‘Zero Proof – Zero’: Georgia Elections Official Smacks Down Trump’s ‘Wild’ and ‘Ridiculous Claims’ on Live TV

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s Voting System Implementation Manager, appeared on live TV Monday afternoon in a news conference broadcast nationally by cable news networks, and refuted with facts President Donald Trump’s “wild claims,” and those of other right wing conspiracy theorists.

In a “point by point ‘debunking’ rebuke,” as MSNBC anchor Ayman Mohyeldin noted on Twitter, Sterling, a Republican, said “President Trump and his team ‘intentionally misled’ Senators, Representative and supporters about allegations of voter fraud and irregularities.”

Debunking Trump’s claims about the “suitcase” video, GA election official Gabriel Sterling goes off: “The president’s legal team had the entire tape, they watched the entire tape, and then intentionally misled the state senate, the voters, and the people of the U.S about this.” pic.twitter.com/N0MfgIMYDl — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 4, 2021

Sterling told reporters there is “zero proof – zero,” of President Trump’s “wild” claims.

Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, a Republican, goes point-by-point to debunk Trump’s conspiracies about the Georgia election results. “We have claim after claim after claim with zero proof. Zero.” pic.twitter.com/1L8GC5q4kY — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 4, 2021

“This is all easily, provably false. And yet the president persists.”

Referring to Trump’s false claims about Dominion voting machines, like the machines “flipping votes,” Sterling said “none of that is true. Not a whit.”

“This is all easily provably false. Yet the president persists.” — Georgia elections official Gabriel Sterling is holding a press conference in which he’s debunking one Trump conspiracy theory after the next pic.twitter.com/snNBlrH31C — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 4, 2021

He also warned that President Trump’s false claims are going to lead to violence.

“Someone’s going to get killed.”

Gabriel Sterling, GA voting system implementation manager, says at times he wanted to “scream” when listening to Trump’s call w/ GA officials bc Trump was asking about thoroughly debunked claims. Of false election claims, Sterling has warned, “Someone’s going to get killed.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 4, 2021

“It’s Groundhog Day again,” Sterling said. “I’m going to talk about the things I’ve talked about repeatedly for two months, but I’m going to do it for one last time.”

He called his efforts today “anti-disinformation Monday.”

A fired-up Gabriel Sterling calls today “anti-disinformation Monday.”pic.twitter.com/49oxn6bk7R — The Recount (@therecount) January 4, 2021

CNN’s Brianna Keilar said Sterling was “exasperated,” as he went “line by line” debunking the claims.