Trump-Loving Conservative Columnist Slammed for Saying President ‘Improved the Lives of a Majority of Americans’

Washington Post conservative author Marc Thiessen is under fire for claiming President Donald Trump “improved the lives of a majority of Americans” in a New Year’s Eve column titled, “The 10 best things Trump did in 2020.”

“Despite the worst pandemic since 1918, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression and the worst racial unrest since the 1960s, a record 56 percent of Americans told Gallup before the election that they were better off now under Trump than they were four years ago,” Thiessen writes.

That poll from October also found 56 percent of Americans said Trump did not deserve to be re-elected.

Social media users blasted Thiessen, who is perhaps best known as the George W. Bush speechwriter who repeatedly defended that president’s use of torture.

I never realized how bad our journalists were until this year. Nice “opinion” piece. For the record Trump did NOT make the lives of non-racists better. Guess it shows where you stand. — AAron Syack (@AAronsyack) January 1, 2021

He told us to inject Lysol to fight the pandemic he objectively made worse Marc, but I’m sure your list is very good. — Sky (@huskerfan4life9) January 1, 2021

I haven’t seen my mom and dad since the Christmas before last. https://t.co/fksnKKOLLe — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 1, 2021

Yes he was a disaster on covid and made racial tensions worse but have you considered the stock market — jml (@__JML__) January 1, 2021

How, I haven’t seen my parents since march 2019, my husband lost his job in September and we may lose out house. tell me how it is better again? — annette woll (@annettewoll) January 1, 2021

346,000 dead Americans would beg to differ. — Burl_Chester (@chester_burl) January 1, 2021

If you call death an improvement. — Barbara Prete (@poisonIvy1206) January 1, 2021

This would be emabrassing for North Korean media:

“Individually, each of the last three items would rank among the greatest achievements of any president. Trump accomplished all three in a single year. “ Fire this man, @washingtonpost. https://t.co/fER8DHCoKi — James Hare (@JamesHare_BFX) December 31, 2020

Washington Post Opinion column headline: The 10 best things Trump did in 2020. My list:

1) He lost

2) He lost

3) He lost

4) He lost

5) He lost

6) He lost

7) He lost

8) He lost

9) He lost

10) He lost — Nick Cuccia (@🏠) (@nacinla) December 31, 2020

Just about every one of these “10 best things Trump did in 2020” needs an asterisk. He attended the “March for Life”… and also has overseen a rush to the gallows on Federal death row. He signed the Cares Act… that others negotiated and wrote. https://t.co/ZVpv7fqEGg — Ron Dufresne (@RonDufresne) January 1, 2021