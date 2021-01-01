OPINION
Trump-Loving Conservative Columnist Slammed for Saying President ‘Improved the Lives of a Majority of Americans’
Washington Post conservative author Marc Thiessen is under fire for claiming President Donald Trump “improved the lives of a majority of Americans” in a New Year’s Eve column titled, “The 10 best things Trump did in 2020.”
“Despite the worst pandemic since 1918, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression and the worst racial unrest since the 1960s, a record 56 percent of Americans told Gallup before the election that they were better off now under Trump than they were four years ago,” Thiessen writes.
That poll from October also found 56 percent of Americans said Trump did not deserve to be re-elected.
Social media users blasted Thiessen, who is perhaps best known as the George W. Bush speechwriter who repeatedly defended that president’s use of torture.
I never realized how bad our journalists were until this year. Nice “opinion” piece. For the record Trump did NOT make the lives of non-racists better. Guess it shows where you stand.
— AAron Syack (@AAronsyack) January 1, 2021
He told us to inject Lysol to fight the pandemic he objectively made worse Marc, but I’m sure your list is very good.
— Sky (@huskerfan4life9) January 1, 2021
I haven’t seen my mom and dad since the Christmas before last. https://t.co/fksnKKOLLe
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 1, 2021
Yes he was a disaster on covid and made racial tensions worse but have you considered the stock market
— jml (@__JML__) January 1, 2021
How, I haven’t seen my parents since march 2019, my husband lost his job in September and we may lose out house. tell me how it is better again?
— annette woll (@annettewoll) January 1, 2021
346,000 dead Americans would beg to differ.
— Burl_Chester (@chester_burl) January 1, 2021
If you call death an improvement.
— Barbara Prete (@poisonIvy1206) January 1, 2021
This would be emabrassing for North Korean media:
“Individually, each of the last three items would rank among the greatest achievements of any president. Trump accomplished all three in a single year. “
Fire this man, @washingtonpost. https://t.co/fER8DHCoKi
— James Hare (@JamesHare_BFX) December 31, 2020
1.) Lost the election?https://t.co/a8B2r1UBhH
— Bart King🐢 (@BartKing) December 31, 2020
Washington Post Opinion column headline: The 10 best things Trump did in 2020. My list:
1) He lost
2) He lost
3) He lost
4) He lost
5) He lost
6) He lost
7) He lost
8) He lost
9) He lost
10) He lost
— Nick Cuccia (@🏠) (@nacinla) December 31, 2020
Just about every one of these “10 best things Trump did in 2020” needs an asterisk. He attended the “March for Life”… and also has overseen a rush to the gallows on Federal death row. He signed the Cares Act… that others negotiated and wrote. https://t.co/ZVpv7fqEGg
— Ron Dufresne (@RonDufresne) January 1, 2021
Thank you Marc for your offering to 2021’s worst take of the year. And right out of the gate – good for you!
— Yankee Girl (@yankeegirlnj65) January 1, 2021
‘Unforgivably Evil’: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Blasts Trump for ‘Intentionally’ Taking Actions That Killed Hundreds of Thousands
Emmy Award winning MSNBC host Chris Hayes on New Year’s Eve blasted President Donald Trump for intentionally putting his own self interest over the lives of Americans and taking actions that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people.
He called the President’s decisions on the coronavirus pandemic “unforgivably evil.”
“Donald Trump repeatedly and intentionally took action after action with the explicit effect of getting tens, even hundreds of thousands, of people killed in pursuit of what he viewed as his own personal interest. It may not be a crime in a legal sense, but it’s unforgivably evil,” Hayes wrote on Twitter.
MSNBC political analyst Mehdi Hasan added, “it may also be a crime in a legal sense.”
Hayes also linked to a New York Times article titled, “Trump’s Focus as the Pandemic Raged: What Would It Mean for Him?”
He commented: “And the entire superstructure of Republican Party politics colluded with this evil and helped usher in the deadliest year in American history.”
Trump Supporters Melt Down After Poll Shows Half the Country Thinks He’s a Failed President
A new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll has found that 50 percent of Americans consider President Donald Trump to be a failure — but his supporters are not buying it.
