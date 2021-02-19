QAnon Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Mocked for Appearing to Not Know About Amendments to the Constitution

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who has supported the anti-Semitic and dangerous QAnon cult and has ties to extremist groups like the Three Percenters, is being called out after appearing to not know about amendments to the Constitution. Some say Boebert helped incite the January 6 insurrection.

On Thursday the Colorado Republican pro-gun activist appeared in a virtual hearing of the House Natural Resources Committee, and had redecorated her office with a slew of guns as her backdrop.

As the Robinhood hearing starts, the real action — apparently — is at the Natural Resources organizing meeting, where Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) is roasting Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for the gun shrine she’s constructed as a Zoom background. pic.twitter.com/I5GdIVsM1B — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 18, 2021

The American Independent’s Oliver Willis noted it was a cry for attention:

in case you wondered, boebert’s gun shelf display was for show. this is the same bookshelf. pic.twitter.com/ENmXfCwpWb — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 19, 2021

She also went on a rant, as Willis reported, demanding “my own security detail” if the Committee enacted a rule banning firearms from hearings.

On Friday, apparently in response to the proposed ban on guns in Congress, Rep. Boebert declared that the Constitution is not amendable, which is false, as many pointed out.

Protecting and defending the Constitution doesn’t mean trying to rewrite the parts you don’t like. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 19, 2021

It turns out, you can rewrite parts of the Constitution, through constitutional amendments.

your whole stunt yesterday was about an *amendment* to the constitution https://t.co/KMbBtKLOsL — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 19, 2021

How does @laurenboebert think the 2A ended up in our Constitution? I mean… pic.twitter.com/Px5Q7XFUzU — I Just Can’t Even … (@Gotherrific) February 19, 2021

How about the part in the Constitution where African Americans had 3/5ths personhood. That part was rewritten– do you disagree with that? https://t.co/gTTGA6gvrk — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 19, 2021

Google amendments. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 19, 2021

You are extremely dumb. I don’t say that lightly. I don’t think there is a dumber human being than you. Maybe there is, but if so I do think you could beat them in the dumbest human competition. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 19, 2021

So you’re stepping down then? I mean all the votes that put you in that seat are null given the fact that women weren’t allowed to vote, much less RUN FOR OFFICE before we changed the parts we did not like. Please resign before you embarrass yourself, your fam, state and country — #unityrequiresjustice (@gdtrble) February 19, 2021

probably worth noting that there’s a whole clause of the Constitution that says people have to be treated equally under the law and conservatives have been trying to rewrite that shit for 150 years https://t.co/mF3CiU26qc — Law Boy, Esq. (@The_Law_Boy) February 19, 2021

Congresswoman, Amendments I, II, III, IV, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, XIII, XIV, XV, XVI, XVII, XVIII*, XIX, XX, XXI*, XXII, XXIII, XXIV, XXV, XXVI, and XXVII would like a word. I-X: super-important

XIII-XIV-XV: super duper

XIX: def read that one!!https://t.co/mIpWVKT6jT — Sam Wang (@SamWangPhD) February 19, 2021

Like telling your base that the VP has the Constitutional authority to override an election(that he doesn’t have), and then trying to have him lynched when he disagrees? — Cyndi Borowski💙🇺🇲 (@BorowskiCyndi) February 19, 2021

So you’re against amending the Constitution? You’re absolutely clear on that? Heard it here first, @laurenboebert is against the second amendment. — Landes Land (@landes_land) February 19, 2021

It literally has 27 amendments. https://t.co/wBguknyLWP — Geraldine (@everywhereist) February 19, 2021