LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
Larry Kudlow Trashes Kamala Harris in Expletive-Filled Hot Mic Outburst on Fox News
Larry Kudlow is returning to cable news after a nearly three-year stint in the Trump White House as the president’s economic advisor, and he kicked off his first day at his new job with an expletive-filled attack on Vice President Kamala Harris.
Harris has been under fire for her recent – and entirely taken out of context – comments about vaccine distribution, taken from an interview with Axios that aired on HBO over the weekend.
First, what she actually said.
“There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations. We were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out,” Harris said, speaking about when the Biden administration took office. “And so in many ways, we’re starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year.”
Tuesday afternoon Fox News played a short excerpt of Vice President Harris’ coronavirus vaccine distribution comments, setting off Kudlow.
Fox News dishonestly decided to play just this part of her remarks: “in many ways, we’re starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year.”
In the background, on a hot mic, Kudlow repeatedly screamed “bullshit! bullshit! bullshit! bullshit!” as Mediaite noted.
But the Vice President is correct.
There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations when the Biden administration took office less than four weeks ago. Vaccines were shipped to states, and then they and local leaders were forced to try to figure it out. Distribution, transport (which requires sub-zero temperatures), how to administer the vaccine, who should get it first, how to schedule, whether or not to have mass vaccination sites, how to pay for it all, everything. Zero help, including basics like exactly when to expect how many doses, from the federal government.
Kudlow was reacting to Fox News’ out-of-context quote, but he’s absolutely wrong on the facts.
Listen:
Hot mic: Larry Kudlow calls @VP‘s claims in @axios interview “bullshit” right before the commercial on Fox pic.twitter.com/Wbewo52lzy
— Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) February 16, 2021
Sarah Sanders’ Lies Were Even Worse Than Originally Reported — Here’s How She Got Away With Them
In her tenure as White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders became legendary for her ability to lie at the podium.
But according to conservative commentator Andrew Egger, writing for The Bulwark, Sanders’ real “success” for the Trump administration did not come from how frequently she lied — it came from the fact that most of her lies were boring.
This story first ran in June, 2019.
“Her morose, plodding style and Bartlebyesque refusals to grant reporters a single inch of ground poured cold water on news cycle after news cycle that might otherwise have ignited,” wrote Egger. “The downside, of course, was that she lied a lot. But even here she distinguished herself from [predecessor Sean] Spicer, whose sweaty, frantic tall tales—that was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period!—always invited heaps of instant ridicule. Deadpanning her way through boring, misleading briefing after boring, misleading briefing, Sarah Sanders managed to take most of the fun out of calling her out—as much of a victory as Trump could typically hope for, under the circumstances.”
There were certainly some falsehoods so egregious that they did catch the media’s attention. The time that she lied that “countless” FBI agents told her they had lost confidence in former Director James Comey, for example, which she herself admitted to former special counsel Robert Mueller was a lie. And her claim that CNN reporter Jim Acosta had attacked a White House intern, which was the pretext for revoking his press credentials and which she tried to back up with doctored video footage.
But these lies were the exception rather than the rule, said Egger. Most of her ignoble talent lay in her ability to simply deny things, over and over, relentlessly, until reporters just gave up. This has been the norm on everything from reporters asking her questions about the Mueller investigation, to the times the president has glorified the idea of violence against journalists.
“It wasn’t any single heroic act of staggering duplicity that earned Sarah Sanders her paycheck at the White House,” concluded Egger. “It was the mealy spaces between the highlights: the constant barrage of bald denials of plain fact, all delivered in a bored monotone that made them seem not outrageous, or even particularly notable, but simply tiresome. How will they manage to replace that?”
‘For What?’: Defiant Lindsey Graham Insists He Has Nothing to Apologize for After Months of Election Lies
“I’m not going to apologize for anything”
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham insists he and the GOP have nothing to apologize for, and is lambasting Democrats who think they do. The South Carolina Republican who was now-former President Donald Trump’s top supporter, defender, and confidant in the Senate was asked if he thinks he should apologize now that the nation has a new president.
“For what?” the defiant Graham, who has held public office for nearly three decades, repeatedly asked CBS News’ Marge Brennan.
“Is there an apology for the broader misconception, the lies you talked about?” Brennan politely pressed, not spelling out that Graham for months spread lies about the 2020 election.
“I mean, do you all need to issue an apology for trying to destroy President Trump’s presidency from day one?” Graham, scoffing at the mere suggestion he had done anything wrong, replied.
“I don’t think so,” he added, suggesting again he had nothing to apologize for.
Graham said the “bottom line” is he “called the Secretary of State to find out how you could verify signatures,” something he, as a Senator from South Carolina, had no business doing.
“I’m not going to apologize for anything,” he continued, saying he wants to “look forward” and “heal the nation” by working on infrastructure and immigration.
