CIVIL RIGHTS
Critics Blast Rochester Police for Handcuffing and Pepper Spraying 9 Year Old – and Claiming They Were ‘Required’ To
The Rochester Police Dept. is getting criticism nationwide after releasing body cam footage showing several officers, unmasked, taking a 9-year old girl to the ground, handcuffing her, placing her inside a police vehicle, and pepper spraying her when she refused to place her feet inside the car.
Responding to a call of “family trouble” and a possible stolen vehicle, nine officers arrived at a family home and were told the child had said she wanted to kill herself and her mother, CNN reports. In the video she can be heard crying for her father.
The Rochester Police Dept. issued a statement that further inflamed outrage, claiming multiple times officers’ actions were “required.”
Police officers “tried to put the girl in the back of a patrol car, at which point she pulled away and kicked at them,” the Democrat & Chronicle reports. The paper also included the body cam videos, which are disturbing. “In a statement Saturday, they said this action ‘required’ an officer to take the girl down to the ground. Then, they said, ‘for the minor’s safety and at the request of the custodial parent on scene,’ the child was handcuffed and put in the back of a police car.”
After the 9-year old “disobeyed multiple commands to put her feet in the car,” the paper, citing the RPD statement, adds, a “Rochester police officer was then ‘required’ to spray an ‘irritant’ in the handcuffed girl’s face, the department said Saturday.”
CNN reports that “in the video, a female officer is seen talking to the girl, eventually saying, ‘This is your last chance, otherwise pepper spray’s going in your eyeballs.’ About a minute later, another officer can be heard saying, ‘Just spray her at this point.’ The female officer is seen shaking a can that appears to be pepper spray and the child continues to scream.”
The young child was clearly in distress, as the body cam footage shows.
Some responses via social media:
She’s 9 and handcuffed. Why couldn’t they just wrap her up in a blanket and put her in the car? Is her submission to their authority a prerequisite to achieving the goal of transporting her to the hospital?
— michael prelee (@michaelprelee) February 1, 2021
Acknowledging that she’s 9 when seeking to justify pepper spraying her is not the defense he thinks it is. https://t.co/5cF8FokbT7
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) February 1, 2021
She’s 9 years old. What in the fuck would justify traumatizing this girl like this? I don’t give a shit what she did. That’s irrelevant. This is so disgusting. These cops didn’t do that because they had to. They did it because they had fun doing it.
— Dallas (@ChronicDal) February 1, 2021
Every last excuse for police brutality vanishes when you see six cops pepper spray a girl who’s 9, with two of them threatening her and four watching. It’s hideous. Monstrous. https://t.co/MN88lNlP9l
— JRehling (@JRehling) February 1, 2021
Never once have we had to use pepper spray to keep students or staff safe.
If you can’t handle a 9 year old having a mental health episode, pick another career than law enforcement.
Lord knows, if this was some child in Pittsford, they sure ain’t getting pepper sprayed.
— SportsRoc (@SportsRoc2) February 1, 2021
Sorry, but there can be absolutely no excusing this. If fully grown adult Police Officers cannot deal with a 9 year old child without the use of pepper spray & handcuffs, they are unfit for purpose.
NO EXCUSE.
— 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕧𝕖 ℍ𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕗𝕠𝕣𝕥 (@PrinceOfLurg) February 1, 2021
This goes to show exactly how much police accountability and police reform are needed.
This justification for spray peppering a 9 year old carries with it the implied far more excessive force they would have used had the kid been older.
“At least we only used pepper spray”🤬
— Andrew Rothstein (@ASRothstein) February 1, 2021
I’m a mother of 4 and student teacher. There is absolutely zero reason whatsoever to EVER pepper spray a 9 year old child. I don’t care if she bit the officers, I don’t care if she kicked and screamed and I don’t care if she threw herself on the ground & cursed them out. NONE.
— circe le femme (@CerseiLe) February 1, 2021
But they cry about defunding. Seems like they have more cops than they need. Rochester needed 8 of their “bravest” to go pepper spray a 9 year old. Morons
— Soyuz (@Zambioza) February 1, 2021
CIVIL RIGHTS
Trump Administration Moves to Capture and Test DNA of All Migrants in Custody and Treat Them ‘More Like Criminals’
In a major change from prior administrations President Donald Trump’s Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials want to extract and test the DNA of every single undocumented person in their custody, regardless of age. Civil rights organizations often oppose the capture of DNA for those who have not been charged or convicted of a crime.
CBP and possibly ICE could spend at minimum 20,000 hours each year to capture and test the DNA of undocumented immigrants in their custody.
A Dept. of Homeland Security official tells Buzzfeed News, which first reported the story, that DHS “is working closely with the Department of Justice on a path forward for DNA collection.”
That official cited studies that found about one in eight to one in five children did not have a DNA match to one or more of the adults accompanying them. The official did not offer any reasons for what they termed “fraudulent” family units. Some reasons could include, however, death or incarceration of a parent, the child being adopted, or even errors on the part of DHS extraction and/or testing, to name a few.
