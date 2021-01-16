'A SUPERSPREADER EVENT ON TOP OF A DOMESTIC TERRORIST ATTACK'
Poll Shows “One-Quarter of Americans Approve of Trump Inciting a Murderous Insurrection”
A new poll from the Pew Research Center shows that 23 percent of Americans rate President Donald Trump’s behavior since the November 3, 2020 presidential election as “good” or “excellent.”
As MSNBC analyst and DC bureau chief of Mother Jones David Corn wrote on Twitter, “One-quarter of Americans approve of Trump inciting a murderous insurrection.”
Put another way, nearly a quarter of Americans approve of Trump’s repeated lies about the election being stolen from him, lies which have been thrown out nearly 60 times over from courts for lack of evidence, even by judges that he himself appointed. And nearly a quarter of Americans think it’s “good” or “excellent” that Trump’s lies compelled his followers to stage an attempted coup at the Capitol where insurrectionists sought to execute lawmakers for not declaring Trump as the election winner even though he lost by over 7 million votes.
The poll does have a couple of bright spots though: “Donald Trump is leaving the White House with the lowest job approval of his presidency (29 percent),” Pew states, adding, that 76 percent of respondents view Trump’s behavior since the election as either “fair” or “poor.” Also, 68 percent of respondents said they never wanted to see Trump play any role in political life ever again.
Lastly, 75 percent of Americans also think that Trump bears “some” or “a lot” of responsibility for the Capitol riots that he incited, and that includes 52 percent of Republicans. However, 64 percent of Republicans also think that Trump won the election (compared to the 33 percent of all Americans who believe that lie).
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'A SUPERSPREADER EVENT ON TOP OF A DOMESTIC TERRORIST ATTACK'
‘Wear a Damn Mask’: Three House Democrats Contract COVID After Being in Lockdown Blast Mask-Refusing Republicans
‘A Superspreader Event on Top of a Domestic Terrorist Attack’
During last week’s insurrection that forced Members of Congress to hide in close quarters, some even crouching together to hide from President Donald Trump’s insurrectionists, Republican lawmakers were begged to wear masks but refused.
Now three Democrats have tested positive for COVID-19, the third announcing minutes ago his diagnosis.
“I am now in strict isolation, worried that I have risked my wife’s health and angry at the selfishness and arrogance of the anti-maskers,” says Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL).
Overnight Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) tested positive. On Monday Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) also tested positive.
All three were in lockdown with GOP lawmakers.
“We can no longer tolerate Members coming to the floor,” Rep. Schneider added in a statement, “without doing the bare minimum to protect those around them. Those that flout public health guidance should be sanctioned and immediately removed from the House floor by the Sergeant at Arms.”
Up until this week 40 Republicans and 13 Democrats in the House and Senate had tested positive for COVID-19. The count is now 16 and 40.
“Too many Republicans have refused to take this pandemic and virus seriously, and in doing so, they endanger everyone around them,” Jayapal said in a statement, NBC News reported. “Only hours after President Trump incited a deadly assault on our Capitol, our country, and our democracy, many Republicans still refused to take the bare minimum COVID-19 precaution and simply wear a damn mask in a crowded room during a pandemic — creating a superspreader event on top of a domestic terrorist attack.”
“This is not a joke,” she added. “Our lives and our livelihoods are at risk, and anyone who refuses to wear a mask should be fully held accountable for endangering our lives because of their selfish idiocy.”
Trending
- News3 days ago
‘I Can Confirm That’: Democrat Says GOP Member of Congress Gave Capitol Tour to Insurrectionists Day Before Attack
- NO2 days ago
‘This Is Illegal’: Former WH Official Slams Trump Advisor Caught Carrying Away Art ‘Belonging to the American People’
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM2 days ago
‘Poison’: Top Trump Advisor Slammed for ‘Inciting Insurrection’ on Fox News the Morning After President Impeached
- EVEN IN AN EMERGENCY?2 days ago
Jared and Ivanka to Secret Service: Protect Us and Our Family With Your Lives but Don’t Use Our Bathroom
- OPINION2 days ago
Professor Peddling Lie Pence Could Overturn Election and Helped Incite Attack May Be Trump’s Impeachment Attorney
- DANGEROUS ACTS2 days ago
Franklin Graham Slammed for ‘Inciting Violence’ After Comparing Republicans Who Voted to Impeach to ‘Judas’
- OPINION3 days ago
Watch: Rick Wilson Destroys Trump as ‘Leader of a Terrorist Faction of a Terrorist Group’
- TOO BAD SO SAD1 day ago
Ivanka and Jared in a ‘Panic’ After Trump-Incited Coup: Where to Live, What to Do, and ‘Farewell Tour’ in Question