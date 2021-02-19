RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
QAnon Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Mocked for Appearing to Not Know About Amendments to the Constitution
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who has supported the anti-Semitic and dangerous QAnon cult and has ties to extremist groups like the Three Percenters, is being called out after appearing to not know about amendments to the Constitution. Some say Boebert helped incite the January 6 insurrection.
On Thursday the Colorado Republican pro-gun activist appeared in a virtual hearing of the House Natural Resources Committee, and had redecorated her office with a slew of guns as her backdrop.
As the Robinhood hearing starts, the real action — apparently — is at the Natural Resources organizing meeting, where Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) is roasting Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for the gun shrine she’s constructed as a Zoom background. pic.twitter.com/I5GdIVsM1B
— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 18, 2021
The American Independent’s Oliver Willis noted it was a cry for attention:
in case you wondered, boebert’s gun shelf display was for show. this is the same bookshelf. pic.twitter.com/ENmXfCwpWb
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 19, 2021
She also went on a rant, as Willis reported, demanding “my own security detail” if the Committee enacted a rule banning firearms from hearings.
On Friday, apparently in response to the proposed ban on guns in Congress, Rep. Boebert declared that the Constitution is not amendable, which is false, as many pointed out.
Protecting and defending the Constitution doesn’t mean trying to rewrite the parts you don’t like.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 19, 2021
It turns out, you can rewrite parts of the Constitution, through constitutional amendments.
your whole stunt yesterday was about an *amendment* to the constitution https://t.co/KMbBtKLOsL
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 19, 2021
How does @laurenboebert think the 2A ended up in our Constitution? I mean… pic.twitter.com/Px5Q7XFUzU
— I Just Can’t Even … (@Gotherrific) February 19, 2021
How about the part in the Constitution where African Americans had 3/5ths personhood. That part was rewritten– do you disagree with that? https://t.co/gTTGA6gvrk
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 19, 2021
Google amendments.
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 19, 2021
You are extremely dumb. I don’t say that lightly. I don’t think there is a dumber human being than you. Maybe there is, but if so I do think you could beat them in the dumbest human competition.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 19, 2021
So you’re stepping down then? I mean all the votes that put you in that seat are null given the fact that women weren’t allowed to vote, much less RUN FOR OFFICE before we changed the parts we did not like.
Please resign before you embarrass yourself, your fam, state and country
— #unityrequiresjustice (@gdtrble) February 19, 2021
who’s gonna tell her? https://t.co/5In2kg8lsc
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 19, 2021
probably worth noting that there’s a whole clause of the Constitution that says people have to be treated equally under the law and conservatives have been trying to rewrite that shit for 150 years https://t.co/mF3CiU26qc
— Law Boy, Esq. (@The_Law_Boy) February 19, 2021
Congresswoman, Amendments I, II, III, IV, V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, XI, XII, XIII, XIV, XV, XVI, XVII, XVIII*, XIX, XX, XXI*, XXII, XXIII, XXIV, XXV, XXVI, and XXVII would like a word.
I-X: super-important
XIII-XIV-XV: super duper
XIX: def read that one!!https://t.co/mIpWVKT6jT
— Sam Wang (@SamWangPhD) February 19, 2021
Like telling your base that the VP has the Constitutional authority to override an election(that he doesn’t have), and then trying to have him lynched when he disagrees?
— Cyndi Borowski💙🇺🇲 (@BorowskiCyndi) February 19, 2021
So you’re against amending the Constitution? You’re absolutely clear on that?
Heard it here first, @laurenboebert is against the second amendment.
— Landes Land (@landes_land) February 19, 2021
It literally has 27 amendments. https://t.co/wBguknyLWP
— Geraldine (@everywhereist) February 19, 2021
If the original constitution had never been rewritten – “amended,” if you will – you wouldn’t be a voter, let alone a congresswoman. It would also still be legal to enslave people. These rewrites (we’ll call them “amendments”) are usually pretty good stuff.
