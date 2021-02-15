GOING SOMEWHERE?
McConnell Moves to Ensure He Is Not Replaced by a Democrat if He Leaves Office Early
In almost every state across the country the governor picks a replacement to serve out the remainder of a Senator’s term should they leave office early, for example, via resignation or death. The governor, an elected official, almost always chooses someone from his own party to serve, then the voters choose at the next election.
But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose Kentucky governor is Democrat Andy Beshear, is moving to ensure that law is changed.
Kentucky Republican State Senate President Robert Stivers “has McConnell’s backing” to change the law, the Louisville Courier Journal reports.
“Stivers’ proposal, introduced Wednesday as Senate Bill 228, would require the governor to pick someone who shares the same political party as the departing senator.”
McConnell spokesperson Robert Steurer says “Leader McConnell has discussed the legislation with President Stivers and is fully supportive of the measure.”
Not only would the governor be required to choose someone from the outgoing Senator’s party, they would be required by law to pick one name from a list of three handed to them by that Senator’s party.
In other words, the replacement for a Senator who dies in office or resigns before their term ends would not really be chosen by an elected official, but by the party bosses, further enshrining political parties into law.
McConnell is 78. Some Democrats are wondering why this new legislation is being proposed now.
