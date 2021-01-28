‘You Almost Had Me Murdered’: AOC Blasts Ted Cruz Over Insurrection and Tells Him to Resign – ‘We Need Accountability’

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) blasted Senator Ted Cruz Thursday, accusing the Texas Republican who was one of the ringleaders of the deadly January 6 insurrection of “almost” having her “murdered.” She called for accountability and for him the resign.

It began with a tweet the Congresswoman from New York posted demanding transparency from the investment platform RobinHood in its decision Thursday to block trading of GameStop and other stocks, after a group of grassroots investment activists organized on the social media platform Reddit threw the stock into turmoil.

This is unacceptable. We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit. As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary. https://t.co/4Qyrolgzyt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

Cruz, in an unexpected move, tweeted, “Fully agree.”

AOC did not accept his outreach, and instead accused him of attempted murder and said he should resign.

“I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out,” she wrote. “Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.”

She wasn’t finished.

“This isn’t a joke. We need accountability, and that includes a new Senator from Texas,” she added, linking to a report from Politico of a second Capitol police officer who has now died by suicide following the Capitol coup.

While you conveniently talk about “moving on,” a second Capitol police officer lost their life yesterday in the still-raging aftermath of the attacks you had a role in. This isn’t a joke. We need accountability, and that includes a new Senator from Texas.https://t.co/IQ69aZIt3v — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s tweets immediately went viral, hitting Twitter’s trending list.