— Libby (@libbyjones715) February 19, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
DeSantis Orders Flags Lowered to Honor ‘Legend’ Rush Limbaugh – Who Reveled in Deaths of Gay Men Who Died From AIDS
Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday announced he will order flags across the state to be lowered to honor recently deceased right wing radio host and hate purveyor Rush Limbaugh.
“I know they’re still figuring out the [funeral] arrangements but what we do when there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of internment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half-staff,” DeSantis, a devout Trump supporter, told residents in Palm Beach County, as local NBC affiliate WFLA reports.
“There’s not much that needs to be said, the guy was an absolute legend,” DeSantis continued. “He was a friend of mine and just a great person.”
“There’s not much that needs to be said, the guy was an absolute legend.”@GovRonDeSantis announced this morning he will lower flags in the state in honor of Rush Limbaugh, the conservative radio host who died earlier this week.https://t.co/RCQKnFMomd pic.twitter.com/LQtewzlFqr
— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) February 19, 2021
Limbaugh spent decades pushing his unique brand of hate and grievance, frequently attacking LGBTQ people, Black, Hispanic, and other people of color, equality, women, feminism, science, democracy, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, many Democrats, people suffering illness, and other, often vulnerable targets.
Among the most frequent responses to Limbaugh’s passing on Wednesday were reminders of how the far right wing radio “shock jock” during the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis would joyfully read aloud the names of the disease’s victims, often to music.
“Iowa’s Cedar Gazette reported in 1990 that Limbaugh’s ‘AIDS Update,’ a recurring segment in which he made jokes about a disease that had killed more than 100,000 people in the United States the previous decade,” Snopes reported after Limbaugh’s death, “started by playing songs such as ‘Back in the Saddle Again,’ ‘Kiss Him Goodbye,’ ‘I Know I’ll Never Love This Way Again,’ and ‘Looking for Love in All the Wrong Places.'”
Media Matters put together this clip of some of Limbaugh’s vile lies and attacks (caution: trigger warning):
Rush Limbaugh in his own words. pic.twitter.com/XgKBMHR5nj
— Media Matters (@mmfa) February 17, 2021
The announcement DeSantis will order flags flown at half-staff was met with anger and shock from some parts of the state.
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried criticized DeSantis’ decision, saying in a tweet:
“DeSantis is lowering Florida’s flags to half-staff for Rush Limbaugh. But he had no words for Congressman John Lewis. Priorities.”https://t.co/RCQKnFMomd
— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) February 19, 2021
Ron DeSantis has the flags at half mast for Rush Limbaugh. I wish he would treat the 30,000 Floridians who died from Covid on his watch with as much respect.
— Remove Ron (@RemoveRon) February 19, 2021
Rush Limbaugh weaponized his platform to spread racism, xenophobia and homophobia across the nation. His constant hateful rhetoric caused untold damage to our political landscape. DeSantis’ decision to honor him is an embarrassment to Florida.https://t.co/MkzU46Krzj
— Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) February 19, 2021
Ron DeSantis has ordered Florida flags to be lowered at half staff for his hero and mentor Rush Limbaugh. Florida is better than this. Help us end the political career of Ron DeSantis and join our movement at @removeron
— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) February 19, 2021
Ron Desantis ordered flags at half mast for Rush Limbaugh but shows zero empathy for the nearly 30,000 Floridians who have died under his watch throughout this pandemic.
— Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) February 19, 2021
.@GovRonDeSantis, it was appropriate to honor Justice Ginsburg. She met a very high standard. Rush Limbaugh does not.
Limbaugh’s racist statements are numerous. Google them.
How dare you lower Florida flags for a racist? https://t.co/rxIsFK95MI
— Gwen Graham (@GwenGraham) February 19, 2021
Desantis ordering Florida flags flown at half mast for Rush Limbaugh (Palm Beach resident). Somehow this seems like an abuse of power. He didn’t do that for any of the 29,474 people who died in Florida from covid.
