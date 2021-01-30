'DESPERATE TO PROTECT TRUMP'
These GOP Reps Want to Make Donald Trump’s Birthday an Official Holiday
Republican Ohio State Representatives Jon Cross and Reggie Stoltzfus want to make former President Donald Trump’s June 14 birthday a holiday called “Donald J. Trump Day” in order to “celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history.” But June 14 is already Flag Day, a national holiday commemorating the adoption of the U.S. flag by the Second Continental Congress on June 14, 1777, and Trump was a horrible president.
This wouldn’t be the first time a modern president was given a state-level holiday, according to Fox News. Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan also have state-level holidays. Forty states recognize Ronald Reagan Day and Illinois celebrates former President Barack Obama’s birthday on August 4.
However, considering that Trump is currently facing an impeachment trial for inciting an attempted coup that sought to overturn millions of Black and brown people’s votes based on a repeatedly disproven lie about widespread election fraud, perhaps now isn’t the best time to celebrate his birth… or ever.
'DESPERATE TO PROTECT TRUMP'
Rand Paul Slammed for ‘Breathtaking Political Cowardice’ Over Fear of Impeaching President
In his column for the conservative Bulwark, former Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller slammed Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) over comments he made in an interview where he expressed worries that the Republican Party would lose a substantial number of voters if they voted to impeach the president for sedition.
In the interview, Paul stated, “I didn’t agree with the fight that happened last week. I voted against over-turning the election. But at the same time, the impeachment is a wrongheaded, partisan notion. If Republicans go along with it, it will destroy the party. A third of the Republicans will leave the party.”
According to Miller, Paul’s admission was a stunning display of cowardice.
“The preponderance of failures by Republican elected officials over the last two months, and especially over the last two weeks, are due to purely political calculations. They can’t engage in a War on Terror against people they believe are their own voters,” Miller wrote. “The political cowardice here is breathtaking. Imagine thinking that one-third of your constituents were terrorist sympathizers and not attempting to do something about it. But while this Republican cowardice shouldn’t be excused, at least you can understand it.”
According to Miller, Republicans have been the do-nothing party for the past year, failing to hold any confirmation hearings and leaving the country leaderless.
