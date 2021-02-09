HEART-BREAKING
Impeachment Manager Shares Emotional Story: Jan. 6 Was Day After I Buried My Son – My Family Joined Me at the Capitol
The Democrats’ lead impeachment manager, Rep. Jaime Raskin (D-MD), as he concluded his opening portion of the Senate’s second impeachment trial of Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection, shared a very personal story about his experience on January 6.
Raskin told the members of the Senate that he and his family buried his son, Tommy Raskin, just one day earlier, on January 5. He told his family members that he had to go back to the Capitol the following day, it was his “constitutional duty” to be present when the Electoral Votes were counted.
His family joined him that day, and his daughter asked him of it “would be safe?” He said, “of course” it would be, “this is the Capitol.”
After the violent insurrection when he was re-united with his family, Raskin says, “I told my daughter Tabitha,” a “brilliant algebra teacher,” how sorry he was.
“I promised her that it would not be like this again, the next time that she came back to the Capitol. And you know what she said? She said, ‘Dad, I don’t want to come back to the Capitol,'” he said, tearing up.
“Of all of the terrible, brutal things that I saw and that I heard on that day, and since then, that one hit me the hardest.”
Watch:
In emotional recounting, Rep. Jamie Raskin says members of his family hid under a desk during the Capitol siege, “placing what they thought were their final texts and whispered phone calls to say their goodbyes. They thought they were going to die.” https://t.co/Lau7kmD368 pic.twitter.com/oVkxJmttgm
— ABC News (@ABC) February 9, 2021
