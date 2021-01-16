Poll Shows “One-Quarter of Americans Approve of Trump Inciting a Murderous Insurrection”

A new poll from the Pew Research Center shows that 23 percent of Americans rate President Donald Trump’s behavior since the November 3, 2020 presidential election as “good” or “excellent.”

As MSNBC analyst and DC bureau chief of Mother Jones David Corn wrote on Twitter, “One-quarter of Americans approve of Trump inciting a murderous insurrection.”

Put another way, nearly a quarter of Americans approve of Trump’s repeated lies about the election being stolen from him, lies which have been thrown out nearly 60 times over from courts for lack of evidence, even by judges that he himself appointed. And nearly a quarter of Americans think it’s “good” or “excellent” that Trump’s lies compelled his followers to stage an attempted coup at the Capitol where insurrectionists sought to execute lawmakers for not declaring Trump as the election winner even though he lost by over 7 million votes.

The poll does have a couple of bright spots though: “Donald Trump is leaving the White House with the lowest job approval of his presidency (29 percent),” Pew states, adding, that 76 percent of respondents view Trump’s behavior since the election as either “fair” or “poor.” Also, 68 percent of respondents said they never wanted to see Trump play any role in political life ever again.

Lastly, 75 percent of Americans also think that Trump bears “some” or “a lot” of responsibility for the Capitol riots that he incited, and that includes 52 percent of Republicans. However, 64 percent of Republicans also think that Trump won the election (compared to the 33 percent of all Americans who believe that lie).