‘He Knew He Was Losing Power’: Morning Joe Compares Trump’s Capitol Riot to Hitler’s Infamous Nero Decree

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough compared the U.S. Capitol insurrection to Adolf Hitler’s orders to destroy German infrastructure out of spite at the end of World War II.

The “Morning Joe” host has drawn comparisons to Donald Trump and the Nazi autocrat, but those usually center on Hitler’s rise to power, but he said Thursday the former president’s actions after losing the Nov. 3 election reminded him of the end stages of other mad rulers.

“The most damning part of this is what happened while the attacks were going on for two hours, and the president had allies begging him to call off the terrorists, begging him to stop the assault of the United States Capitol,” Scarborough said. “But he had turned his mob against the Capitol because he knew he was losing power, he knew that it was over. He knew the end was coming in 14 days.”

Scarborough said evidence presented at Trump’s second impeachment showed the former president had turned against the country he had sworn to protect.

“Anybody who reads history, you can’t help but look back and ask, well, what leaders have actually turned on their own countries, savage their own countries at the end, and you have to immediately go to the Nero decree,” Scarborough said. “So few have done it. Hitler, in March of 1945, where Hitler ordered his generals to turn their guns on Germany out of spite because they had not done as well as he thought they should have done in the war, to tear up railroads, factories. But Donald Trump turned his mob on something far more precious to us at least than railroad tracks or factories. He turned his mob against the seat of government — the first branch, the United States Congress.”

“There are no parallels in American history,” he added. “No president has turned a mob against the United States government. outside of hitler, I can’t think of too many other leaders in history who have turned their mobs or turned their troops against their own government when it was obvious they were being removed from power.”