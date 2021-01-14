Connect with us

REAP WHAT YOU SOW

‘Isolated and Angry’ Trends as Trump Rages in White House Promising to ‘Never’ Admit Biden Won: Reports

Published

on

President Donald Trump is “isolated and angry at aides for failing to defend him as he is impeached again,” The Washington Post reveals in a report that is now trending on Twitter. And The Daily Beast adds that Trump “has repeatedly—sometimes unprompted—ruled out making any statements that Biden won, emphasizing that he will ‘never’ admit such a thing.”

“Biden’s decisive 2020 victory is ‘bullshit,’ Trump has added, that ‘everyone’ knows is a fiction,” The Beast reports. “Trump is still going on and on behind closed doors about Dominion voting machine conspiracy theories and how he won in a landslide and therefore Biden is an illegitimate president.”

The Post notes that “Trump’s inner circle is shrinking, offices in his White House are emptying, and the president is lashing out at some of those who remain.”

Among his biggest targets is his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

“Trump has instructed aides not to pay Giuliani’s legal fees, two officials said, and has demanded that he personally approve any reimbursements for the expenses Giuliani incurred while traveling on the president’s behalf to challenge election results in key states. They said Trump has privately expressed concern with some of Giuliani’s moves and did not appreciate a demand from Giuliani for $20,000 a day in fees for his work attempting to overturn the election.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.