“Starting this presidency with the idea that somebody needs to apologize probably doesn’t move us forward,” Graham said.
In reality, the Georgia official Senator Graham called tells a different, far more devious, and possibly criminal story.
Graham has been accused of trying to interfere in the Georgia election, after he called that state’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, who said he was “stunned” after receiving the call. He added he felt Graham was suggesting he “look hard and see how many ballots you could throw out.”
A former U.S. Attorney has asked the Georgia State Election Board to investigate, Forbes has reported.
Watch Sen. Graham:
If you were waiting on an apology from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), don’t hold your breath:
“I’m not gonna apologize for anything … Starting this presidency with the idea that somebody needs to apologize probably doesn’t move us forward.” pic.twitter.com/hJnS5nLV5Q
— The Recount (@therecount) January 20, 2021
‘Poison’: Top Trump Advisor Slammed for ‘Inciting Insurrection’ on Fox News the Morning After President Impeached
“Pouring gas and lighting fires”
Peter Navarro, the far right extremist who has become one of President Donald Trump’s top White House advisors, is being excoriated for “inciting insurrection the morning after Trump was impeached,” after he peddled dangerous lies on Fox News Thursday morning (video below).
“The Democratic Party did violence to this country by attacking a president who I believe was legally elected on November 3,” Navarro told Fox News Business’ Maria Bartiromo, a top Trump devotee. “If the election were held today he’d be elected again.”
Navarro is technically Trump’s Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, but has taken a role as top Trump defender in the administration.
Both his remarks are false.
“I’ve never been more pissed off at this place and I think there are 74 million Americans out there who voted for President Trump who feel exactly the same way,” Navarro added, ignoring that there are 81 million Americans who voted for Joe Biden.
“I would say to these people on Capitol Hill knock it off, stop this, let the man leave peacefully, with his dignity, he was the greatest jobs president, the greatest trade negotiator we’ve ever had,” Navarro added, all of which is provably false. In fact, during the segment the chyron flashed another disastrous jobs report.
Bartiromo, who did not fact-check or offer any push back, added, “we know there were irregularities in this election.”
Any “irregularities,” if they even exist, were inconsequential, according to the 90 judges who tossed out more than 60 cases filed by Trump, his campaign, and his supporters.
“We know that 70 percent of Trump supporters say that this was rigged,” she added, again ignoring that no facts support the lie that the election was rigged.
“This feels more like Communist China than it does America,” Bartiromo claimed, decrying the crackdown on extremism by multiple social media platforms – extremism that contributed to a violent, armed, deadly insurrection last week.
Peter Navarro: “The Democratic Party did violence to this country by attacking a president who I believe was legally elected on November 3,” “74 million Americans out there” are “pissed off” like him.
Maria Bartiromo: “We know that there were irregularities in this election.” pic.twitter.com/NFqdKQTjFK
— Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) January 14, 2021
Many on social media expressed outrage at both Navarro and Bartiromo.
Hey @RealPNavarro a cop died and many others were sent to the hospital. The national guard’s deployed, fortifying the national Capitol cause it was attacked by violent people looking to overthrow trump’s loss because of your Big Lie. Also the economy sucks https://t.co/w5Um22xFPX
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) January 14, 2021
If you put Peter Navarro on TV, you're delivering poison. He's never spoken without lying (including about economics). https://t.co/VQBmvgAKPT
— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) January 14, 2021
Love how @RealPNavarro just wants Democrats to let trump “leave in peace” after trump sent people to the Capitol who attacked them to try to stop his election loss from being certified. It’s too late for trump to leave in peace because people died in the violent coup attempt Pete
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) January 14, 2021
TODAY, Trump trade adviser Navarro continues the assault on fact, math, judgment of the courts (meaning continues assault on the American way), calls impeachment "attacking a president who I believe was legally elected on November 3." unchallenged by Fox business anchor. #sad
— John King (@JohnKingCNN) January 14, 2021
The United States Presidency is a fully operational openly anti-American disinformation network running all day every day with the full intention of creating chaos and confusion and overturning a legitimate election and the rule of law and the American government for one sick man
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) January 14, 2021
Peter Navarro and Maria Bartiromo.
Remember their names the next time theirs Trumpian/Insurrectionist violence anywhere.
They're still out there. Pouring gas and lighting fires. https://t.co/Xl7uVqP8uQ
— Steve Marmel (@Marmel) January 14, 2021
When is @Foxnews investigated for inciting violence? Its toxic mix of lies & demonization of Democrats fueled the Capitol attack. And Murdoch apparently wants more blood & radicalization. Peter Navarro is STILL pushing Trump’s Big election Lie & insanely blames Dems for violence. https://t.co/D1grY60voY
— Paula Chertok? (@PaulaChertok) January 14, 2021