In fact, the poll not only shows that half the country thinks Trump had a failed presidency, but even bigger majorities are opposed to two high-profile actions he’s reportedly considering taking in the waning days of his presidency.
“Americans overwhelmingly say issuing a preemptive pardon for himself would be an abuse of presidential power, and an even bigger majority, including most Republicans, say he should attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration to demonstrate the peaceful transfer of power,” writes USA Today.
Despite this, Trump supporters are still in deep denial about the unpopularity of the man who lost the 2020 presidential election by more than 7 million votes.
Check out some reactions to the poll below.
The “glass half full” news media never miss a chance to attack the current president, and never will do so. Can’t they even be kind to Mr. Trump at Christmastime? I guess that’s just too much to ask. They’re just plain evil.
— James Banzer (@jjbanzer) December 24, 2020
With all Media hate, disrespect and intolerance for America? Trump is ‘flying high’ in Freedom’s Breeze!
The only failure would be failure to deal with America’s Traitors in plain sight.
— Brian A Russell (@britektire) December 24, 2020
And 79% of Americans see our media as traitors
— President elect Louis Vigo, Phd (@louisvigo) December 24, 2020
I think he will be judged as one of the best. He saved us from Hillary. Talk about a mess, she would have been awful. I’m afraid that Ahab and Jezebel will be trouble. They are for ID politics They should choose people that are qualified, not b/c of skin or sexual preference.
— Alpha Centauri (@edbailey1957) December 24, 2020
So there is only 1000 people in America lol ? How does 1000 voters represent all of America ?
— Robert Ricardo (@rricardo40) December 24, 2020
Best president ever, with about 50 percent brainwashed by the worst media ever.
— Ms Sticky (@mujikins27) December 24, 2020
You mean the bubble -dwelling woke cry-baby crowd? ?
— Soraya Hughes (@GretaSoraya) December 24, 2020
Only because the media elites will write BS and call it history!
— Skip Conway (@skipway66) December 24, 2020
I am sure that statement is true. The same idiot 50% that vote for the communists.
— Papa G (@BamaStryker) December 24, 2020
No do the failed media??????
— STEVE?????? (@SteveSSBoss) December 24, 2020
Supreme Court Tries to Wait Out Trump’s Presidency – ‘Ducks’ Attempt to Exclude Undocumented From Census: Report
The U.S. Supreme Court just handed down a 6-3 ruling on President Donald Trump’s unconstitutional attempt to exclude undocumented persons from being included in the Census. The Court sent the case back down to a lower court that originally disagreed with the administration’s claim it had the right to not include those without citizenship or other official status from being counted when Congress redraws districts.
“This ruling will likely render the case moot, as the Trump administration likely misses the deadline for submitting alternative apportionment numbers,” election law expert Rick Hasen writes.
But NBC News is calling it “a win for Trump.”
Regardless, the ruling does not let the conservative justices off the hook. The U.S. Constitution clearly states all “persons” residing with the nation’s borders are to be counted.
Here’s the word salad they came up with as the majority opinion – ignoring the very unambiguous language the founders included in the Constitution.
“At present, this case is riddled with contingencies and speculation that impede judicial review. The President, to be sure, has made clear his desire to exclude aliens without lawful status from the apportionment base. But the President qualified his directive by providing that the Secretary should gather information ‘to the extent practicable’ and that aliens should be excluded ‘to the extent feasible,'” they wrote.
“Any prediction how the Executive Branch might eventually implement this general statement of policy is ‘no more than conjecture’ at this time.”
As if President Trump has not acted exactly as he’s threatened to most of the time.
With just 33 days until Joe Biden is sworn in as the nation’s 46th president, conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court are still pretending that predicting what Trump will do is just “conjecture,” when he repeatedly threatens to do something.
The three liberals on the Court clearly are doing their jobs, concluding that “the Government acknowledges it is working to achieve an allegedly illegal goal, this Court should not decline to resolve the case simply because the Government speculates that it might not fully succeed.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
