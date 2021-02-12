Connect with us

'I JUST WANTED SOME JOY'

‘A Little Joy. A Little Hope’: First Lady Jill Biden Serves Up a ‘Valentine to the Nation’ (Video)

Published

on

It is an image that could not be more different that what Americans have seen over the previous four years: The President of the United States and the First Lady, strolling the White House grounds together, coffee cups in hand, dogs running around, he in jeans and a leather bomber jacket, she in a casual full length magenta winter coat, both wearing masks.

President Joe Biden was touring a surprise “Valentine to the Nation” from First Lady Jill Biden, large red, white, and pink hearts planted on the White House lawn, emblazoned with the words “unity,” “healing,” “compassion,” “kindness,” “peace,” “hope,” and “love.”

“This is her Valentine to the country,” the First Lady’s office told CNN’s Betsy Klein:

Valentine’s Day is “Jill’s favorite day. For real,” the president told reporters early Friday morning.

“I just wanted some joy,” the First Lady said, when asked why she did it. “With the pandemic, just everybody’s feeling a little down. So, it’s just a little joy. A little hope. That’s all.”

President Biden shared a story about his first year in the White House as Vice President, when then-Second Lady Jill Biden painted hearts on the windows with a special message. He talked of his love for her as she patted one of the dogs.

Reporters quipped that perhaps next Friday the President would bring them coffee. He apologized for dragging them out so early.

After a reporter offered to bring donuts next week, President Biden gave her his coffee.

“See you guys,” he said.

“Happy Valentine’s Day!” Dr. Biden shouted.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.