t.co/rqhaE4ZmqE
— Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) August 11, 2020
Betsy DeVos has spent $25 million in tax dollars on her own security, but wants to send children back to school without spending anything to keep them safe?
Yep. Sounds like a Trump appointee to me.
— Annie Gabston-Howell- (@AnnieGabstonH) August 11, 2020
Sec. DeVos declined to appear at a House coronavirus subcommittee hearing on safely reopening K-12 schools, Rep. Clyburn says.
“I offered to accommodate her schedule. But she refused to appear.” (6/6)
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 11, 2020
While educators and families are contemplating putting their lives at risk for their students’ education, DeVos is relaxing in a taxpayer-funded cocoon of protection in her mansion. https://t.co/QzQyORF1rD
— NEA (@NEAToday) August 11, 2020
Trending
- 'YOU’RE BRAINWASHED BY MK ULTRA'3 days ago
‘Aiding and Abetting’: Anti-LGBTQ Beverly Hills Salon Owner Indicted on 7 Counts for Role in Trump Capitol Coup
- News2 days ago
‘Pathetic’ Kevin McCarthy Torn to Shreds by Morning Joe Co-Hosts: ‘He’s Afraid of a Back-Bench Congresswoman’
- 'WE WILL REMEMBER THESE NAMES'2 days ago
‘So Much for Unity’: GOP Senators Voting Against Pete Buttigieg Now Getting Twitter-Slammed as ‘Idiots’ and ‘Bigots’
- News3 days ago
Ted Cruz and Steve Mnuchin Probed by Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery: Report
- A COUP BY ANY OTHER NAME2 days ago
Trump Discussed Declaring National Security Emergency Powers He Didn’t Have to Overturn the Election: Report
- AND BAD TIPPERS1 day ago
‘Scum of the Earth’: DC Waitress Blasts ‘Exhausting, Stingy and Cruel’ Trump Officials She Had to Serve
- GOP IN DISARRAY3 days ago
McConnell Slams Marjorie Taylor Green’s ‘Loony Lies and Conspiracy Theories’ as a ‘Cancer’ – and She Shoots Back
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE1 day ago
‘We Will Never Back Down’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Serves Up Defiant Religious Rant Vowing to Only Serve God