'HASN'T HAD A WORD TO SAY'
‘Mute’ Pence Showed ‘Cowardice’ by Staying Silent Throughout Impeachment: Former Ted Cruz Spokeswoman
A former aide for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) raked former Vice President Mike Pence over the coals for staying silent throughout former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.
Writing in The Bulwark, one-time Cruz spokeswoman Amanda Carpenter said it was striking to see Pence remain “mute” during the trial, despite the fact that Trump’s supporters targeted him for execution during the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.
“Makeshift gallows were erected on the West side of the complex. Members of the mob shouted ‘Hang Mike Pence!’ as they stormed the halls of Congress, hunting for the vice president, as well as any other officials they could get their hands on,” Carpenter writes. “And to this day, the former vice president hasn’t had a word to say about his experience.”
Carpenter then speculated on the reasons for Pence’s grand disappearing act.
“Pence’s silence could easily be chalked up to all manner of causes: submissiveness, cowardice, fear, or naked political calculation,” she wrote. “Or maybe it’s something worse. Ask yourself: Why would Mike Pence bother lifting his voice in defense of his own life if no one else in his party cares to do so?”
She then showed how many Republicans in the House of Representatives voted against impeaching Trump even though he put their own lives in jeopardy when he sent a mob to attack their place of work.
“An attack on their lives isn’t enough for them to break with Trump,” she argued. “Say what you will about Mike Pence: He knows his tribe.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- CRIME2 days ago
Trump Fears He’ll Be Hit With Criminal Charges for Inciting Insurrection: Report
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT22 hours ago
Ex-Prosecutor Delivers Bad News to Trump About His Reported ‘Pocket Self-Pardon’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Lead ‘Stop the Steal’ Organizer Promises to Restart Rallies, Punish Enemies, Build New Society for Trump Supporters
- News3 days ago
Expletive-Filled Shouting Match: McCarthy Blasted Trump During the Insurrection as Rioters Broke Into the Capitol
- LIES LIES LIES3 days ago
Trump’s Impeachment Lawyer ‘Deliberately Lied’ by Claiming Democrats Didn’t Give Them Security Videos: Reports
- 'NO COLLUSION'3 days ago
Lindsey Graham Again Consults With Trump’s Attorneys – in the Middle of the Trial: ‘They Actually Pulled Him Off Floor’
- NOPE NOPE NOPE2 days ago
Trump Impeachment Attorneys Furious Over Vote to Call Witnesses – Also, Trump Team Has List of 301 Witnesses to Call
- News1 day ago
Mike Pence Slammed by House Impeachment Manager for Pulling a Disappearing Act During Trump Trial