‘He Knew He Was Losing Power’: Morning Joe Compares Trump’s Capitol Riot to Hitler’s Infamous Nero Decree
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough compared the U.S. Capitol insurrection to Adolf Hitler’s orders to destroy German infrastructure out of spite at the end of World War II.
The “Morning Joe” host has drawn comparisons to Donald Trump and the Nazi autocrat, but those usually center on Hitler’s rise to power, but he said Thursday the former president’s actions after losing the Nov. 3 election reminded him of the end stages of other mad rulers.
“The most damning part of this is what happened while the attacks were going on for two hours, and the president had allies begging him to call off the terrorists, begging him to stop the assault of the United States Capitol,” Scarborough said. “But he had turned his mob against the Capitol because he knew he was losing power, he knew that it was over. He knew the end was coming in 14 days.”
Scarborough said evidence presented at Trump’s second impeachment showed the former president had turned against the country he had sworn to protect.
“Anybody who reads history, you can’t help but look back and ask, well, what leaders have actually turned on their own countries, savage their own countries at the end, and you have to immediately go to the Nero decree,” Scarborough said. “So few have done it. Hitler, in March of 1945, where Hitler ordered his generals to turn their guns on Germany out of spite because they had not done as well as he thought they should have done in the war, to tear up railroads, factories. But Donald Trump turned his mob on something far more precious to us at least than railroad tracks or factories. He turned his mob against the seat of government — the first branch, the United States Congress.”
“There are no parallels in American history,” he added. “No president has turned a mob against the United States government. outside of hitler, I can’t think of too many other leaders in history who have turned their mobs or turned their troops against their own government when it was obvious they were being removed from power.”
A Few GOP Senators Appear to Have Been Affected by Horrific Security Footage of Capitol Coup – and Some Not at All
For those who found Tuesday’s videos of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump-incited insurrectionists disturbing or difficult to watch, many seem to be saying Wednesday’s videos were even more difficult to watch.
The videos, never before seen security camera footage of the assault on the building and on hundreds of Capitol Police officers, show just how close the domestic terrorists came to coming in contact with the Vice President and the Speaker of the House – the second and third elected officials in line to the presidency – and Senate lawmakers.
Politico congressional reporter Andrew Desiderio says Democratic Senators Dick Durbin and Kirsten Gillibrand “looked away” during the footage of Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges being crushed by the insurrectionists.
But a few Republicans were also emotionally affected.
Senator Lisa Murkowski, Republican of Alaska, told CNN’s Manu Raju, “I don’t see how Donald Trump could be re-elected to the presidency” after the videos were shown in the Senate trial, if Senators don’t vote to bar him from running for office. She also told him “that the evidence that was presented thus far is pretty damning.”
Desiderio also says Oklahoma’s GOP Senator James Lankford “was incredibly shaken up after that last video of Officer Hodges being crushed. I and other reporters in the chamber observed Lankford appearing to get teary-eyed. Sen. Daines (R-Mont.) was comforting him and was holding his arm.”
Sen. Lankford afterward says of his reaction: “It’s painful to see … Who in God’s name thinks, ‘I’m going to show that I’m right by smashing into the Capitol’? Who would do that?” https://t.co/G5QRZrhF7R
— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) February 10, 2021
And one unnamed GOP Senator confessed they hope all Americans watched today’s videos.
Sen. Angus King tells @MSNBC a Republican senator, not one of the six who voted to advance the trial, said to him: “I hope everyone in the country is seeing this.”
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 10, 2021
But not all Republicans were affected.
“I’ve got nothing for you now,” Senator John Cornyn told CNN’s Raju, who says the Texas Republican is usually very “talkative.”
Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin appeared to be in total denial of Trump’s complicity.
GOP Sen. Ron Johnson would not say to me that Trump is accountable for what happened on Jan. 6, instead pointing to the rioters, saying: “I hold those people responsible.” He added: “Those aren’t the Trump supporters I know.”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 10, 2021
Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, a Trump die-hard, was untouched.
Blunt: “I don’t know what the other side will show from Seattle and Portland and other places, but you’re going to see similar kinds of tragedies there as well.”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 10, 2021
As was Senator Mike Braun of Indiana – Mike Pence’s home state:
Several GOP senators make clear they view the footage as chilling and are shaken by what they saw – but are singaling they won’t change their plans to vote to acquit
“Same way that I was before,” Sen. Mike Braun told me when asked if he was shaken.