— Rich Engstrom (@rdengstrom) February 19, 2021
DESANTIS: “we must have flags at half-staff for Rush Limbaugh.”
also DESANTIS: “WE MUST RUN OVER BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTESTORS WITH CARS AND MAKE IT LAW.”
link —-> https://t.co/tLROwc8RL3 https://t.co/DxoGFOeMTZ pic.twitter.com/BK5JvTtOp2
— Colin Kaepernick 7?? Was Exiled Exercising Rights (@RickStrom) February 19, 2021
Florida. Today DeSantis said he’s lowering the flags to honor Rush Limbaugh. Every Jewish, Black and Hispanic voter should be appalled, and vote him out in 2022. https://t.co/8CoCKSYYgI
— Madeline Phillips (@MadelinePhilli1) February 19, 2021
By ordering flags to be flown at half-staff for Rush Limbaugh, these are the words ron DeSantis is elevating.
Its disgusting. It’s embarrassing to our state. Florida is better than this.https://t.co/KNEpueBR1b
— Ted Deutch (@TedDeutch) February 19, 2021
Hat tip: Michael Rajner
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
‘Wingnut’ Madison Cawthorn Accused of ‘Anti-Catholic Bigotry’ After Criticizing Vatican Vaccination Policy
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, Republican of North Carolina, is being criticized for anti-Catholic bias – and mocked for ignorance – after attacking the Vatican over its new rule that mandates all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they have a medical excuse.
“This doesn’t sound legal…,” Cawthorn, an avid tweeter, declared from his official congressional Twitter account in response to the news. “One shouldn’t be forced against their will to be vaccinated. The vaccination is there for those who want it, and are in need of it due to medical vulnerabilities.”
Cawthorn, who helped incite the January 6 insurrection, does not have any medical degree, including no degree in immunology. Nor does he have a law degree, or a degree in public health or public policy, or a degree in religious studies or religious administration.
He does, however, run a very active Twitter account. An NCRM investigation of his recent tweets shows the vast majority are attacks on Democrats and the media, with a few being announcements of legislation he is co-sponsoring. A small minority of his tweets are related to North Carolina or his constituents.
Cawthorn in recent days has attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci, CNN’s Chris Cuomo, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, President Joe Biden, Democrats in general, and green energy. And that’s just his from his official congressional Twitter account, not his campaign account.
Meanwhile, as most know, the Vatican is an independent city-state, not governed by the laws on the United States or any other country.
Many took issue with his assessment, including this Catholic priest:
Pssst…
The Vatican isn't in California.
– or the United States.
– or part of Country
It's a sovereign nation.
…
I'm pretty sure that you don't want OUR civil laws applying in California.
But, your call. ?
— Fr. Robert R. Ballecer, SJ (@padresj) February 19, 2021
And others:
Sir, you are aware the Vatican is a sovereign city state, governed by an absolute monarch? It's not governed by American law, let alone wingnut cosplay law.
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 19, 2021
Please do go on about Vatican employment law.
— Seth Masket (@smotus) February 19, 2021
Hey, man. I see where you got confused – but just so you know, these are two different places. pic.twitter.com/zSUXSg6wld
— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 19, 2021
God, you’re such a fucking idiot. Nazi scum…
— Josh Summitt (@Josh_Summitt) February 19, 2021
(I know it’s hard to see the anti-Catholic bigotry against a backdrop of *gestures broadly* ALL THE OTHER BIGOTRY, but that’s also part and parcel of the WASP-y perspective)
— Jason is doing work in the background (@jason0x21) February 19, 2021
Seriously, though, at any given moment we’re just a news story away from the American far right going full-blown anti-Catholic, and stuff like Cawthorn ignorantly railing against the internal health policy at the Vatican is a toe in the water.
— L. Rhodes (@upstreamism) February 19, 2021
When did you become an expert on Vatican law? https://t.co/pOwmR3xTs3
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) February 19, 2021
1. The Vatican is an independent sovereign nation. US laws have no applicability.
2. It is legal in the US. Supreme Court case Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 1905.
Don’t you have a staff who can, like, teach you “things” before you Tweet? Just a thought.
— Robin Harris (@RAH_NYC) February 19, 2021
Wait ‘til you find out about their marriage laws. Hoo boy.
