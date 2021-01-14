REAP WHAT YOU SOW
‘Isolated and Angry’ Trends as Trump Rages in White House Promising to ‘Never’ Admit Biden Won: Reports
President Donald Trump is “isolated and angry at aides for failing to defend him as he is impeached again,” The Washington Post reveals in a report that is now trending on Twitter. And The Daily Beast adds that Trump “has repeatedly—sometimes unprompted—ruled out making any statements that Biden won, emphasizing that he will ‘never’ admit such a thing.”
“Biden’s decisive 2020 victory is ‘bullshit,’ Trump has added, that ‘everyone’ knows is a fiction,” The Beast reports. “Trump is still going on and on behind closed doors about Dominion voting machine conspiracy theories and how he won in a landslide and therefore Biden is an illegitimate president.”
The Post notes that “Trump’s inner circle is shrinking, offices in his White House are emptying, and the president is lashing out at some of those who remain.”
Among his biggest targets is his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.
“Trump has instructed aides not to pay Giuliani’s legal fees, two officials said, and has demanded that he personally approve any reimbursements for the expenses Giuliani incurred while traveling on the president’s behalf to challenge election results in key states. They said Trump has privately expressed concern with some of Giuliani’s moves and did not appreciate a demand from Giuliani for $20,000 a day in fees for his work attempting to overturn the election.”
