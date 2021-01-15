'YOU DON’T GET TO KEEP THE PRESIDENTIAL LIMOUSINE'
‘Three-Year-Old Staging a Tantrum’: Historian Mocks Trump for Requesting ‘Major Send-Off’ on Inauguration Day
President Donald Trump is now planing to leave the White House the morning of January 20, hours before Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.
But the outgoing president, disgraced by his record, dismal approval ratings, and now two impeachments, is angry – and yet demanding a “major send off,” which he likely will not get.
“Eager for a final taste of the pomp of being president, Trump has asked for a major send-off on Inauguration Day next week, according to people familiar with the matter, before one last presidential flight to Palm Beach,” CNN reports.
Historian Michael Beschloss, generally somewhat stoic on social media, has been mocking the outgoing president Friday morning.
Anyone have any recommendations for the kind of “major send-off” Trump reportedly wants for himself on Inauguration Day?
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 15, 2021
Like a three-year-old staging a tantrum because it’s not his birthday.
“Trump has asked for a major send-off on Inauguration Day next week,” reports CNN.
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 15, 2021
“Trump told people he did not like the idea of departing Washington for a final time as an ex-president, flying aboard an airplane no longer known as Air Force One,” CNN adds. “He also did not particularly like the thought of requesting the use of the plane from Biden, according to a person familiar with the matter.”
That “major send off” will be difficult to organize, as the White House staff is almost all gone. Top aides and staffers were seen packing up their offices this week, with reports of what some are calling “looting.” One former White House official accused a top Trump advisor photographed removing a large framed photograph of engaging in “illegal” activity.
Beschloss also sarcastically weighed in on the removal of federal government artifacts and property from the White House:
No, you don’t get to keep the Presidential limousine.
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 15, 2021
And no, the Resolute desk would not look good at Mar-a-Lago.
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 15, 2021
Make sure that Mar-a-Lago is not suddenly decorated with Gilbert Stuart portraits and Borglum’s bust of Abraham Lincoln.
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 15, 2021
Meanwhile, remaining staffers are “working to organize a crowd to see him off on the morning of Biden’s inauguration.”
That morning, Joe and Jill Biden will wake up at Blair House, a set of four 19th century buildings also known as the President’s Guest House. The State Dept. offered them to the incoming President and First Lady because President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump “refuse to make contact with the incoming president and first lady.”