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 10, 2021
It’s hard to convict, Braun added, “When you think the process is flawed in the first place.”
The Senate voted 56-44 that the process was not flawed, that the Senate had jurisdiction to try the case. Senators are jurors, and swear an oath to deliver “impartial justice.” As a juror, Braun does not get to decide whether or not the “process is flawed,” because the Senate said it was not, as CNN legal analyst Elzie Honig, a former federal prosecutor, suggests:
This is a vital point that is getting too little notice. Now that the Senate has voted that trial *is* constitutional, Senators should not rely on an unconstitutionality argument for final verdict. (It would be off limits in a real trial; I recognize impeachment is different). https://t.co/psSfzPLjy4
— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) February 10, 2021
Meanwhile, Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) called Tuesday’s proceedings a waste of time.
“This is a complete waste of time,” Scott said, per NBC News. “It’s not doing anything to help American families, it’s not helping people get jobs, it’s not helping get the vaccine out … it’s vindictive.”
Watch: Never Before Seen Security Camera Footage Shows Mike Pence and Family Being Escorted Away From Insurrectionists
On January 6 the insurrectionists incited by President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol and minutes later breached the Senate floor. Just before they gained access to the chamber Secret Service agents whisked Vice President Mike Pence and his family out of the room and down a set of stairs to safety.
On Wednesday afternoon impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett, the Delegate to House of Representatives for the U.S. Virgin Islands, detailed Pence’s escape from the domestic terrorists who literally were hunting and calling to assassinate him.
“During the assault on the Capitol,” Del. Plaskett said, “extremists reportedly coordinated online, and discussed how they could ‘hunt down’ the Vice President. Journalists in the Capitol reported they heard rioters say they were looking for Pence in order to execute him.”
Newly released security video shows then-VP Pence being evacuated with his family, as rioters storm the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/9qndgtfPiw
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 10, 2021
Just two minutes earlier, as CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports, President Trump, inside the White House was “trashing” the Vice President.
Stacey Plaskett says Pence was evacuated to a secure location at 2:26 p.m. Minutes before, Trump was tweeting that Pence didn’t have courage to do what should have been done.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 10, 2021
ABC News’ Jonathan Karl posted one of the tweets Trump sent, at 2:24 PM, attacking his own vice president.
As the mob closed in on the Senate chamber — with Mike Pence’s life clearly in danger — Donald Trump tweeted this about his Vice President. pic.twitter.com/evFCIfogfA
— Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) February 10, 2021
There were literally seconds between Pence and the angry mob of seditionist insurrectionists.
Viral Video Shows Marjorie Taylor Greene on January 5 Saying ‘Get Ready to Fight for America Tomorrow’
Less than 24 hours before thousands of Trump supporters would storm the U.S. Capitol in an armed and deadly insurrection Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) stood with that same building in the background and told MAGA adherents to “get ready to fight for America tomorrow.”
Greene, a racist and QAnon conspiracy theorist who has not stopped making incendiary remarks even after being stripped of her committee assignments last week, also told supporters, “Trump was re-elected for four more years,” which is a lie, part of the Big Lie Trump and his cult have been spreading since the November election.
The Congresswoman, who last week told her colleagues in the House that she was “allowed to believe” the QAnon cult claims to were real, also falsely claims the Electoral College vote was “stolen.”
Stressing that “tomorrow,” the day of the Capitol coup, is a “very important day in America’s history,” Greene says, “we can’t allow our integrity of our elections to be stolen.”
Greene made the remarks in a video posted on January 5 to her verified Instagram account.
Scott Dworkin, the Co-Founder and Executive Director of The Democratic Coalition posted the video to Twitter Tuesday morning, and it has gone viral. The video has been viewed nearly 875,000 times in just under 14 hours.
Watch:
Marjorie Taylor Greene says “get ready to fight for America tomorrow,” the day before the attack, while in front of the US Capitol. Greene also says “Trump was re-elected,” and that the Electoral College vote was “stolen.” Expel immediately. pic.twitter.com/FTSZ9WQwb8
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 9, 2021
