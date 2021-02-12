‘A Little Joy. A Little Hope’: First Lady Jill Biden Serves Up a ‘Valentine to the Nation’ (Video)

It is an image that could not be more different that what Americans have seen over the previous four years: The President of the United States and the First Lady, strolling the White House grounds together, coffee cups in hand, dogs running around, he in jeans and a leather bomber jacket, she in a casual full length magenta winter coat, both wearing masks.

President Joe Biden was touring a surprise “Valentine to the Nation” from First Lady Jill Biden, large red, white, and pink hearts planted on the White House lawn, emblazoned with the words “unity,” “healing,” “compassion,” “kindness,” “peace,” “hope,” and “love.”

“This is her Valentine to the country,” the First Lady’s office told CNN’s Betsy Klein:

A Valentine from First Lady Jill Biden popped up overnight at the White House. Per her office, “The First Lady is known for her sense of humor, love of surprises and celebrating traditions… This is her Valentine to the country.” pic.twitter.com/lwiAxePaPv — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) February 12, 2021

And President Biden joined the first lady for a surprise stroll this morning to observe the display pic.twitter.com/dtZh2nBlIr — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) February 12, 2021

Valentine’s Day is “Jill’s favorite day. For real,” the president told reporters early Friday morning.

“I just wanted some joy,” the First Lady said, when asked why she did it. “With the pandemic, just everybody’s feeling a little down. So, it’s just a little joy. A little hope. That’s all.”

President Biden shared a story about his first year in the White House as Vice President, when then-Second Lady Jill Biden painted hearts on the windows with a special message. He talked of his love for her as she patted one of the dogs.

Reporters quipped that perhaps next Friday the President would bring them coffee. He apologized for dragging them out so early.

After a reporter offered to bring donuts next week, President Biden gave her his coffee.

“See you guys,” he said.

“Happy Valentine’s Day!” Dr. Biden shouted.