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) February 19, 2021
Anti-Catholic too? That Madison Cawthorn is old school KKK.
— Steely Done (@Ritalinhead) February 19, 2021
I issued n encyclical
— IncitementToResurrectionHat (@Popehat) February 19, 2021
Anti-catholic bigotry…. My West of Scotland sectarian upbringing now makes me wonder if Cawthorn is an Orange Order masonic brother.
What’s his stance on Rangers vs. Celtic? Londonderry vs. Derry?
Was the cry “no surrender”?
— Gregor Smith @ ? (@flc) February 19, 2021
Mr. Cawthorn it’s really disappointing to see you take this anti-Christian stance. Who are you as the American government to tell a private religion what they can do?
— Martin Cizmar (@martincizmar) February 19, 2021
I don’t know whether to go with “that’s not our country, hon” or “oops, freedom of religion.”
— Kate ???? (@Equivo_Kate) February 19, 2021
Totally agree, let’s bring it up with The Pope’s manager.
— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) February 19, 2021
I’m sure that Cawthorn is a believer in the doctrine of “employment at will”, so he shouldn’t have any problem with an employer deciding to fire potentially plague spreading employees.
And by the way, why is he against religious freedom for the Catholic Church?
— ?Greg A? (@RhymesWithRight) February 19, 2021
A)Vatican isn’t in your district.
B) It is governed by religious rule. Which is what you and conservatives want. pic.twitter.com/03VEmaVCg5
— Rob Jackson (@muh_thoughts) February 19, 2021
So let me get this straight: Religious entities have the absolute right to prohibit employment based on sexuality, gender identity, marriage-status, and pro-choice views. But they absolutely have no right to require that staff partake in the life-saving end to a global pandemic.
— Bill (@billdahab) February 19, 2021
An honest and completely sincere question: you do understand the concept of national sovereignty, right? And that, you know, U.S. law doesn’t govern the Vatican?
(And also that yes, U.S. law allows employers to require their employees to be vaccinated.)
— Sam Brunson (@smbrnsn) February 19, 2021
Screencaps from my feed right now…
While @RepCawthorn was tweeting about the Vatican, look what @AOC was doing… pic.twitter.com/txPOWKRdy5
— Rob Jackson (@muh_thoughts) February 19, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
House Strips Marjorie Taylor Greene of Committee Assignments Over Extremist Statements and Behaviors
A majority of the members of the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday night voted to strip Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments.
230-199: House votes to remove 1st term Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from her assignments on the House Budget and Education and Labor Committees.
11 Republicans joined all Democrats in voting Yes. pic.twitter.com/PqwUx80OLG
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 4, 2021
The Georgia Republican, dubbed the “QAnon Congresswoman,” delivered a speech hours earlier in which she attempted to frame herself as a victim of “cancel culture,” while appearing to reject some – not all – of the many racist, anti-Semitic, and dangerous lies she has told in recent years, while continuing to lie about QAnon.
Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed on the House floor today that she “never once said during my entire campaign, ‘QAnon.’” Candidate Greene posted a long October 2, 2020, video in which she criticized the House resolution condemning QAnon (https://t.co/nxlMTNXVOo). pic.twitter.com/OiplMGLsfs
— Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) February 4, 2021
Among her offenses, Greene has supported assassinating or executing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, along with FBI agents.
She has denied the 9/11 terror attacks happened, including saying there was no evidence a plane was flown into the Pentagon.
She has verbally harassed and bullied a teenaged gun control activist, David Hogg, including standing just feet behind him and saying, “I carry a gun, for protection,” which he later said he took as a threat.
Just this week Greene declared the LGBTQ Pride flag and Black Lives Matter flag are symbols of hate that should not be flown above U.S. embassies.
She has propagated anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, including QAnon and her Jewish space laser lies.
And more.
One of only 11 Republicans to vote in favor of stripping Greene of her committees, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, released a statement saying Republicans should have taken care of this internally.
Statement from @RepKinzinger spox @Maura_Gillespie on his YES vote to remove MTG from her committees: pic.twitter.com/XkQ9CYVZGs
— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) February 4, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
