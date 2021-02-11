CAPITOL COUP
Paramilitary ‘Oath Keepers’ Leader Says She Waited for Trump to ‘Activate’ Them Before Capitol Attack: DOJ
The leader of the paramilitary “Oath Keepers” group now indicted on conspiracy and other charges says she had waited for President Donald Trump to “activate” them and stood by for his direction before coming to storm the Capitol on January 6.
CNN reports the Dept. of Justice “is now making clear” that Oath Keepers leader Jessica Watkins, “who planned and led others in the Capitol siege to attempt to stop the Biden presidency — believed she was responding to the call from then-President Donald Trump himself.”
In a filing Thursday federal prosecutors write, “As the inauguration grew nearer, Watkins indicated that she was awaiting direction from President Trump.”
CNN calls it “the most direct language yet from federal prosecutors linking Trump’s requests for support in Washington, DC, to the most militant aspects of the insurrection.”
Prosecutors add that Watkins’ “concern about taking action without [President Trump’s] backing was evident in a November 9, 2020, text in which she stated, ‘I am concerned this is an elaborate trap. Unless the POTUS himself activates us, it’s not legit. The POTUS has the right to activate units too. If Trump asks me to come, I will. Otherwise, I can’t trust it.’ Watkins had perceived her desired signal by the end of December.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- BYE2 days ago
Biden Takes First Steps to Replace USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy
- INSURRECTION2 days ago
Viral Video Shows Marjorie Taylor Greene on January 5 Saying ‘Get Ready to Fight for America Tomorrow’
- BYE3 days ago
Mass GOP Exodus: Alabama US Senator Becomes Fourth to Announce Retirement
- INSURRECTION3 days ago
CNN Fact Checker Blasts Trump Impeachment Defense Team for ‘Egregious Cherry-Picking’
- 'GIVE ME A BREAK'3 days ago
DOJ Drops Lawsuit Against Melania Trump Pal Who Recorded Her Profanity-Laden Tirade About Kids in Cages and Christmas
- IMPEACHMENT TRIAL2 days ago
Democrats to Reveal Evidence Against Trump That ‘Nobody Has Seen Before’ During His Trial
- 'BRUTAL'2 days ago
‘I Cried Watching That’: Internet Erupts in Horror After Democrats Show ‘Haunting’ Insurrection Day Video
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Before the Insurrection Alex Jones Told MAGAites Biden Is a ‘Slave of Satan’ Who ‘Will Be Removed One Way or Another’