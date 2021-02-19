QAnon Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Mocked for Appearing to Not Know About Amendments to the Constitution

Connect with us

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who has supported the anti-Semitic and dangerous QAnon cult and has ties to extremist groups like the Three Percenters, is being called out after appearing to not know about amendments to the Constitution. Some say Boebert helped incite the January 6 insurrection.

On Thursday the Colorado Republican pro-gun activist appeared in a virtual hearing of the House Natural Resources Committee, and had redecorated her office with a slew of guns as her backdrop.

The American Independent’s Oliver Willis noted it was a cry for attention:

She also went on a rant, as Willis reported, demanding “my own security detail” if the Committee enacted a rule banning firearms from hearings.

On Friday, apparently in response to the proposed ban on guns in Congress, Rep. Boebert declared that the Constitution is not amendable, which is false, as many pointed out.

It turns out, you can rewrite parts of the Constitution, through constitutional amendments.

 

 

