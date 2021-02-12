Connect with us

'CANCEL CULTURE' IN THE REAL WORLD MEANS 'CONSEQUENCES'

‘Fox Chyrons Are Writing Themselves’: Trump Attorney Mocked for Calling Impeachment ‘Constitutional Cancel Culture’

Published

on

Michael van der Veen, one of former President Donald Trump’s defense attorneys, decried the impeachment of his client as “constitutional cancel culture,” during his opening remarks – remarks that were widely refuted, debunked, and pronounced disgraceful in real time.

Van der Veen, who once sued Trump on behalf of a client and described him as a “f—ing crook,” a claim he denies, engaged in what CNN’s   Keith Boykin described as “whataboutism” and “nothing but a Trump campaign commercial.”

But it was his claim of “constitutional cancel culture” that infuriated many and led to mocking. Take a look:

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.