Connect with us

'EASILY PROVABLY FALSE'

‘Zero Proof – Zero’: Georgia Elections Official Smacks Down Trump’s ‘Wild’ and ‘Ridiculous Claims’ on Live TV

Published

on

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s Voting System Implementation Manager, appeared on live TV Monday afternoon in a news conference broadcast nationally by cable news networks, and refuted with facts President Donald Trump’s “wild claims,” and those of other right wing conspiracy theorists.

In a “point by point ‘debunking’ rebuke,” as MSNBC anchor Ayman Mohyeldin noted on Twitter, Sterling, a Republican, said “President Trump and his team ‘intentionally misled’ Senators, Representative and supporters about allegations of voter fraud and irregularities.”

Sterling told reporters there is “zero proof – zero,” of President Trump’s “wild” claims.

“This is all easily, provably false. And yet the president persists.”

Referring to Trump’s false claims about Dominion voting machines, like the machines “flipping votes,” Sterling said “none of that is true. Not a whit.”

He also warned that President Trump’s false claims are going to lead to violence.

“Someone’s going to get killed.”

“It’s Groundhog Day again,” Sterling said. “I’m going to talk about the things I’ve talked about repeatedly for two months, but I’m going to do it for one last time.”

He called his efforts today “anti-disinformation Monday.”

CNN’s Brianna Keilar said Sterling was “exasperated,” as he went “line by line” debunking the claims.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.