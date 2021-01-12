Connect with us

'A SUPERSPREADER EVENT ON TOP OF A DOMESTIC TERRORIST ATTACK'

‘Wear a Damn Mask’: Three House Democrats Contract COVID After Being in Lockdown Blast Mask-Refusing Republicans

Published

on

‘A Superspreader Event on Top of a Domestic Terrorist Attack’

During last week’s insurrection that forced Members of Congress to hide in close quarters, some even crouching together to hide from President Donald Trump’s insurrectionists, Republican lawmakers were begged to wear masks but refused.

Now three Democrats have tested positive for COVID-19, the third announcing minutes ago his diagnosis.

“I am now in strict isolation, worried that I have risked my wife’s health and angry at the selfishness and arrogance of the anti-maskers,” says Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL).

Overnight Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) tested positive. On Monday Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) also tested positive.

All three were in lockdown with GOP lawmakers.

“We can no longer tolerate Members coming to the floor,” Rep. Schneider added in a statement, “without doing the bare minimum to protect those around them. Those that flout public health guidance should be sanctioned and immediately removed from the House floor by the Sergeant at Arms.”

Up until this week 40 Republicans and 13 Democrats in the House and Senate had tested positive for COVID-19. The count is now 16 and 40.

“Too many Republicans have refused to take this pandemic and virus seriously, and in doing so, they endanger everyone around them,” Jayapal said in a statement, NBC News reported. “Only hours after President Trump incited a deadly assault on our Capitol, our country, and our democracy, many Republicans still refused to take the bare minimum COVID-19 precaution and simply wear a damn mask in a crowded room during a pandemic — creating a superspreader event on top of a domestic terrorist attack.”

“This is not a joke,” she added. “Our lives and our livelihoods are at risk, and anyone who refuses to wear a mask should be fully held accountable for endangering our lives because of their selfish idiocy.”

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.