Wisconsin District Attorney Refuses to File Charges Against Police in Shooting That Left Jacob Blake Paralyzed

In August, police shot 29-year-old African American Jacob Blake in the back seven times while he opened his car door to get something. Police had a hold of Blake’s shirt and was pulling him toward the officers when he fired the shots. Blake had three of his sons in the back seat at the time. Blake was paralyzed by those shots in his back.

Still, despite the shooting being caught on video, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said that he would not prosecute the police who fired those seven shots into Blake’s back.

The state has already called in the National Guard, assuming that there will be a significant protest after the announcement that the DA wouldn’t file charges.

Police claimed that they thought Blake had a weapon on him, a frequently used excuse by police for the reason that they shoot unarmed people.

Read the full report.