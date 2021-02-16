Larry Kudlow Trashes Kamala Harris in Expletive-Filled Hot Mic Outburst on Fox News

Larry Kudlow is returning to cable news after a nearly three-year stint in the Trump White House as the president’s economic advisor, and he kicked off his first day at his new job with an expletive-filled attack on Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris has been under fire for her recent – and entirely taken out of context – comments about vaccine distribution, taken from an interview with Axios that aired on HBO over the weekend.

First, what she actually said.

“There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations. We were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out,” Harris said, speaking about when the Biden administration took office. “And so in many ways, we’re starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year.”

Tuesday afternoon Fox News played a short excerpt of Vice President Harris’ coronavirus vaccine distribution comments, setting off Kudlow.

Fox News dishonestly decided to play just this part of her remarks: “in many ways, we’re starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year.”

In the background, on a hot mic, Kudlow repeatedly screamed “bullshit! bullshit! bullshit! bullshit!” as Mediaite noted.

But the Vice President is correct.

There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations when the Biden administration took office less than four weeks ago. Vaccines were shipped to states, and then they and local leaders were forced to try to figure it out. Distribution, transport (which requires sub-zero temperatures), how to administer the vaccine, who should get it first, how to schedule, whether or not to have mass vaccination sites, how to pay for it all, everything. Zero help, including basics like exactly when to expect how many doses, from the federal government.

Kudlow was reacting to Fox News’ out-of-context quote, but he’s absolutely wrong on the facts.

Listen: