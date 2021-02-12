'CANCEL CULTURE' IN THE REAL WORLD MEANS 'CONSEQUENCES'
‘Fox Chyrons Are Writing Themselves’: Trump Attorney Mocked for Calling Impeachment ‘Constitutional Cancel Culture’
Michael van der Veen, one of former President Donald Trump’s defense attorneys, decried the impeachment of his client as “constitutional cancel culture,” during his opening remarks – remarks that were widely refuted, debunked, and pronounced disgraceful in real time.
Van der Veen, who once sued Trump on behalf of a client and described him as a “f—ing crook,” a claim he denies, engaged in what CNN’s Keith Boykin described as “whataboutism” and “nothing but a Trump campaign commercial.”
But it was his claim of “constitutional cancel culture” that infuriated many and led to mocking. Take a look:
“Constitutional Cancel Culture”.
These guys are clowns… pic.twitter.com/aIAdBCTX74
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 12, 2021
So the “constitutional cancel culture” guy who literally tried to claim ANTIFA was responsible for the MAGA insurrection riot, lands his presentation on the need to “unify.” I think my brain has cracked down the middle….
— Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) February 12, 2021
“Constitutional cancel culture” —
it’s like the Fox chyrons are writing themselves…
— Susan Glasser (@sbg1) February 12, 2021
“constitutional cancel culture” is a silly way of saying consequences
— Cas🎉🐀Looking For Work (@NineDoodles) February 12, 2021
I remember like two months ago when these people were trying to throw out my vote. But go on about constitutional cancel culture
— BaA (@USSBrittanica) February 12, 2021
The defense presentation so far has included several cable-news-ready buzz phrases that I expect to hear repeated throughout the day:
“Witch hunt”
“Political vengeance” against Trump
“Constitutional cancel culture”
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) February 12, 2021
Pretty sure “constitutional cancel culture” is a President trying to cancel an election result https://t.co/2ByCJuER70
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) February 12, 2021
Michael van der Veen ends a speech filled with culture-war imagery and invective toward Democrats by labeling the Senate impeachment trial “constitutional cancel culture,” before making a breakneck pivot calling for unity and healing.
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) February 12, 2021
I’m okay with Constitutional cancel culture.
We should be canceling anyone that tries to overthrow the government.
— Lord Anthony Walker (🔥 Hot Medic 🔥) 🇺🇸 (@anthonycwalker) February 12, 2021
“Witch hunt”
“Constitutional cancel culture”
“Unity”
“Antifa”
This is just a glimpse into the patently false legal arguments that we are being subjected to right now.
— Democracy Docket (@DemocracyDocket) February 12, 2021
Trump’s lawyer is trying to make “Constitutional Cancel Culture” into a thing.
It’s not a thing. pic.twitter.com/rI2WxGLv6l
— Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) February 12, 2021
if “constitutional cancel culture” means impeaching traitors, i think the founders would be okay with that pic.twitter.com/LIDQOIQu0V
— Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) February 12, 2021
“Constitutional Cancel Culture” is what Trump’s lawyer just called his 2nd impeachment and y’all really need to stop with the “cancel culture” nonsense because you sound dumb as hell
— Brad Batt for TN State Sanity ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾 (@bradbatt) February 12, 2021
