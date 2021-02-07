News
Peter Navarro: Joe Biden’s Executive Orders Are a ‘Deep State Coup’ by Bill Barr
Peter Navarro, a former White House economic adviser under President Donald Trump, on Sunday suggested that former Attorney General Bill Barr took part in a “deep state coup” to help President Joe Biden.
During a segment with Navarro on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo implied that there is something nefarious about the speed in which Biden signed executive orders after taking office.
“How were 17 of these executive orders ready to go and waiting for President Biden to sign minutes after inauguration?” Bartiromo wondered.
For his part, Navarro blamed Trump’s former attorney general for Biden’s initial executive orders.
“Here’s the news behind the news,” Navarro said. “Bill Barr, President Trump’s attorney general, actually turns out to be also Joe Biden’s first attorney general.”
According to Navarro, Barr’s Justice Department put up “hurdles” to slow walk 30 executive orders that the Trump administration wanted to put into place before leaving office.
“Bill Barr’s office of legal counsel was fast-tracking all of these Biden EOs and basically it was a deep state coup,” he opined.
Navarro singled out one of Biden’s executive orders involving China, which he called “an abomination.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
News
Gun Seller Turned Congressman Becomes First of Two Republicans Fined for ‘Skipping Past’ Metal Detectors: Report
In New York City alone about 100,000 students walk through metal detectors every day before being allowed to enter their classrooms, but for two Republican members of Congress that simple act was too much to ask.
Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas, a former state judge, and Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, a gun shop owner, refused to use the magnetometers before entering the Capitol building on Friday, almost one month to the day of a violent insurrection that led to the deaths of more than five people.
The House this week passed a rule requiring all members of Congress walk through the metal detectors before entering the House chamber or face graduating fines, starting at $5000 for the first offense.
CNN’s Kristin Wilson reports the Congressmen have been fined $5000 each. The fines are automatically deducted from their paychecks.
Some Republicans have been suspected of bringing a gun onto the House floor, including Republican Congressman Andy Harris of Maryland, CBS News reported. GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn claimed he was armed with a gun the day of the insurrection.
Reps Louie Gohmert of Texas and Andrew Clyde of Georgia have both received notices of $5000 fine for skipping past the magnetometers outside the House chamber, Senior democratic aide confirms.
— Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) February 5, 2021
News
Biden to Sign Presidential Memo Protecting Rights of LGBTQ People Around the World
President Joe Biden on Thursday will sign a presidential memo to protect the rights of LGBTQ people around the world.
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan made the unplanned announcement in response to a question from a Washington Blade reporter during the daily press briefing.
“I didn’t want to steal the President’s thunder but since you asked it directly, he will be announcing a presidential memorandum on protecting the rights of LGBTQ individuals worldwide today,” Sullivan shared with reporters. “That will be part of his remarks at the State Department.”
“It reflects his deep commitment to these issues, both here in the United States and everywhere around the world, and the United States will speak out and act on behalf of these rights as we go.”
President Biden will be announcing a presidential memorandum Thursday on protecting the rights of LGBT people worldwide, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/fRcIwqmpcG
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 4, 2021
(Rush transcript.)
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
Pres. Biden Makes Unannounced US Capitol Visit to Pay Respects to Fallen Officer Brian Sicknick, Murdered in Jan. 6 Coup
President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda Tuesday night at 10 PM, to pay his respects to U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, murdered in the line of duty during Donald Trump’s January 6 attempted coup.
Biden’s schedule did not mention he would be traveling to the Capitol, and he did not allow the White House press pool to enter the Rotunda. The pool was also not told where the President, who is traveling with the First Lady, was going.
President Biden just arrived on Capitol Hill, where Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died after sustaining injuries during the Jan. 6 riot, is lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, a rare distinction. pic.twitter.com/QWa4rwEA51
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 3, 2021
Officer Sicknick is lying in honor beginning Tuesday night, before being interred at Arlington National Cemetery. Tonight was reserved for Sicknick’s family, along with members of the Capitol Police and National Guard, in which he served.
President Biden & First Lady @DrBiden pays respects to U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Lying in Honor in U.S. Capitol Rotunda. pic.twitter.com/VxgYrSB69U
— CSPAN (@cspan) February 3, 2021
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 3, 2021
President Biden spent decades working in the U.S. Capitol, as MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell noted, and he would have known Officer Sicknick personally.
House Democratic and Republican leaders are also in attendance:
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 3, 2021
President Biden and the first lady have arrived at the U.S. Capitol to pay respects to fallen officer Brian Sicknick. https://t.co/JuDHlmtTWY
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 3, 2021
MSNBC and CNN aired the ceremony in full. Fox News did not air any part of it, as far as NCRM could discern. CNN’s senior media reporter confirms:
As CNN and MSNBC carry live footage from the US Capitol as the fallen officer arrives to lie in honor, Fox sticks to @seanhannity’s normal show and offers no coverage.
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 3, 2021