Buzzfeed notes that Obama-era DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano narrowed a law’s “exemption, saying people who were not detained on criminal charges and those who were awaiting deportation proceedings would not be DNA tested.”
The Trump administration’s DHS wants to entirely remove the exemption, testing every person in its custody.
“It would, for the first time in this context, treat undocumented immigrants more like criminals in that DNA testing of this type is used only in a pure criminal context,” Jonathan Meyer, a former deputy general counsel at DHS told Buzzfeed. “DNA testing is considered one of the more invasive actions that the government can take. You are obtaining a physical substance from a person’s body, with the potential to learn an almost infinite amount of information about the person.”
Civil liberties groups have historically been widely opposed to collection of DNA, especially when no crime has been committed.
“DNA collection programs allow the government to obtain sensitive and private information on a person without any precursor level of suspicion and without showing that the data collected is tied to a specific crime,” wrote the Electronic Frontier Foundation in a statement on federal DNA collection. Federal law enforcement agencies like the FBI generally take DNA samples from arrestees.
CIVIL RIGHTS
Watch: NY State Passes Laws to Protect Transgender People and Ban ‘Ex-Gay’ Conversion Therapy
It took 15 years but lawmakers in New York State have just voted to protect the civil rights of transgender people. The Legislature also voted to ban harmful and dangerous ex-gay “conversion therapy.” Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to sign both bills.
Conversion therapy belongs in the dustbin of history. Looking forward to signing this bill and ending this discredited, harmful practice in New York State.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 15, 2019
The Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act (GENDA) expands New York’s Human Rights Law to ban discrimination on the basis of gender identification or expression in areas of employment, education, credit, and housing, as the NY Daily News reports.
Capital Tonight’s Nick Reisman posted video of the moment GENDA passed:
This was the scene in the state Senate has GENDA was approved pic.twitter.com/HUcAAo0Omb
— Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) January 15, 2019
GENDA “would also update the state’s hate crimes law to include offenses motivated by a person’s gender identify or expression.” It has been introduced in every New York State legislature since 2003. Over the years Senate Republicans were able to vote it down.
NY State Senate Republicans also were able to quash a ban on conversion therapy over the years. But after Democrats won the Senate in November, both bills passed on Tuesday.
“Conversion therapy is a dangerous and discredited practice,” Assemblywoman Deborah Glick, the bill’s sponsor, said, as the Times-Union reports. “It is built on the denial of LGBTQ people’s basic humanity, jeopardizes young people’s mental health, and is a perversion of mental health professionals’ mission to help.”
New York becomes the 15th state (and D.C.) to ban conversion therapy.
State Senator Brad Hoylman joined the celebration on Twitter:
Feel proud. You are loved. https://t.co/Pt3HfzMKZs
— Senator Brad Hoylman (@bradhoylman) January 15, 2019
HRC’s Charlotte Clymer notes, “Elections matter!”
Thrilled that the New York State Legislature passed the Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act (#GENDA), protecting gender identity and expression, and a bill banning so-called “conversion therapy”, an abusive practice targeting LGBTQ youth.
Elections matter! ?????
— Charlotte Clymer???? (@cmclymer) January 15, 2019
Lambda Legal:
Our Senior Attorney @ethanboehmerice speaks about #GENDA: It is incredibly important for #transgender and gender-nonconforming New Yorkers, especially trans youth, that these protections are passed. #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/nocZT7S470
— Lambda Legal (@LambdaLegal) January 15, 2019
CIVIL RIGHTS
Federal Judge Smacks Down Trump Administration’s Attempt to Add Citizenship Question to 2020 Census
A federal district judge in New York has ruled against the Trump administration in its attempt to add a question about citizenship to the 2020 census. The question, many believe, would cause undocumented immigrants to not respond to the constitutionally-required survey, thus undercounting possibly millions of people in the U.S.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman, of the Southern District of New York, noted that if the question were to be included, “hundreds of thousands — if not millions — of people will go uncounted.”
Judge Furman also laid out other reasons for overruling the Trump administration, including Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (photo) did not include the question on time, a topic of much investigation.
The census has a multitude of practical, real-world, every day applications. In addition to being used to determine how and where $675 billion in federal funds are spent, it determines the number of Representatives in Congress each state is allotted.
Mother Jones’ Ari Berman, an expert on voting rights, called Tuesday’s judicial ruling a “huge victory for democracy.” He adds:
Federal judge ripped Commerce Sec Wilbur Ross for adding citizenship question to 2020 census, saying he “alternately ignored, cherry-picked, or badly misconstrued evidence” “acted irrationally” & basically lied about needing the question to enforce Voting Rights Act pic.twitter.com/AENpXekIz2
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) January 15, 2019
Last year Berman wrote that the Trump administration was “rigging the census,” in an effort “to sideline minority populations in 2020” that “will undermine democracy for decades to come.”
The Trump administration is expected to appeal.
The Huffington Post, which first reported on the ruling, adds that the “Supreme Court will hear oral argument on what evidence the courts can consider in the case in February.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
